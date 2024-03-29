Celebrities, they’re just like Us — and by that we mean they’re absolutely flipping out over Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter album, which dropped on Friday, March 29.
Hailey Bieber, Rita Ora and more celebs took to social media to celebrate the release of the 42-year-old’s sprawling foray into country music. The album, which features 27 tracks, includes songs with Post Malone and Miley Cyrus, along with speaking features from Dolly Parton, Willie Nelson and Linda Martell.
Beyoncé dropped the album’s songs “Texas Hold ‘Em” and “16 Carriages” in February, becoming the first Black woman with a No. 1 single on Billboard‘s Hot Country Songs chart.
Here’s how celebrity fans are reacting to the singer’s new tracks:
Hailey Bieber
“Whew 😤,” the Rhode founder wrote via Instagram alongside a screenshot of “Jolene,” which Beyoncé collaborated with Parton on.
Rita Ora
Ora declared in an Instagram Story that she was “gaggin” while listening to Beyoncé and Cyrus’ collaboration, “II Most Wanted.” She followed up with another photo of the song “Ya Ya,” accompanied by the caption, “I’m gassssedddd, arghhhh, yessss @beyonce.”
Kerry Washington
“Ready for it @Beyonce #COWBOYCARTER,” Washington declared via X alongside an animated photo of Beyoncé in her cowboy getup.
Tina Knowles
Knowles was a proud mama following the release of her daughter’s album, taking to Instagram to share a video of Beyoncé in Japan. “I’m about to get the record . So excited I want to be able to listen to Protector , YAYA , Jolene , without having to ask 😂😂😂❤️❤️❤️,” she captioned the clip.
Tatum O’Neal
“I love it it’s beautiful she’s gorgeous,” O’Neal declared in the comments section of Beyoncé’s Instagram post on Friday, which featured the singer posing for stunning Cowboy Carter album snapshots.
Hoda Kotb
“OBSESSED,” Kotb captioned a photo of Beyoncé’s song “Blackbird.” She also gave a shout-out to “Ya Ya” by posting a snapshot of the song alongside a big red arrow.
Miley Cyrus
Cyrus celebrated the release of “II Most Wanted” by posting a sweet message to Beyoncé via X. “II Most Wanted is out now on the new @Beyonce album #CowboyCarter,” she wrote. “I’ve loved Beyonce since long before I had the opportunity to meet & work with her. My admiration runs so much deeper now that I’ve created along side of her.”
Deal of the DayThis Loose & Flowy Resort Dress Is 40% Off Right Now! View Deal
She added, “Thank you Beyonce. You’re everything & more. Love you. To everyone who spent time making this song so special thank you from the bottom of my heart.”
Post Malone
Malone also gave a shout-out to Beyoncé and his collaboration with the artist, writing via his Instagram Story, “Thank you @beyonce. Congrats this album is beautiful.”
Luann de Lesseps
The Real Housewives of New York City star channeled her inner cowboy by sharing a photo of herself via X riding a mechanical bull. “Friday mood #CowboyCarter,” she wrote alongside the snap.