The iHeartRadio Music Awards are set to celebrate some of the biggest names in music — and the fun has already started.

The extravaganza is set for Monday, April 1, but the show started handing out awards even before host Ludacris could light up the stage of Los Angeles’ Dolby Theatre. Early winners included OneRepublic, Tiesto and Olivia Rodrigo.

Taylor Swift leads the pack with the most nominations (nine), including Artist of the Year, Song of the Year and Pop Artist of the Year. Female artists dominated that last category, as Swift was nominated alongside Rodrigo, Doja Cat, Miley Cyrus and SZA.

SZA followed Swift by scoring eight nominations, as did Jelly Roll and 21 Savage.

The night will include performances from Jelly Roll, Lainey Wilson, Justin Timberlake, Tate McRae, TLC, Green Day and host Ludacris.

“The iHeartRadio Music Awards is a night where we celebrate the biggest artists and songs fans loved listening to on the radio all year long,” said John Sykes, president of Entertainment Enterprises for iHeartMedia, when the nominees were announced. “We’ll also share stories from the artists themselves about their hard-fought journeys to the top of the charts.”

iHeartRadio Music Awards air on FOX Monday, April 1, at 8 p.m. ET.

Scroll down to see who is nominated and who won. Winners will be listed in bold. (Some awards don’t appear to have nominees, just winners.)

Pop Album of the Year

Olivia Rodrigo, Guts

Rock Album of the Year

Metallica, 72 Seasons

Hip-Hop Album of the Year

Metro Boomin, Heroes & Villians

K-POP Album of the Year

Stray Kids, 5-Star

Alternative Album of the Year

Boy Genius, The Record

iHeartRadio Innovator

Beyoncé

iHeartRadio Icon Award

Cher

Song of the Year

Rema and Selena Gomez, “Calm Down”

Metro Boomin with The Weeknd and 21 Savage, “Creepin’”

Taylor Swift, “Cruel Summer”

Dua Lipa, “Dance The Night”

Luke Combs, “Fast Car”

WINNER: Miley Cyrus, “Flowers”

SZA, “Kill Bill”

Morgan Wallen, “Last Night

Doja Cat, “Paint the Town Red”

Olivia Rodrigo, “Vampire”

Pop Song of the Year

Rema and Selena Gomez, “Calm Down”

Taylor Swift, “Cruel Summer”

Miley Cyrus, “Flowers,”

SZA, “Kill Bill”

Olivia Rodrigo, “vampire”

Pop Artist of the Year

Doja Cat

Miley Cyrus

Olivia Rodrigo

SZA

Taylor Swift

Artist of the Year

Drake

Jelly Roll

Luke Combs

Miley Cyrus

Morgan Wallen

Olivia Rodrigo

Shakira

SZA

Taylor Swift

Usher

Best Duo/Group of the Year

(G)I-DLE

Blink-182

Dan + Shay

Fall Out Boy

Foo Fighters

Jonas Brothers

Måneskin

WINNER: OneRepublic

Paramore

Parmalee

Best Collaboration

Lil Durk ft. J. Cole, “All My Life”

Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice, “Barbie World (with Aqua)”

PinkPantheress and Ice Spice, “Boy’s a liar Pt.2” –

WINNER: Rema & Selena Gomez, “Calm Down”

Metro Boomin with The Weeknd and 21 Savage, “Creepin’”

Usher, Summer Walker and 21 Savage, “Good Good”

Drake and 21 Savage, “Rich Flex”

Kane Brown and Katelyn Brown, “Thank God”

GloRilla with Cardi B, “Tomorrow 2”

Karol G and Shakira, “TQG”

Best New Artist (Pop)

David Kushner

Doechii

Jelly Roll

Rema

Stephen Sanchez

Country Song of the Year:

Luke Combs, “Fast Car” –

Lainey Wilson, “Heart Like A Truck”

Morgan Wallen, “Last Night”

Bailey Zimmerman, “Rock and A Hard Place”

Kane Brown and Katelyn Brown, “Thank God”

Country Artist of the Year

Jason Aldean

Jelly Roll

Lainey Wilson

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Best New Artist (Country)

