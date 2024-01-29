Will Taylor Swift Attend the Super Bowl After Tokyo Concert

Is Taylor Swift headed to Super Bowl LVIII? Her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, is definitely making the trip to Las Vegas as the Kansas City Chiefs take on the San Francisco 49ers in this year’s big game — but details about Swift’s appearance are still up in the air.

Kelce and the Chiefs beat the Baltimore Ravens on January 28, winning the AFC Championship and securing their spot in the 2024 Super Bowl.

Swift has yet to speak publicly about her travel plans, but the singer is set to perform in Tokyo on Super Bowl weekend as the international leg of her Eras Tour begins. She’ll take the stage at the Toyko Dome in Japan from February 7 to February 10. The Super Bowl, as the NFL Swifties are now aware, will take place on February 11.

There are several factors proving that Swift could, in fact, make it to Las Vegas in time. Keep scrolling for a breakdown of all the ways, from time zones to commercial airline flights:

Time Zones Exist

Because time zones exist in this world, the possibility is real. Tokyo is 17 hours ahead of Las Vegas, Nevada.

Thankfully, Drew Barrymore broke down exactly how Swift could arrive in Las Vegas on time for the Super Bowl’s 6:30 p.m. ET kickoff.

“If she left Tokyo at midnight. The flight time is 11 hours and 35 minutes approximately from Tokyo to Vegas, so she might arrive at 10:30 p.m., but on February 10, leaving her a full night’s sleep,” Barrymore revealed during a November 2023 episode of The Drew Barrymore Show. Of course, Swift would have to be flying on a commercial airline for this to work.

Fan Flight Calculations

Other Swifties know that Swift (usually) flies by private jet. So, they’ve created their own flight calculations and shared them on social media.

“Taylor Swift performs in Japan the night before the Super Bowl. It will end around 10pm Tokyo time (5 am Las Vegas time),” one person wrote on X. “The flight from Tokyo to Vegas takes 12 hours, meaning Swift can arrive at 5pm local on the day before the Super Bowl, 25 hours, 35 mins before kickoff.”

If this works out, Swift will be able to get her sleep on the plane in order to be bright-eyed when seeing her man play.

Swift’s Lucky Number

Swift is a sorcerer (unconfirmed) so, naturally, the Super Bowl would be the 13th Kansas City Chiefs game that she’s attended since going public with Kelce in September 2023. For those unfamiliar, 13 is Swift’s lucky number. Usually the singer doesn’t miss any opportunity surrounding that number, so it’s unlikely she’ll skip out on the Super Bowl.

The Commercial Airlines Helping Out (Kind Of)

While this likely won’t be necessary for Swift, American Airlines did offer her fans an opportunity to head to Las Vegas to see if she makes it to the game.

The company created a round-trip flight from Kansas City, Missouri to Las Vegas, NV, honoring Swift and Kelce’s romance. The first flight, out of Kansas City to Vegas on Saturday, February 10, is flight number 1989, which is one of Swift’s album names and the year she was born. The return trip on Monday, February 12, is flight number 87, which is the number Kelce wears on his NFL jersey.