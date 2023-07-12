The 2023 Primetime Emmy nominees have been revealed ahead of television’s biggest night.
Yvette Nicole Brown and Television Academy Chairman Frank Scherma announced the nominees for the 75th annual Emmy Awards via livestream from Los Angeles on Wednesday, July 12.
“If it gets better than this, I don’t know how! Thank you @televisionacad for the great honor of announcing all the amazingly talented performers, creators, writers and shows that are worthy of #Emmy Gold!” Brown wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, July 11. “Frank and I will see you all bright and early July 12th to see who got the noms! ❤️.”
The Emmys will air live coast-to-coast on Fox Monday, September 18 at 8 p.m. ET.
Scroll down to see the complete list of 2023 Emmy nominees:
Lead Actress (Comedy)
Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face
Jenna Ortega, Wednesday
Lead Actor (Comedy)
Bill Hader, Barry
Jason Segel, Shrinking
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Supporting Actor (Comedy)
Anthony Carrigan, Barry
Phil Dunster, Ted Lasso
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
James Marsden, Jury Duty
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
Henry Winkler, Barry
Supporting Actress (Comedy)
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
Juno Temple, Ted Lasso
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Jessica Williams, Shrinking
Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary
Barry
The Bear
Jury Duty
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Only Murders in the Building
Ted Lasso
Wednesday
Guest Actor (Comedy)
Jon Bernthal, The Bear
Luke Kirby, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Nathan Lane, Only Murders in the Building
Pedro Pascal, Saturday Night Live
Oliver Platt, The Bear
Sam Richardson, Ted Lasso
Guest Actress (Comedy)
Becky Ann Baker, Ted Lasso
Quinta Brunson, Saturday Night Live
Taraji P. Henson, Abbott Elementary
Judith Light, Poker Face
Sarah Niles, Ted Lasso
Harriet Walter, Ted Lasso
Directing (Comedy)
Tim Burton, Wednesday (“Wednesday’s Child Is Full of Woe”)
Bill Hader, Barry (“wow”)
Declan Lowney, Ted Lasso (“So Long, Farewell”)
Amy Sherman-Palladino, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (“Four Minutes”)
Christopher Storer, The Bear (“Review”)
Mary Lou Belli, The Ms. Pat Show (“Don’t Touch My Hair”)
Writing (Comedy)
Bill Hader, Barry (“wow”)
John Hoffman, Matteo Borghese and Rob Turbovsky, Only Murders in the Building (“I Know Who Did It”)
Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly and Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso (“So Long, Farewell”)
Christopher Storer, The Bear (“System”)
Mekki Leeper, Jury Duty (“Ineffective Assistance”)
Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider, The Other Two (“Cary & Brooke Go to an AIDS Play”)
Lead Actress (Drama)
Sharon Horgan, Bad Sisters
Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Sarah Snook, Succession
Lead Actor (Drama)
Jeff Bridges, The Old Man
Brian Cox, Succession
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us
Jeremy Strong, Succession
Drama Series
Andor
Better Call Saul
The Crown
House of the Dragon
The Last of Us
Succession
The White Lotus
Yellowjackets
Supporting Actor (Drama)
F. Murray Abraham, The White Lotus
Nicholas Braun, Succession
Michael Imperioli, The White Lotus
Theo James, The White Lotus
Matthew Macfadyen, Succession
Alan Ruck, Succession
Will Sharpe, The White Lotus
Alexander Skarsgård, Succession
Supporting Actress (Drama)
J. Smith-Cameron, Succession
Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
Meghann Fahy, The White Lotus
Sabrina Impacciatore, The White Lotus
Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus
Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul
Simona Tabasco, The White Lotus
Guest Actor (Drama)
Murray Bartlett, The Last of Us
James Cromwell, Succession
Lamar Johnson, The Last of Us
Nick Offerman, The Last of Us
Arian Moayed, Succession
Keivonn Montreal Woodard, The Last of Us
Guest Actress (Drama)
Hiam Abbass, Succession
Cherry Jones, Succession
Melanie Lynskey, The Last of Us
Storm Reid, The Last of Us
Anna Torv, The Last of Us
Harriet Walter, Succession
Directing (Drama)
Benjamin Caron, Andor (“Rix Road”)
Peter Hoar, The Last of Us (“Long Long Time”)
Mark Mylod, Succession (“Connor’s Wedding”)
Andrij Parekh, Succession (“America Decides”)