Corey Kent

Jackson Dean

Jelly Roll

Megan Moroney

Nate Smith

Hip-Hop Song of the Year:

WINNER: Lil Durk ft. J. Cole, “All My Life”

Gunna, “fukumean”

Lil Uzi Vert, “Just Wanna Rock”

Drake and 21 Savage, “Rich Flex”

GloRilla with Cardi B, “Tomorrow 2”-

Hip-Hop Artist of the Year

21 Savage

WINNER: Drake

Future

Gunna

Lil Durk

Best New Artist (Hip-Hop)

Doechii

Ice Spice

Lola Brooke

Sexyy Red

Young Nudy

R&B Song of the Year

Metro Boomin with The Weeknd and 21 Savage, “Creepin’”-

Beyoncé, “CUFF IT”

Usher, Summer Walker and 21 Savage, “Good Good”

Victoria Monét, “On My Mama” –

SZA, “Snooze”

R&B Artist of the Year

Beyoncé

Brent Faiyaz

Chris Brown

SZA

Usher

Best African Music Artist

WINNER: Burna Boy

Rema

Tems

Tyla

Wizkid

Best New Artist (R&B)

Coco Jones

Fridayy

Kenya Vaun

October London

WINNER: Victoria Monét

Alternative Song of the Year

Linkin Park, “Lost”

Fall Out Boy, “Love From The Other Side”

WINNER: Blink-182, “One More Time”

Foo Fighters, “Rescued”

Paramore, “This Is Why”

Alternative Artist of the Year

Blink-182

Fall Out Boy

Foo Fighters

Green Day

Paramore

Best New Artist (Alt and Rock):

Bad Omens

HARDY

Jelly Roll

Lovejoy

WINNER: Noah Kahan

Rock Song of the Year

Metallica, “72 Seasons”

Shinedown, “Dead Don’t Die”-

WINNER: Linkin Park, “Lost”

Jelly Roll, “Need A Favor”

Foo Fighters, “Rescued”

Rock Artist of the Year

Disturbed

WINNER: Foo Fighters

Jelly Roll

Metallica

Shinedown

Dance Song of the Year

Tiësto ft. Tate McRae, “10:35”

David Guetta, Anne-Marie and Coi Leray, “Baby Don’t Hurt Me”

Kylie Minogue, “Padam Padam”

Rita Ora ft. Fatboy Slim, “Praising You”

WINNER: Kenya Grace, “Strangers”

Dance Artist of the Year

Anabel Englund

David Guetta

Illenium

Kylie Minogue

WINNER: Tiësto

Latin Pop / Urban Song of the Year

Manuel Turizo, “La Bachata”

Yng Lvcas and Peso Pluma, “La Bebe (remix)”

Myke Towers, “Lala”

WINNER: Shakira and Bizarrap, “Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53”

Karol G and Shakira, “TQG”

Latin Pop / Urban Artist of the Year

Bad Bunny

Feid

Karol G

Manuel Turizo

Shakira

Best New Artist (Latin Pop / Urban)

Bad Gyal

GALE

Mora

Yng Lvcas

WINNER: Young Miko

Regional Mexican Song of the Year

Fuerza Regida and Grupo Frontera, “Bebe Dame”

“Ella Baila Sola” – Eslabon Armado and Peso Pluma

Carin León, “Indispensable”

Grupo Firme ft. Gerardo Coronel, “Qué Onda Perdida”

Carin León and Grupo Frontera, “Qué Vuelvas”

Regional Mexican Artist of the Year

Calibre 50

Carin León

El Fantasma

Grupo Frontera

Peso Pluma

Best New Artist (Regional Mexican)

Gabito Ballesteros

Gerardo Coronel

Grupo Frontera

Junior H

Peso Pluma

K-pop Artist of the Year

(G)I-DLE

Jung Kook

NCT Dream

Seventeen

Stray Kids

K-pop Song of the Year

ATEEZ, “Bouncy (K-Hot Chilli Peppers)”

WINNER: FIFTY FIFTY, “Cupid (Twin Version)

Stray Kids, “S-Class”

Jung Kook ft. Latto, “Seven”

NewJeans, “Super Shy”

