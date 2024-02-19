The Hottest Couples at the 2024 People’s Choice Awards

The 2024 People’s Choice Awards brought out some of Hollywood’s hottest couples, who enjoyed a date night on the red carpet.

The fan-voted awards show honored the best of movies, TV, music and pop culture at Santa Monica’s Barker Hanger on Sunday, February 18.

Simu Liu, who was on hosting duty and nominated for Movie Performance of the Year for his role as a Ken in Barbie, stepped out with girlfriend Allison Hsu. He rocked a maroon ensemble with a matching suit, silk shirt and shoes as he arrived on the red carpet while she was a vision in pink with a two-piece featuring an off the shoulder top with a cutout and crisscross detail.

Vanderpump Rules’ Scheana Shay and Brock Davies showed up in color coordinating outfits. She wore a floor-length sequined gown with a thigh-high split while her husband donned a green short-sleeved button down set with sunglasses.

Keep scrolling to see the hottest couples on the red carpet at the 2024 People’s Choice Awards: