The 2024 People’s Choice Awards is celebrating some of Hollywood’s biggest celebrities — and some newer faces — while honoring the best of movies, TV, music and pop culture.

The fan-voted awards show will be hosted by Simu Liu on Sunday, February 18, at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. Even though he’s on hosting duty, the actor was nominated for Movie Performance of the Year for his role as one of the Kens in Barbie.

With the addition of new categories, including Male and Female Country Artist of the Year, there will be 45 total awards handed out.

Among the many nominees include Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce. The pop star earned five nods for both her music and box-office breaking The Eras Tour concert film, while the Kansas City Chiefs player is nominated for Athlete of the Year.

Keep scrolling to see a list of 2024 People’s Choice Awards nominees — and look for the bold names to find out who won:

Movie of the Year

Barbie

Fast X

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Oppenheimer

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour Film

The Little Mermaid

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Action Movie of the Year

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

Fast X

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

John Wick: Chapter 4

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes

The Marvels

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts

Comedy Movie of the Year

80 for Brady

Anyone But You

Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.

Asteroid City

Barbie

Cocaine Bear

No Hard Feelings

Wonka

Drama Movie of the Year

Creed III

Five Nights at Freddy’s

Killers of the Flower Moon

Leave the World Behind

M3GAN

Oppenheimer

Scream VI

The Color Purple

Male Movie Star of the Year

Cillian Murphy — Oppenheimer

Chris Pratt — Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Keanu Reeves — John Wick: Chapter 4

Leonardo DiCaprio — Killers of the Flower Moon

Michael B. Jordan — Creed III

Ryan Gosling — Barbie

Timothée Chalamet — Wonka

Tom Cruise — Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Female Movie Star of the Year

Florence Pugh — Oppenheimer

Halle Bailey — The Little Mermaid

Jenna Ortega — Scream VI

Jennifer Lawrence — No Hard Feelings

Julia Roberts — Leave the World Behind

Margot Robbie — Barbie

Rachel Zegler — The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes

Viola Davis — The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes

Action Movie Star of the Year

Brie Larson — The Marvels

Chris Pratt — Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Gal Gadot — Heart of Stone

Jason Momoa — Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom

Keanu Reeves — John Wick: Chapter 4

Rachel Zegler — The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes

Tom Cruise — Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Viola Davis — The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes

Comedy Movie Star of the Year

Adam Sandler — You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah

Glen Powell — Anyone But You

Jennifer Lawrence — No Hard Feelings

Margot Robbie — Barbie

Ryan Gosling — Barbie

Scarlett Johansson — Asteroid City

Sydney Sweeney — Anyone But You

Timothée Chalamet — Wonka

Drama Movie Star of the Year

Cillian Murphy — Oppenheimer

Julia Roberts — Leave the World Behind

Fantasia Barrino — The Color Purple

Florence Pugh — Oppenheimer

Jacob Elordi — Priscilla

Jenna Ortega — Scream VI

Leonardo DiCaprio — Killers of the Flower Moon

Michael B. Jordan — Creed III

Movie Performance of the Year

America Ferrera — Barbie

Charles Melton — May December

Danielle Brooks — The Color Purple

Jacob Elordi — Saltburn

Melissa McCarthy — The Little Mermaid

Natalie Portman — May December

Simu Liu — Barbie

Viola Davis — Air

Show of the Year

Grey’s Anatomy

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

Only Murders in the Building

Saturday Night Live

Ted Lasso

The Bear

The Last of Us

Vanderpump Rules

Comedy Show of the Year

Abbott Elementary

And Just Like That …

Never Have I Ever

Only Murders in the Building

Saturday Night Live

Ted Lasso

The Bear

Young Sheldon

Drama Show of the Year

Chicago Fire

Ginny & Georgia

Grey’s Anatomy

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

Outer Banks

Succession

The Last of Us

The Morning Show

Sci-Fi/Fantasy Show of the Year

Ahsoka

American Horror Story: Delicate

Black Mirror

Ghosts

Loki

Secret Invasion

The Mandalorian

The Witcher

Reality Show of the Year

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?

