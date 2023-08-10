Meghan Markle attended the Eras Tour — and Taylor Swift‘s secret song selection couldn’t have been more perfect.

The Duchess of Sussex, 42, attended Swift’s sold-out concert at the SoFi stadium in Los Angeles on Tuesday, August 8, while husband Prince Harry was out of town on a business trip in Asia, Us Weekly can confirm.

Each stop on the Eras Tour features two surprise performances from Swift, 33, each night, and Meghan’s mystery songs were the perfect match. Swift belted out “I Know Places” and “King of My Heart,” which appeared on 1989 and Reputation, respectively, and both revolve around a whirlwind romance two people are desperately trying to keep private. It’s a situation Megan knows all too well.

“Salute to me, I’m your American Queen / And you move to me like I’m a Motown beat / And we rule the kingdom inside my room / ‘Cause all the boys and their expensive cars / With their Range Rovers and their Jaguars / Never took me quite where you do / And all at once, you are the one I have been waiting for / King of my heart, body and soul,” Swift sings on “King of My Heart,” which dropped in 2017.

“I Know Places” talks about two lovers trying to hide their romance by arranging a secret rendez-vous: “Baby, I know places we won’t be found and / They’ll be chasing their tails trying to track us down / ‘Cause I, I know places we can hide,” the lyrics read.

Harry, 38, and Meghan — who share son Prince Archie, 4, and daughter Princess Lilibet, 2 — tied the knot in May 2018 after nearly two years of dating. In 2020, the couple made headlines as they decided to step down as working members of the royal family to gain their independence.

The pair made the decision to move from the U.K. to Montecito, California, a luxurious suburb outside of Los Angeles. While life in states is quieter, the twosome were involved in a scary car chase incident while visiting New York City. However, many critics of Harry and Meghan accused them of exaggerating about the event.

Meghan and Harry are no stranger to having art parallel their real life love story. On Tuesday, August 8, news broke that Meghan and Harry are planning on producing an adaptation of Carley Fortune‘s romance novel Meet Me at the Lake for Netflix, which would be their first scripted project with the streaming service and follows the story of characters Will and Fern as they get a second chance at love after meeting at the wrong time a decade earlier.

“The story really spoke to the Sussexes and has a lot of parallels to their own life,” an insider exclusively told Us at the time. “Harry and Meghan both think it’s the perfect choice.”

Nearly one week before the Duke of Sussex jetted off on his business trip on Tuesday, the duo had an early celebration for Meghan’s birthday at an Italian restaurant in Montecito. The August outing came shortly after a source told Us that Meghan and Harry are a “united front” despite rumors swirling of a breakup. “As far as they’re concerned, it’s Harry and Meghan against the world,” the insider noted at the time.