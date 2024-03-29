Celebrities, they’re just like Us — and by that we mean they’re absolutely flipping out over Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter album, which dropped on Friday, March 29.

Hailey Bieber, Rita Ora and more celebs took to social media to celebrate the release of the 42-year-old’s sprawling foray into country music. The album, which features 27 tracks, includes songs with Post Malone and Miley Cyrus, along with speaking features from Dolly Parton, Willie Nelson and Linda Martell.

Beyoncé dropped the album’s songs “Texas Hold ‘Em” and “16 Carriages” in February, becoming the first Black woman with a No. 1 single on Billboard‘s Hot Country Songs chart.

Here’s how celebrity fans are reacting to the singer’s new tracks:

Related: All the Cameos, Samples and More on Beyonce’s Country Album ‘Cowboy Carter’ It’s Beyoncé’s rodeo, and everyone’s invited! Beyoncé, 42, dropped Cowboy Carter on Friday, March 29, the second installment in the trilogy that began with Renaissance in 2022. The country-flavored album lassoed in stars from all across the music world to help make it one of the year’s biggest pop culture events. From Dolly Parton to […]

Hailey Bieber

“Whew 😤,” the Rhode founder wrote via Instagram alongside a screenshot of “Jolene,” which Beyoncé collaborated with Parton on.

Rita Ora

Ora declared in an Instagram Story that she was “gaggin” while listening to Beyoncé and Cyrus’ collaboration, “II Most Wanted.” She followed up with another photo of the song “Ya Ya,” accompanied by the caption, “I’m gassssedddd, arghhhh, yessss @beyonce.”

Kerry Washington

“Ready for it @Beyonce #COWBOYCARTER,” Washington declared via X alongside an animated photo of Beyoncé in her cowboy getup.

Tina Knowles

Knowles was a proud mama following the release of her daughter’s album, taking to Instagram to share a video of Beyoncé in Japan. “I’m about to get the record . So excited I want to be able to listen to Protector , YAYA , Jolene , without having to ask 😂😂😂❤️❤️❤️,” she captioned the clip.

Related: Everything to Know About Beyonce’s New Country Album 'Cowboy Carter' Ready for round two? Because the second part of Beyoncé’s Renaissance is on its way. During Super Bowl LVIII on February 11, the music icon dropped a bombshell, announcing two new singles after teasing new music in a Verizon commercial. The brand’s spot for the big game featured Beyoncé attempting to “break the internet” in […]

Tatum O’Neal

“I love it it’s beautiful she’s gorgeous,” O’Neal declared in the comments section of Beyoncé’s Instagram post on Friday, which featured the singer posing for stunning Cowboy Carter album snapshots.

Hoda Kotb

“OBSESSED,” Kotb captioned a photo of Beyoncé’s song “Blackbird.” She also gave a shout-out to “Ya Ya” by posting a snapshot of the song alongside a big red arrow.

Miley Cyrus

Cyrus celebrated the release of “II Most Wanted” by posting a sweet message to Beyoncé via X. “II Most Wanted is out now on the new @Beyonce album #CowboyCarter,” she wrote. “I’ve loved Beyonce since long before I had the opportunity to meet & work with her. My admiration runs so much deeper now that I’ve created along side of her.”

She added, “Thank you Beyonce. You’re everything & more. Love you. To everyone who spent time making this song so special thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

Post Malone

Malone also gave a shout-out to Beyoncé and his collaboration with the artist, writing via his Instagram Story, “Thank you @beyonce. Congrats this album is beautiful.”

Luann de Lesseps

The Real Housewives of New York City star channeled her inner cowboy by sharing a photo of herself via X riding a mechanical bull. “Friday mood #CowboyCarter,” she wrote alongside the snap.