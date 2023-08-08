Cancel OK
Celebrity Girl Dads at Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras Tour’: Channing Tatum, Max Greenfield and More

By
Celebrity Girl Dads at Taylor Swift-s Eras Tour
Gayle King/Instagram; Max Greenfield/Instagram; Flavor Flav/TikTok; Mark Zuckerberg/Instagram
They’re in their girl dad era. Channing Tatum, Max Greenfield, Billy Joel and more are rocking out at Taylor Swift‘s Eras Tour.

Tatum, who shares daughter Everly with ex-wife Jenna Dewan, drew attention with his homemade outfit at a Los Angeles concert. “It’s me, hi. I’m the daddy, it’s me,” his black T-shirt read, parodying Swift’s “Anti-Hero” lyrics.

Tatum may have taken inspiration from fellow Swiftie father Josh Gad. “It’s me. Hi. I’m the Dad. It’s me,” the Frozen star captioned a photo from Swift’s Santa Clara show. Gad shares daughters Ava and Isabella with wife Ida Darvish.

Scroll down to see more celeb girl dads at Swift’s Eras Tour:

