The iHeartRadio Music Awards are set to celebrate some of the biggest names in music — and the fun has already started.
The extravaganza is set for Monday, April 1, but the show started handing out awards even before host Ludacris could light up the stage of Los Angeles’ Dolby Theatre. Early winners included OneRepublic, Tiesto and Olivia Rodrigo.
Taylor Swift leads the pack with the most nominations (nine), including Artist of the Year, Song of the Year and Pop Artist of the Year. Female artists dominated that last category, as Swift was nominated alongside Rodrigo, Doja Cat, Miley Cyrus and SZA.
SZA followed Swift by scoring eight nominations, as did Jelly Roll and 21 Savage.
The night will include performances from Jelly Roll, Lainey Wilson, Justin Timberlake, Tate McRae, TLC, Green Day and host Ludacris.
“The iHeartRadio Music Awards is a night where we celebrate the biggest artists and songs fans loved listening to on the radio all year long,” said John Sykes, president of Entertainment Enterprises for iHeartMedia, when the nominees were announced. “We’ll also share stories from the artists themselves about their hard-fought journeys to the top of the charts.”
iHeartRadio Music Awards air on FOX Monday, April 1, at 8 p.m. ET.
Scroll down to see who is nominated and who won. Winners will be listed in bold. (Some awards don’t appear to have nominees, just winners.)
Pop Album of the Year
Olivia Rodrigo, Guts
Rock Album of the Year
Metallica, 72 Seasons
Hip-Hop Album of the Year
Metro Boomin, Heroes & Villians
K-POP Album of the Year
Stray Kids, 5-Star
Alternative Album of the Year
Boy Genius, The Record
iHeartRadio Innovator
Beyoncé
iHeartRadio Icon Award
Cher
Song of the Year
Rema and Selena Gomez, “Calm Down”
Metro Boomin with The Weeknd and 21 Savage, “Creepin’”
Taylor Swift, “Cruel Summer”
Dua Lipa, “Dance The Night”
Luke Combs, “Fast Car”
WINNER: Miley Cyrus, “Flowers”
SZA, “Kill Bill”
Morgan Wallen, “Last Night
Doja Cat, “Paint the Town Red”
Olivia Rodrigo, “Vampire”
Pop Song of the Year
Rema and Selena Gomez, “Calm Down”
Taylor Swift, “Cruel Summer”
Miley Cyrus, “Flowers,”
SZA, “Kill Bill”
Olivia Rodrigo, “vampire”
Pop Artist of the Year
Doja Cat
Miley Cyrus
Olivia Rodrigo
SZA
Taylor Swift
Artist of the Year
Drake
Jelly Roll
Luke Combs
Miley Cyrus
Morgan Wallen
Olivia Rodrigo
Shakira
SZA
Taylor Swift
Usher
Best Duo/Group of the Year
(G)I-DLE
Blink-182
Dan + Shay
Fall Out Boy
Foo Fighters
Jonas Brothers
Måneskin
WINNER: OneRepublic
Paramore
Parmalee
Best Collaboration
Lil Durk ft. J. Cole, “All My Life”
Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice, “Barbie World (with Aqua)”
PinkPantheress and Ice Spice, “Boy’s a liar Pt.2” –
WINNER: Rema & Selena Gomez, “Calm Down”
Metro Boomin with The Weeknd and 21 Savage, “Creepin’”
Usher, Summer Walker and 21 Savage, “Good Good”
Drake and 21 Savage, “Rich Flex”
Kane Brown and Katelyn Brown, “Thank God”
GloRilla with Cardi B, “Tomorrow 2”
Karol G and Shakira, “TQG”
Best New Artist (Pop)
David Kushner
Doechii
Jelly Roll
Rema
Stephen Sanchez
Country Song of the Year:
Luke Combs, “Fast Car” –
Lainey Wilson, “Heart Like A Truck”
Morgan Wallen, “Last Night”
Bailey Zimmerman, “Rock and A Hard Place”
Kane Brown and Katelyn Brown, “Thank God”
Country Artist of the Year
Jason Aldean
Jelly Roll
Lainey Wilson
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen
Best New Artist (Country)
Corey Kent
