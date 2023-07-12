There were some shocking — and some expected — actors and TV shows snubbed at the 2023 Emmy nominations.

Yvette Nicole Brown and Television Academy Chairman Frank Scherma announced the nominees for the 75th annual Emmy Awards via live stream on Wednesday, July 12. The usual suspects, including The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Succession, are up for big awards once again, and the Television Academy even threw in a few unexpected titles, such as Andor and Jury Duty. However, there were still some overlooked performers and shows that were snubbed entirely.

Elizabeth Olsen

Love & Death wasn’t expected to be a huge player at the Emmys, but surely, if the TV Academy is nominating a cast member, it would have to be Elizabeth Olsen, right? Nope. Jesse Plemons got nominated for his role as Allan Gore while Olsen’s turn as murderer Candy Montgomery was completely snubbed.

Sophie Nélisse

Yellowjackets is nominated for Outstanding Drama and Outstanding Casting for a Drama Series while Melanie Lynskey is up for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her role as Adult Shauna. There are certainly arguments to be made for the entirety of the Yellowjackets cast, but Nélisse in particular was widely expected to receive a nomination for her stunning performance as Young Shauna in the season 2 birthing scene.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

Harrison Ford

He was hilarious in Shrinking, so it’s shocking that the actor was snubbed from the Emmys. He qualified for his work in both Shrinking and Yellowstone spinoff 1923. It seemed likely that he’d be honored for the Apple TV+ series given Yellowstone‘s history with the Emmys.

‘Yellowstone’

Snubbed again. The Western drama is one of TV’s most-watched series, but it was completely shut out of the Emmys for the fifth time. No acting or technical nominations were given to the show, and spinoffs were also ignored.

The ‘House of the Dragon’ Cast

While the Game of Thrones prequel is up for best drama, not a single actor from the cast was nominated. Paddy Considine‘s tortured performance as King Viserys, Olivia Cooke‘s calculating turn as the Alicent Hightower and Emma D’Arcy‘s intense arc as Princess Rhaenyra were all Emmy-worthy, making it surprising that they were all overlooked.

‘A Small Light’

The National Geographic series — which follows Miep Gies (Bel Powley), the woman who helped hide Anne Frank’s family and preserved her famous diary — featured stunning performances and great writing. It should’ve been a no-brainer to nominate it for the Outstanding Limited Series category, and Powley should have absolutely been a contender for Outstanding Actress in a Limited Series.

‘Interview With the Vampire’

A&E’s adaptation of Anne Rice’s novel was one of this year’s hidden gems, so it’s not entirely surprising that it got snubbed but disappointing, nonetheless. Sam Reid and Jacob Anderson‘s turns as vampires Lestat and Louis, respectively, keep audiences mesmerized while Bailey Bass was perfect as teen bloodsucker Claudia. At minimum, the stunning period costumes should’ve been acknowledged.

Check out the full list of 2023 Emmy nominations.

The Emmys will air live coast-to-coast on Fox Monday, September 18, at 8 p.m. ET.