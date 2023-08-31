Taylor Swift is making her fans’ wildest dreams come true this fall with a filmed version of The Eras Tour in theaters nationwide — but tickets are already going fast.

Swift, 33, officially announced the project on Thursday, August 31, after months of speculation that her U.S. leg of shows was captured for the big screen. “The Eras Tour has been the most meaningful, electric experience of my life so far and I’m overjoyed to tell you that it’ll be coming to the big screen soon,” she wrote via Instagram, sharing a trailer for the movie.

Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour opens on Friday, October 13, a nod to Swift’s lucky number. “Eras attire, friendship bracelets, singing and dancing encouraged… 1, 2, 3 LGB!!!! (iykyk),” the announcement continued.

Swift kicked off her U.S. concerts in Glendale, Arizona, in March after a five-year break from performing live. She dedicates time to each one of her albums on stage (apart from her self-titled debut) and surprises concertgoers with two acoustic songs every night. While she initially stated that she wanted to avoiding playing the same song twice in the acoustic portion, Swift has repeated some fan-favorite tunes including “Clean,” “Maroon” and “You’re On Your Own, Kid.”

Keep scrolling for everything to know about Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour, from how to buy tickets to which surprise songs might be featured:

When Is Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour in Theaters?

The concert film premieres on October 13. AMC locations across the U.S. will air the movie multiple times throughout the day on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. Cinemark and Regal theaters are also expected to add showings.

How Much Are Tickets for Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour?

Adult fans will shell out $19.89 for adults (plus tax) to see Swift on the big screen, with prices reduced to $13.13 for children and seniors. Additional fees might be added for Dolby or IMAX showings.

Tickets are available on Fandango, as well as the AMC and Cinemark websites — and some fans have already reported crashes due to high demand. (Dedicated Swifties will recall experiencing the great war on Ticketmaster when The Eras Tour initially went on sale last year.)

How Long Is Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour?

Swift is on stage for upwards of three hours during her live shows, but the film’s run time is listed as two hours and 45 minutes. (Variety reports that no songs have been cut from Swift’s extensive setlist for the movie.)

Which Surprise Songs Will Be in Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour?

Eagle-eyed fans caught extra cameramen on site when Swift performed her six-show run at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles from August 3 to August 9. Those concerts featured the acoustic pairings of “I Can See You” and “Maroon,” “Our Song” and “You Are in Love,” “Death By a Thousand Cuts” and “You’re On Your Own, Kid,” “Dress” and “Exile” (sans Bon Iver), “I Know Places” and “King of My Heart,” and “New Romantics” and “New Years Day.” (Swift announced the rerecorded version of 1989 at the final show of her L.A. run.)

Will Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour Be Available to Stream?

For now, the movie will be exclusively shown in theaters — but fans can always count on Swift to surprise them with a new announcement at a moment’s notice.