Below Deck

Jersey Shore Family Vacation

Selling Sunset

The Kardashians

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

The Real Housewives of New Jersey

Vanderpump Rules

Competition Show of the Year

America’s Got Talent

American Idol

Big Brother

Dancing With the Stars

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Survivor

Squid Game: The Challenge

The Voice

Bingeworthy Show

Beef

Citadel

Jury Duty

Love Is Blind

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story

The Crown

The Night Agent

The Summer I Turned Pretty

Male TV Star of the Year

Chase Stokes — Outer Banks

Jason Sudeikis — Ted Lasso

Jeremy Allen White — The Bear

Kieran Culkin — Succession

Pedro Pascal — The Last of Us

Samuel L. Jackson — Secret Invasion

Steve Martin — Only Murders in the Building

Tom Hiddleston — Loki

Female TV Star of the Year

Ali Wong — Beef

Hannah Waddingham — Ted Lasso

Jennifer Aniston — The Morning Show

Mariska Hargitay — Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

Quinta Brunson — Abbott Elementary

Reese Witherspoon — The Morning Show

Rosario Dawson — Ahsoka

Selena Gomez — Only Murders in the Building

Comedy TV Star of the Year

Ali Wong — Beef

Bowen Yang — Saturday Night Live

Hannah Waddingham — Ted Lasso

Jason Sudeikis — Ted Lasso

Jeremy Allen White — The Bear

Quinta Brunson — Abbott Elementary

Selena Gomez — Only Murders in the Building

Steve Martin — Only Murders in the Building

Drama TV Star of the Year

Bella Ramsey — The Last of Us

Chase Stokes — Outer Banks

Ice-T — Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

Jennifer Aniston — The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin — Succession

Mariska Hargitay — Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

Pedro Pascal — The Last of Us

Reese Witherspoon — The Morning Show

TV Performance of the Year

Adjoa Andoh — Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story

Ayo Edebiri — The Bear

Billie Eilish — Swarm

Jon Hamm — The Morning Show

Matt Bomer — Fellow Travelers

Meryl Streep — Only Murders in the Building

Steven Yuen — Beef

Storm Reid — The Last of Us

Reality TV Star of the Year

Ariana Madix — Vanderpump Rules

Chrishell Stause — Selling Sunset

Garcelle Beauvais — The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Kandi Burruss — The Real Housewives of Atlanta

Khloé Kardashian — The Kardashians

Kim Kardashian —The Kardashians

Kyle Richards —The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino — Jersey Shore Family Vacation