Best New Artist (K-pop)

BOYNEXTDOOR

WINNER: NewJeans

RIIZE

xikers

ZEROBASEONE

Producer of the Year

Kid Harpoon

Dan Nigro

Rob Bisel

Carter Lang

Jack Antonoff

Metro Boomin

Songwriter of the Year

Jack Antonoff

Ashley Gorley

Aldae

Michael Ross Pollack

J Kash

Best Lyrics

Noah Kahan, “Dial Drunk”

Miley Cyrus, “Flowers”

Tate McRae, “Greedy”

Dua Lipa, “Houdini”

Taylor Swift, “Is It Over Now? (Taylor’s Version)”

Morgan Wallen, “Last Night”

Jack Harlow, “Lovin On Me”

Sabrina Carpenter, “Nonsense”

Doja Cat, “Paint The Town Red”

Olivia Rodrigo, “Vampire”

Tyla, “Water”

Billie Eilish, “What Was I Made For?”

Best Music Video

Jung Kook ft. Jack Harlow, “3D”

Dua Lipa, “Dance The Night”

JISOO, “FLOWER”

Miley Cyrus, “Flowers”

Bebe Rexha and David Guetta, “I’m Good (Blue)”

SZA, “Kill Bill”

Yng Lvcas and Peso Pluma, “La Bebe (Remix)”

Doja Cat, “Paint The Town Red”

Jung Kook ft. Latto, “Seven”

Karol G and Shakira, “TQG”

Olivia Rodrigo, “vampire”

Billie Eilish, “What Was I Made For?”

Best Fan Army

Agnation

ATINY

Barbz

Beyhive

BTS Army

Harries

Livies

Louies

Niallers

Rushers

Selenators

Swifties

Social Star Award

Alex Warren

David Kushner

Flyana Boss

WINNER: Gracie Abrams

Jessie Murph

Megan Moroney

Natalie Jane

Noah Kahan

Favorite Tour Photographer

Alfredo Flores – Sabrina Carpenter

Anna Lee – Coldplay

Carianne Older – Charlie Puth

Catherine Powell – Kelsea Ballerini

Cynthia Parkhurst – Jonas Brothers

David Lehr – Morgan Wallen

Joshua Halling – Louis Tomlinson

Mason Poole – Beyoncé

Matty Vogel – Misterwives

Ravie B – Adele

Ryan Fleming – 5 Seconds of Summer

Sanjay Parikh – Shinedown

Favorite On Screen

WINNER: “j-hope IN THE BOX”

“Love To Love You, Donna Summer”

Louis Tomlinson “All of Those Voices”

“Prince: The Final Secret”

“Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé”

“Save Me” Jelly Roll

“Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour”

“TLC Forever”

TikTok Bop of the Year

PinkPantheress and Ice Spice, “Boy’s a liar Pt. 2”

Justine Skye, “Collide (Sped Up Remix)”

Taylor Swift, “Cruel Summer”

FIFTY FIFTY, “Cupid (Twin Version)”

David Kushner, “Daylight”

Party Next Door, “Her Way (Sped Up)”

Mae Stephens, “If We Ever Broke Up”

Doja Cat, “Paint The Town Red”-

Tyla, “Water”

Doechii, “What It Is (Solo Version)”-

Billie Eilish, “What Was I Made For?”

Favorite Tour Style

Beyoncé

Carrie Underwood

Doja Cat

Elton John

Harry Styles

Jonas Brothers

Madonna

Måneskin

Sabrina Carpenter

Shania Twain

SZA

Taylor Swift

Favorite Debut Album

Jung Kook, GOLDEN

Chlöe, In Pieces

WINNER: V, Layover

Megan Moroney, Lucky

Lauren Spencer Smith, Mirror

Raye, My 21st Century Blues

Bailey Zimmerman, Religiously

Reneé Rapp, Snow Angel

Tyler Hubbard, Tyler Hubbard

Country Album of the Year

TBA

R&B Album of the Year

TBA

Latin Album of the Year

TBA

Regional Mexican Album of the Year

TBA

Tour of the Year

TBA

iHeartRadio Most Played Titanium Award

TBA