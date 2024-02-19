Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Entertainment

The Hottest Couples at the 2024 People’s Choice Awards

By
The Hottest Couples at the 2024 People s Choice Awards 579 Brock Davies and Scheana Shay
6
Brock Davies and Scheana Shay. Tommaso Boddi/WireImage

The 2024 People’s Choice Awards brought out some of Hollywood’s hottest couples, who enjoyed a date night on the red carpet.

The fan-voted awards show honored the best of movies, TV, music and pop culture at Santa Monica’s Barker Hanger on Sunday, February 18.

Simu Liu, who was on hosting duty and nominated for Movie Performance of the Year for his role as a Ken in Barbie, stepped out with girlfriend Allison Hsu. He rocked a maroon ensemble with a matching suit, silk shirt and shoes as he arrived on the red carpet while she was a vision in pink with a two-piece featuring an off the shoulder top with a cutout and crisscross detail.

Vanderpump RulesScheana Shay and Brock Davies showed up in color coordinating outfits. She wore a floor-length sequined gown with a thigh-high split while her husband donned a green short-sleeved button down set with sunglasses.

Various

Deal of the Day

15 Us Picks! Can't-Miss Deals This Presidents' Day Weekend View Deal

Keep scrolling to see the hottest couples on the red carpet at the 2024 People’s Choice Awards:

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!

In this article

Adam Sandler Underwent Hip Surgery

Adam Sandler

Bryan Greenberg
Chrishell Stause Critics' Choice Real TV Awards

Chrishell Stause

Hannah Godwin

Jamie Chung
‘Vanderpump Rules’ Cast Reacts to Stassi and Brittany’s Ongoing Drama

Scheana Shay

Simu Liu

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!