Jackson Dean
Jelly Roll
Megan Moroney
Nate Smith
Hip-Hop Song of the Year:
WINNER: Lil Durk ft. J. Cole, “All My Life”
Gunna, “fukumean”
Lil Uzi Vert, “Just Wanna Rock”
Drake and 21 Savage, “Rich Flex”
GloRilla with Cardi B, “Tomorrow 2”-
Hip-Hop Artist of the Year
21 Savage
WINNER: Drake
Future
Gunna
Lil Durk
Best New Artist (Hip-Hop)
Doechii
Ice Spice
Lola Brooke
Sexyy Red
Young Nudy
R&B Song of the Year
Metro Boomin with The Weeknd and 21 Savage, “Creepin’”-
Beyoncé, “CUFF IT”
Usher, Summer Walker and 21 Savage, “Good Good”
Victoria Monét, “On My Mama” –
SZA, “Snooze”
R&B Artist of the Year
Beyoncé
Brent Faiyaz
Chris Brown
SZA
Usher
Best African Music Artist
WINNER: Burna Boy
Rema
Tems
Tyla
Wizkid
Best New Artist (R&B)
Coco Jones
Fridayy
Kenya Vaun
October London
WINNER: Victoria Monét
Alternative Song of the Year
Linkin Park, “Lost”
Fall Out Boy, “Love From The Other Side”
WINNER: Blink-182, “One More Time”
Foo Fighters, “Rescued”
Paramore, “This Is Why”
Alternative Artist of the Year
Blink-182
Fall Out Boy
Foo Fighters
Green Day
Paramore
Best New Artist (Alt and Rock):
Bad Omens
HARDY
Jelly Roll
Lovejoy
WINNER: Noah Kahan
Rock Song of the Year
Metallica, “72 Seasons”
Shinedown, “Dead Don’t Die”-
WINNER: Linkin Park, “Lost”
Jelly Roll, “Need A Favor”
Foo Fighters, “Rescued”
Rock Artist of the Year
Disturbed
WINNER: Foo Fighters
Jelly Roll
Metallica
Shinedown
Dance Song of the Year
Tiësto ft. Tate McRae, “10:35”
David Guetta, Anne-Marie and Coi Leray, “Baby Don’t Hurt Me”
Kylie Minogue, “Padam Padam”
Rita Ora ft. Fatboy Slim, “Praising You”
WINNER: Kenya Grace, “Strangers”
Dance Artist of the Year
Anabel Englund
David Guetta
Illenium
Kylie Minogue
WINNER: Tiësto
Latin Pop / Urban Song of the Year
Manuel Turizo, “La Bachata”
Yng Lvcas and Peso Pluma, “La Bebe (remix)”
Myke Towers, “Lala”
WINNER: Shakira and Bizarrap, “Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53”
Karol G and Shakira, “TQG”
Latin Pop / Urban Artist of the Year
Bad Bunny
Feid
Karol G
Manuel Turizo
Shakira
Best New Artist (Latin Pop / Urban)
Bad Gyal
GALE
Mora
Yng Lvcas
WINNER: Young Miko
Regional Mexican Song of the Year
Fuerza Regida and Grupo Frontera, “Bebe Dame”
“Ella Baila Sola” – Eslabon Armado and Peso Pluma
Carin León, “Indispensable”
Grupo Firme ft. Gerardo Coronel, “Qué Onda Perdida”
Carin León and Grupo Frontera, “Qué Vuelvas”
Regional Mexican Artist of the Year
Calibre 50
Carin León
El Fantasma
Grupo Frontera
Peso Pluma
Best New Artist (Regional Mexican)
Gabito Ballesteros
Gerardo Coronel
Grupo Frontera
Junior H
Peso Pluma
K-pop Artist of the Year
(G)I-DLE
Jung Kook
NCT Dream
Seventeen
Stray Kids
K-pop Song of the Year
ATEEZ, “Bouncy (K-Hot Chilli Peppers)”
WINNER: FIFTY FIFTY, “Cupid (Twin Version)
Stray Kids, “S-Class”
Jung Kook ft. Latto, “Seven”
NewJeans, “Super Shy”
Best New Artist (K-pop)
BOYNEXTDOOR
WINNER: NewJeans
RIIZE
xikers
ZEROBASEONE
Producer of the Year
Kid Harpoon
Dan Nigro
Rob Bisel
Carter Lang
Jack Antonoff
Metro Boomin
Songwriter of the Year
Jack Antonoff
Ashley Gorley
Aldae
Michael Ross Pollack
J Kash
Best Lyrics
Noah Kahan, “Dial Drunk”
Miley Cyrus, “Flowers”
Tate McRae, “Greedy”
Dua Lipa, “Houdini”
Taylor Swift, “Is It Over Now? (Taylor’s Version)”
Morgan Wallen, “Last Night”
Jack Harlow, “Lovin On Me”
Sabrina Carpenter, “Nonsense”
Doja Cat, “Paint The Town Red”
Olivia Rodrigo, “Vampire”
Tyla, “Water”
Billie Eilish, “What Was I Made For?”
Best Music Video
Jung Kook ft. Jack Harlow, “3D”
Dua Lipa, “Dance The Night”
JISOO, “FLOWER”
Miley Cyrus, “Flowers”
Bebe Rexha and David Guetta, “I’m Good (Blue)”
SZA, “Kill Bill”
Yng Lvcas and Peso Pluma, “La Bebe (Remix)”
Doja Cat, “Paint The Town Red”
Jung Kook ft. Latto, “Seven”
Karol G and Shakira, “TQG”
Olivia Rodrigo, “vampire”
Billie Eilish, “What Was I Made For?”
Best Fan Army
Agnation
ATINY
Barbz
Beyhive
BTS Army
Harries
Livies
Louies
Niallers
Rushers
Selenators
Swifties
Social Star Award
Alex Warren
David Kushner
Flyana Boss
WINNER: Gracie Abrams
Jessie Murph
Megan Moroney
Natalie Jane
Noah Kahan
Favorite Tour Photographer
Alfredo Flores – Sabrina Carpenter
Anna Lee – Coldplay
Carianne Older – Charlie Puth
Catherine Powell – Kelsea Ballerini
Cynthia Parkhurst – Jonas Brothers
David Lehr – Morgan Wallen
Joshua Halling – Louis Tomlinson
Mason Poole – Beyoncé
Matty Vogel – Misterwives
Ravie B – Adele
Ryan Fleming – 5 Seconds of Summer
Sanjay Parikh – Shinedown
Favorite On Screen
WINNER: “j-hope IN THE BOX”
“Love To Love You, Donna Summer”
Louis Tomlinson “All of Those Voices”
“Prince: The Final Secret”
“Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé”
“Save Me” Jelly Roll
“Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour”
“TLC Forever”
TikTok Bop of the Year
PinkPantheress and Ice Spice, “Boy’s a liar Pt. 2”
Justine Skye, “Collide (Sped Up Remix)”
Taylor Swift, “Cruel Summer”
FIFTY FIFTY, “Cupid (Twin Version)”
David Kushner, “Daylight”
Party Next Door, “Her Way (Sped Up)”
Mae Stephens, “If We Ever Broke Up”
Doja Cat, “Paint The Town Red”-
Tyla, “Water”
Doechii, “What It Is (Solo Version)”-
Billie Eilish, “What Was I Made For?”
Favorite Tour Style
Beyoncé
Carrie Underwood
Doja Cat
Elton John
Harry Styles
Jonas Brothers
Madonna
Måneskin
Sabrina Carpenter
Shania Twain
SZA
Taylor Swift
Favorite Debut Album
Jung Kook, GOLDEN
Chlöe, In Pieces
WINNER: V, Layover
Megan Moroney, Lucky
Lauren Spencer Smith, Mirror
Raye, My 21st Century Blues
Bailey Zimmerman, Religiously
Reneé Rapp, Snow Angel
Tyler Hubbard, Tyler Hubbard
Country Album of the Year
TBA
R&B Album of the Year
TBA
Latin Album of the Year
TBA
Regional Mexican Album of the Year
TBA
Tour of the Year
TBA
iHeartRadio Most Played Titanium Award
TBA