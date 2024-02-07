Are you ready for it? Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour concert movie is about to be available to stream at home.

“This week is truly the best kind of chaos. I’m thrilled to let you know I’ve found a streaming home for The Eras Tour Concert Film, and that home will be @disneyplus,” Swift, 34, wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, February 7. “For the first time we’ll be showing the entire concert (including “cardigan,” plus 4 additional songs from the acoustic section!!).”

Swift further revealed that Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version) will be available “actually very soon” on Friday, March 15. (Disney+ is also the streaming home of Swift’s 2020 Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions.)

Swift kicked off her “journey through the eras” of her musical career in March 2023, her first concert tour in four years. She filmed one of the Los Angeles shows that August. The tour documentary, which cut a selection of songs like “Cardigan” and “The Archer” and “Wildest Dreams,” hit movie theaters in October 2023. An extended version was available for purchase on demand in time for Swift’s 34th birthday in December 2023.

“The Eras Tour has been a true phenomenon that has and continues to thrill fans around the world, and we are very excited to bring this electrifying concert to audiences wherever they are, exclusively on Disney+,” Disney CEO Bob Iger said in a Wednesday statement.

Swift began the international leg of her Eras Tour on Wednesday in Tokyo, Japan. The concert was poised to be where she announced the title of her 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, had she not won a 2024 Grammys trophy.

“Going to the Grammys, going in, I had this plan,” she said during the concert. “I had told my friends, I told Jack [Antonoff], but I hadn’t really told very many other people. I thought, ‘OK, if I’m lucky enough to win one thing tonight, I’m just gonna do it. I’m just gonna announce my album.’ And luckily enough, that ended up happening.”

She continued, “My backup plan was I was gonna do it tonight in Tokyo,” she continued. “But thanks to you and your support, I was lucky enough to win a Grammy and tell you about it on stage at the Grammys. … We can debrief tonight and talk about it.”

Swift won Best Pop Vocal Album and Album of the Year at the Sunday, February 4, awards ceremony. After her album Midnights was announced as the winner of Best Pop Vocal Album, marking her 13th Grammy win, Swift revealed the title of The Tortured Poets Department. (13 is Swift’s lucky number.)

“I’m over the moon about the fact that you guys care about my music, it still blows my mind. I love doing this,” she gushed on Wednesday. “Everyone’s like, ‘Why do you make so many albums?’ And I’m like, ‘Man, because I love it! I love it so much! I’m having fun, leave me alone.’”

Swift has two more shows in Tokyo before heading to Australia later this month. It is rumored that she’ll spend her days off in between Las Vegas to attend Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday, February 11, where her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, and his Kansas City Chiefs teammates will play the San Francisco 49ers in the NFL championship.