Despite leaving the royal spotlight behind, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle haven’t been able to avoid controversy.

“So much of Harry and Meghan’s time together has felt like overcoming strife from all sides,” a source exclusively reveals in the latest issue of Us Weekly, on newsstands now. “They just do it together. They rely on each other for strength and always have.”

The couple have weathered plenty of storms since stepping back from their senior royal roles in 2020 — and have been the subject of “relentless” rumors. After several attempts to make a name for themselves outside of the royal family — from a failed Spotify deal to their Netflix partnership — Harry and Meghan are “regrouping.”

“They want to figure out how they can best expand the entertainment side of things,” the insider tells Us.

While Harry and Meghan haven’t shied away from sharing their story with the world, they aren’t interested in addressing speculation about their marriage. (The pair tied the knot in 2018 and share son Archie, 4, and daughter Lili, 2.)

“Harry and Meghan believe that feeding into that false narrative only gives it more attention,” a second source reveals. “Sure, their relationship has challenges, but they are 100 percent committed to making their marriage work.”

Keep scrolling for a breakdown of the facts — and fiction — about Harry and Meghan’s post-royal life:

Car Chase Controversy

Fiction: The couple were accused of embellishing their experience, with Whoopi Goldberg among those who publicly questioned the story’s validity. “I think people in New York know if it was possible to have car chases in New York, we’d all make it to the theater on time,” Goldberg teased on The View in May.

Fact: The New York Police Department confirmed in May that Harry and Meghan were involved in a “challenging” incident following their appearance at the 2023 Women of Vision Awards. “There were no reported collisions, summonses, injuries or arrests in regard,” the authorities acknowledged in a statement at the time.

Spotify Fallout

Fiction: Spotify exec Bill Simmons called Harry and Meghan “grifters” after news broke of the programming shift. A source tells Us that the twosome “do their best to rise above” the “relentless” negativity they face in the public eye.

Fact: The couple’s production company, Archewell Audio, confirmed in a joint statement with Spotify in June that Meghan’s “Archetypes” would not be returning for a second season. “Spotify and Archewell Audio have mutually agreed to part ways and are proud of the series we made together,” the companies noted.

A source exclusively told Us that Spotify — which struck a $20 million deal with the Sussexes in 2020 — “had been pushing Harry and Meghan for more content over the last year” before officially scrapping the show. “Archetypes” aired 12 episodes from August 2022 to November 2022.

Docuseries Disappointment

Fiction: Following the end of their Spotify deal, Netflix stood behind Meghan and Harry. “We value our partnership with Archewell Productions. Harry & Meghan was Netflix’s biggest documentary debut ever, and we’ll continue to work together on a number of projects, including the upcoming documentary series Heart of Invictus,” read a statement from the streaming platform in June.

Fact: When Harry & Meghan hit Netflix in December 2022, the docuseries racked up 81.55 million viewing hours worldwide in its first week. It was nominated for Best Streaming Nonfiction Series at the 2023 Hollywood Critics Association TV Awards but did not receive Emmy recognition — or a second season. Per a source, the pair feel snubbed by the Emmys voters.

Split Speculation

Fiction: In July, reports surfaced of trouble in paradise for Harry and Meghan.

Fact: An insider tells Us Harry and Meghan are working through a “challenging time” but are putting on a “united front.” As rumors swirl about their relationship status, the couple are laying low. “They go on hikes with the dogs, work out together and [hang out] in the garden with the kids,” the source says, adding that Harry and Meghan also incorporate “regular” date nights in their schedule.

Across the Pond

Fiction: There have been competing reports regarding Harry’s tension with his brother and father. After the release of Spare and Harry & Meghan, both William and Charles “want Harry to stop unveiling family secrets,” per the insider.

Fact: A source tells Us that Harry misses his “crew” in London despite being with his wife “24/7.” When it comes to his relationships with Charles and William, however, the trio “do not communicate often.”

Is The Tig Returning?

Fiction: Meghan hasn’t made any official announcements about bringing back The Tig, but a royal expert told Us in 2020 that Meghan could make a return to Instagram with a Goop-style brand.

Fact: According to documents obtained by Us in March, Frim Fram, Inc. filed a document with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office one month prior seemingly aiming to relaunch Meghan’s former lifestyle blog with “commentary in the field of travel,” as well as interior design, wellness, food and more. A source tells Us Meghan is considering bringing back the blog, which she shut down after getting engaged to Harry.

Harry’s Legal Troubles

Fiction: Harry alleged in April that William settled with News Group Newspapers, which owns The Sun, for a “very large sum” in 2020 and alleged that the royal family had a “secret agreement” with the publishers to prevent them from taking legal action against the newspaper. Harry sued NGN for allegedly using unlawful information gathering techniques, such as phone hacking.

Fact: In July, a judge ruled that Harry’s case against NGN — which is one of many open legal disputes he’s involved in — would officially go to trial. However, the phone hacking claims were thrown out for being too old.