From one queen to another: Dolly Parton gave love to Beyoncé and welcomed her to the country music world.

Following Beyoncé, 42, making history by becoming the first Black woman to top the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart, Parton, 78, rolled out the welcome mat to give her fellow music icon her flowers. “I’m a big fan of Beyoncé, and very excited that she’s done a country album,” wrote Parton in a social media message posted on Thursday, February 22.

“So, congratulations on your Billboard Hot Country number one single,” continued Parton, referring to Beyoncé’s “Texas Hold ‘Em.” The song debuted at No. 1 on the music chart, while her other new song, “16 Carriages,” entered the chart at No. 9.

“Can’t wait to hear the full album!” added Parton, echoing what millions of other fans feel ahead of Renaissance Act II’s March 29 release date.

In addition to becoming the first Black woman to hit No. 1 on the Hot Country Song charts, Beyoncé is the first woman to top both Hot Country and Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs since the charts were created. “Texas Hold ‘Em” debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100, with “16 Carriages” entering the chart at No. 38.

The Hot Country Song chart is a multimetric chart. Beyoncé scored her first entry on Billboard’s Country Airplay chart – one that measures radio plays – when “Texas Hold ‘Em” debuted at No. 54. Beyoncé has faced some initial resistance from country radio, with some stations confused about playing her new music since she is not usually a country artist. Other stations, like KBAY in San Jose, California, immediately put the song in the lineup.

“I want people to hear it.” KBAY program director Bo Matthews told Billboard. “One of the biggest artists in the world delivered a great country record for us to have fun with, and the song is really good.”

Other country stars have been quick to embrace Beyoncé as a country artist. Lainey Wilson said, “the more, the merrier” when giving Beyoncé a seal of approval. At the same time, country radio personality Bobby Bones noted that he planned on putting these new songs on “a couple hundred [radio] stations.”

Maren Morris, who has been critical of country music’s “small town” mentality, weighed in on Beyoncé’s new music while speaking exclusively with Us Weekly. “I would never disrespect Beyoncé’ by having advice for her,” said Morris, 33, “but I think she’s going to be alright.”

“What I tell myself is ‘just don’t worry about the end result’ or don’t worry about the audience’s view of it,” continued Morris. “So, I feel like that’s the only advice I have [for Beyoncé’s] is don’t listen to the trends or the charts. I feel like that’s never served me well. I feel like the best work I’ve made is when I’m truly being original and unique and not letting outside influence or perspective shade my creativity that day. And also – dare to suck sometimes. It’s not going to be brilliant. So you have to let all of those measures happen for the good stuff to get in.”