Competition Contestant of the Year

Anetra — RuPaul’s Drag Race

Ariana Madix — Dancing With the Stars

Charity Lawson — The Bachelorette

Theresa Nist — The Golden Bachelor

Iam Tongi — American Idol

Keke Palmer — That’s My Jam

Sasha Colby — RuPaul’s Drag Race

Xochitl Gomez — Dancing With the Stars

Daytime Talk Show of the Year

Good Morning America

Live With Kelly and Mark

Sherri

The Drew Barrymore Show

The Jennifer Hudson Show

The Kelly Clarkson Show

The View

Today

Nighttime Talk Show of the Year

Hart to Heart

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

Late Night With Seth Meyers

The Daily Show

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen

Host of the Year

Gordon Ramsay — Hell’s Kitchen

Jimmy Fallon — That’s My Jam

Nick Cannon — The Masked Singer

Padma Lakshmi — Top Chef

RuPaul — RuPaul’s Drag Race

Ryan Seacrest — American Idol

Steve Harvey — Celebrity Family Feud

Terry Crews — America’s Got Talent

Male Artist of the Year

Bad Bunny

Drake

Jack Harlow

Jung Kook

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Post Malone

The Weeknd

Female Artist of the Year

Beyoncé

Doja Cat

Karol G

Lainey Wilson

Miley Cyrus

Nicki Minaj

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift

Male Country Artist of the Year

Chris Stapleton

Cody Johnson

Hardy

Jelly Roll

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Zach Bryan

Female Country Artist of the Year

Ashley McBryde

Carly Pearce

Carrie Underwood

Gabby Barrett

Kelsea Ballerini

Lainey Wilson

Megan Moroney

Shania Twain

Male Latin Artist of the Year

Bad Bunny

Bizarrap

Feid

Manuel Turizo

Maluma

Peso Pluma

Rauw Alejandro

Ozuna

Female Latin Artist of the Year

Ángela Aguilar

Anitta

Becky G

Kali Uchis

Karol G

Rosalía

Shakira

Young Miko

Pop Artist of the Year

Billie Eilish

Doja Cat

Dua Lipa

Jung Kook

Miley Cyrus

Olivia Rodrigo

Tate McRae

Taylor Swift

Hip-Hop Artist of the Year

Cardi B

Drake

Future

Jack Harlow

Latto

Nicki Minaj

Post Malone

Travis Scott

R&B Artist of the Year

Beyoncé

Brent Faiyaz

Janelle Monáe

SZA

Tems

The Weeknd

Usher

Victoria Monét

New Artist of the Year

Coi Leray

Ice Spice

Jelly Roll

Jung Kook

Noah Kahan

Peso Pluma

PinkPantheress

Stephen Sanchez

Group/Duo of the Year

Dan + Shay

Fuerza Regida

Grupo Frontera

Jonas Brothers

Old Dominion

Paramore

Stray Kids

Tomorrow X Together

Song of the Year

Dua Lipa — “Dance the Night”

Luke Combs — “Fast Car”

Miley Cyrus — “Flowers”

Gunna — “Fukumean”

Tate McRae — “greedy”

Morgan Wallen — “Last Night”

Doja Cat — “Paint the Town Red”

Olivia Rodrigo — “Vampire”

Album of the Year

Miley Cyrus — Endless Summer Vacation

Drake — For All the Dogs

Luke Combs — Gettin’ Old

Olivia Rodrigo — Guts

Karol G — Mañana Será Bonito

Bad Bunny — Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana

Morgan Wallen — One Thing at a Time

Nicki Minaj — Pink Friday 2

Collaboration Song of the Year

Lil Durk featuring J. Cole — “All My Life”

Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice With Aqua — “Barbie World”

Eslabon Armado and Peso Pluma — “Ella Baila Sola”

Drake featuring J. Cole — “First Person Shooter”

Zach Bryan featuring Kacey Musgraves — “I Remember Everything”

Jung Kook featuring Latto — “Seven”

Karol G and Shakira — “TQG”

Grupo Frontera and Bad Bunny — “Un x100to”

Concert Tour of the Year

Ed Sheeran — +–=÷x Tour

Coldplay — Music of the Spheres World Tour

Harry Styles — Love on Tour

Luke Combs — Luke Combs World Tour

Morgan Wallen — Morgan Wallen One Night at a Time World Tour

Pink — Pink Summer Carnival Tour

Beyoncé — Renaissance World Tour

Taylor Swift — Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour

Social Celebrity of the Year

Britney Spears

Dwayne Johnson

Kim Kardashian

Kylie Jenner

Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj

Selena Gomez

Taylor Swift

Comedy Act of the Year

John Mulaney — Baby J

Amy Schumer — Emergency Contact

Marlon Wayans — God Loves Me

Wanda Sykes — I’m an Entertainer

Trevor Noah — Off the Record

Kevin Hart — Reality Check

Chris Rock — Selective Outrage

Sarah Silverman — Someone You Love

Athlete of the Year

Coco Gauff

Giannis Antetokounmpo

LeBron James

Lionel Messi

Sabrina Ionescu

Simone Biles

Stephen Curry

Travis Kelce