Lorene Scafaria, Succession (“Living+”)
Dearbhla Walsh, Bad Sisters (“The Prick”)
Mike White, The White Lotus (“Arrivederci”)
Writing (Drama)
Beau Willimon, Andor (“One Way Out”)
Jesse Armstrong, Succession (“Connor’s Wedding”)
Gordon Smith, Better Call Saul (“Point and Shoot”)
Peter Gould, Better Call Saul (“Saul Gone”)
Sharon Horgan, Dave Finkel and Brett Baer, Bad Sisters (“The Prick”)
Craig Mazin, The Last of Us (“Long, Long Time”)
Mike White, The White Lotus (“Arrivederci”)
Limited or Anthology Series
Beef
Dahmer—Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Daisy Jones & The Six
Fleishman Is in Trouble
Obi-Wan Kenobi
Lead Actress (Limited or Anthology Series or TV Movie)
Lizzy Caplan, Fleishman Is in Trouble
Jessica Chastain, George & Tammy
Dominique Fishback, Swarm
Kathryn Hahn, Tiny Beautiful Things
Riley Keough, Daisy Jones & The Six
Ali Wong, Beef
Lead Actor (Limited or Anthology Series or TV Movie)
Taron Egerton, Black Bird
Kumail Nanjiani, Welcome to Chippendales
Evan Peters, Dahmer—Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Daniel Radcliffe, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
Michael Shannon, George & Tammy
Steven Yeun, Beef
Supporting Actor (Limited or Anthology Series or TV Movie)
Murray Bartlett, Welcome to Chippendales
Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird
Richard Jenkins, Dahmer—Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Joseph Lee, Beef
Ray Liotta, Black Bird
Young Mazino, Beef
Jesse Plemons, Love & Death
Supporting Actress (Limited or Anthology Series or TV Movie)
Annaleigh Ashford, Welcome to Chippendales
Maria Bello, Beef
Claire Danes, Fleishman Is in Trouble
Juliette Lewis, Welcome to Chippendales
Camila Morrone, Daisy Jones & The Six
Nicey Nash-Betts, Dahmer—Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Merritt Wever, Tiny Beautiful Things
Directing (Limited or Anthology Series or TV Movie)
Paris Barclay, Dahmer—Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (“Silenced”)
Carl Franklin, Dahmer—Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (“Bad Meat”)
Dan Trachtenberg, Prey
Valerie Faris and Jonathan Dayton, Fleishman Is in Trouble (“Me-Time”)
Jake Schreier, Beef (“The Great Fabricator”)
Lee Sung Jin, Beef (“Figures of Light”)
Writing (Limited or Anthology Series or TV Movie)
Lee Sung Jin, Beef (“The Birds Don’t Sing, They Screech in Pain”)
Joel Kim Booster, Fire Island
Taffy Brodesser-Akner, Fleishman Is in Trouble (“Me-Time”)
Patrick Aison and Dan Trachtenberg, Prey
Janine Nabers and Donald Glover, Swarm (“Stung”)
Eric Appel and “Weird Al” Yankovic, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
Variety Talk Series
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Late Night with Seth Meyers
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
The Problem With Jon Stewart
Variety Sketch Series
A Black Lady Sketch Show
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
Saturday Night Live
Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)
Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter + Love
John Mulaney: Baby J
Lizzo: Live in Concert
Norman Lear: 100 Years of Music & Laughter
Trevor Noah: I Wish You Would
Wanda Sykes: I’m an Entertainer
Variety Special (Live)
The Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Starring Rihanna
Chris Rock: Selective Outrage
Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium
The Oscars
75th Annual Tony Awards
Reality Competition Program
The Amazing Race
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Survivor
Top Chef
The Voice
Documentary (Series)
Dear Mama
100 Foot Wave
Secrets of the Elephants
The 1619 Project
The U.S. and the Holocaust
Documentary (Special)
Being Mary Tyler Moore
Judy Blume Forever
My Transparent Life
Pamela, A Love Story
Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie
Reality Series (Structured)
Antiques Roadshow
Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives
Love Is Blind
Queer Eye
Shark Tank
Reality Series (Unstructured)
Indian Matchmaking
Selling Sunset
Vanderpump Rules
RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked
Welcome to Wrexham
Host (Reality or Competition Series)
Nicole Byer, Nailed It!
Amy Poehler and Maya Rudolph, Baking It
Padma Lakshmi, Top Chef
RuPaul, RuPaul’s Drag Race
Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski and Jonathan Van Ness, Queer Eye
Animated Program
The Simpsons
Bob’s Burgers
Rick and Morty
Entergalactic
Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal
