Dolly Parton is responding to rumors that Beyoncé recorded a cover of “Jolene” for her upcoming country album.

“Well, I think she has!” Parton, 78, told KNOX News on Friday, March 8. “I think she’s recorded ‘Jolene’ and I think it’s probably gonna be on her country album, which I’m very excited about that. I love her! She’s a beautiful girl and a great singer.”

After sharing her initial excitement, however, Parton added that she “heard” and “thinks” and “hopes” Beyoncé, 42, recorded the classic hit, written and recorded by the country music legend in 1973 (the same year she recorded “I Will Always Love You.”)

In other words, fans will just have to wait until Beyoncé’s forthcoming country album Renaissance Act II is officially released on March 29 to find out.

In February, the “Crazy in Love” singer released two country songs including “Texas Hold ’Em” and “16 Carriages.” The songs quickly climbed the music charts, and made Beyoncé the first Black woman to top Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart.

Beyoncé’s success is something Parton is absolutely thrilled to see.

“A lot of people don’t realize Beyoncé is a country girl. She’s from Texas,” Parton said. “I think we belong wherever we can do good, and her song is number one across every chart in the whole world, I think. So, I mean, who can argue with that?”

That’s not to say every music fan has welcomed Beyoncé into the genre. Back in February, one country music radio station in Oklahoma City denied listeners’ requests to play her song “Texas Hold ‘Em.” However, the station walked back the decision after receiving backlash.

“We initially refused to play it in the same manner if someone requested us to play the Rolling Stones on our country station,” general manager Roger Harris said in a statement at the time. “Fact is we play Beyoncé on TWO of our other stations and love her … she is an icon. We just didn’t know about the song … then when we found out about it, we tried to get the song … which we did and we have already played it 3 times on YKC, our country station. We also play her on 105.5, KXFC-FM and KADA-FM 0n 99.3.”

In response to the criticism, Parton spoke out on social media and defended Beyoncé’s new music.

“I’m a big fan of Beyoncé and very excited that she’s done a country album,” she wrote via Instagram on February 22. “So, congratulations on your Billboard Hot Country number one single.”

Parton herself knows a thing or two about exploring multiple genres. In 2023, the 9 to 5 actress released her first rock album that hit No. 1 on three Billboard charts.

She also recently joined Pitbull on the new single “Powerful Women,” which samples some of her classic “9 to 5” hit.

As for her friendship with Beyoncé, Parton explained that it started long before the former Destiny’s Child member got her country on.

“We’ve kind of sent messages back and forth through the years,” Parton told KNOX News. “And she and her mother were like fans, and I was always touched that they were fans, and I always thought she was great.”