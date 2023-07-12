The 2023 Primetime Emmy nominees have been revealed ahead of television’s biggest night.

Yvette Nicole Brown and Television Academy Chairman Frank Scherma announced the nominees for the 75th annual Emmy Awards via livestream from Los Angeles on Wednesday, July 12.

“If it gets better than this, I don’t know how! Thank you @televisionacad for the great honor of announcing all the amazingly talented performers, creators, writers and shows that are worthy of #Emmy Gold!” Brown wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, July 11. “Frank and I will see you all bright and early July 12th to see who got the noms! ❤️.”

The Emmys will air live coast-to-coast on Fox Monday, September 18 at 8 p.m. ET.

Scroll down to see the complete list of 2023 Emmy nominees:

Lead Actress (Comedy)

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face

Jenna Ortega, Wednesday

Lead Actor (Comedy)

Bill Hader, Barry

Jason Segel, Shrinking

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Supporting Actor (Comedy)

Anthony Carrigan, Barry

Phil Dunster, Ted Lasso

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

James Marsden, Jury Duty

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear

Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary

Henry Winkler, Barry

Supporting Actress (Comedy)

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Juno Temple, Ted Lasso

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Jessica Williams, Shrinking

Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

Barry

The Bear

Jury Duty

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

Wednesday

Guest Actor (Comedy)

Jon Bernthal, The Bear

Luke Kirby, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Nathan Lane, Only Murders in the Building

Pedro Pascal, Saturday Night Live

Oliver Platt, The Bear

Sam Richardson, Ted Lasso

Guest Actress (Comedy)

Becky Ann Baker, Ted Lasso

Quinta Brunson, Saturday Night Live

Taraji P. Henson, Abbott Elementary

Judith Light, Poker Face

Sarah Niles, Ted Lasso

Harriet Walter, Ted Lasso

Directing (Comedy)

Tim Burton, Wednesday (“Wednesday’s Child Is Full of Woe”)

Bill Hader, Barry (“wow”)

Declan Lowney, Ted Lasso (“So Long, Farewell”)

Amy Sherman-Palladino, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (“Four Minutes”)

Christopher Storer, The Bear (“Review”)

Mary Lou Belli, The Ms. Pat Show (“Don’t Touch My Hair”)

Writing (Comedy)

Bill Hader, Barry (“wow”)

John Hoffman, Matteo Borghese and Rob Turbovsky, Only Murders in the Building (“I Know Who Did It”)

Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly and Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso (“So Long, Farewell”)

Christopher Storer, The Bear (“System”)

Mekki Leeper, Jury Duty (“Ineffective Assistance”)

Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider, The Other Two (“Cary & Brooke Go to an AIDS Play”)

Lead Actress (Drama)

Sharon Horgan, Bad Sisters

Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Sarah Snook, Succession

Lead Actor (Drama)

Jeff Bridges, The Old Man

Brian Cox, Succession

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us

Jeremy Strong, Succession

Drama Series

Andor

Better Call Saul

The Crown

House of the Dragon

The Last of Us

Succession

The White Lotus

Yellowjackets

Supporting Actor (Drama)

F. Murray Abraham, The White Lotus

Nicholas Braun, Succession

Michael Imperioli, The White Lotus

Theo James, The White Lotus

Matthew Macfadyen, Succession

Alan Ruck, Succession

Will Sharpe, The White Lotus

Alexander Skarsgård, Succession

Supporting Actress (Drama)

J. Smith-Cameron, Succession

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

Meghann Fahy, The White Lotus

Sabrina Impacciatore, The White Lotus

Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus

Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul

Simona Tabasco, The White Lotus

Guest Actor (Drama)

Murray Bartlett, The Last of Us

James Cromwell, Succession

Lamar Johnson, The Last of Us

Nick Offerman, The Last of Us

Arian Moayed, Succession

Keivonn Montreal Woodard, The Last of Us

Guest Actress (Drama)

Hiam Abbass, Succession

Cherry Jones, Succession

Melanie Lynskey, The Last of Us

Storm Reid, The Last of Us

Anna Torv, The Last of Us

Harriet Walter, Succession

Directing (Drama)

Benjamin Caron, Andor (“Rix Road”)

Peter Hoar, The Last of Us (“Long Long Time”)

Mark Mylod, Succession (“Connor’s Wedding”)

Andrij Parekh, Succession (“America Decides”)

Lorene Scafaria, Succession (“Living+”)

Dearbhla Walsh, Bad Sisters (“The Prick”)

Mike White, The White Lotus (“Arrivederci”)

Writing (Drama)

Beau Willimon, Andor (“One Way Out”)

Jesse Armstrong, Succession (“Connor’s Wedding”)

Gordon Smith, Better Call Saul (“Point and Shoot”)

Peter Gould, Better Call Saul (“Saul Gone”)

Sharon Horgan, Dave Finkel and Brett Baer, Bad Sisters (“The Prick”)

Craig Mazin, The Last of Us (“Long, Long Time”)

Mike White, The White Lotus (“Arrivederci”)

Limited or Anthology Series

Beef

Dahmer—Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Daisy Jones & The Six

Fleishman Is in Trouble

Obi-Wan Kenobi

Lead Actress (Limited or Anthology Series or TV Movie)

Lizzy Caplan, Fleishman Is in Trouble

Jessica Chastain, George & Tammy

Dominique Fishback, Swarm

Kathryn Hahn, Tiny Beautiful Things

Riley Keough, Daisy Jones & The Six

Ali Wong, Beef

Lead Actor (Limited or Anthology Series or TV Movie)

Taron Egerton, Black Bird

Kumail Nanjiani, Welcome to Chippendales

Evan Peters, Dahmer—Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Daniel Radcliffe, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

Michael Shannon, George & Tammy

Steven Yeun, Beef

Supporting Actor (Limited or Anthology Series or TV Movie)

Murray Bartlett, Welcome to Chippendales

Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird

Richard Jenkins, Dahmer—Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Joseph Lee, Beef

Ray Liotta, Black Bird

Young Mazino, Beef

Jesse Plemons, Love & Death

Supporting Actress (Limited or Anthology Series or TV Movie)

Annaleigh Ashford, Welcome to Chippendales

Maria Bello, Beef

Claire Danes, Fleishman Is in Trouble

Juliette Lewis, Welcome to Chippendales

Camila Morrone, Daisy Jones & The Six

Nicey Nash-Betts, Dahmer—Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Merritt Wever, Tiny Beautiful Things

Directing (Limited or Anthology Series or TV Movie)

Paris Barclay, Dahmer—Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (“Silenced”)

Carl Franklin, Dahmer—Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (“Bad Meat”)

Dan Trachtenberg, Prey

Valerie Faris and Jonathan Dayton, Fleishman Is in Trouble (“Me-Time”)

Jake Schreier, Beef (“The Great Fabricator”)

Lee Sung Jin, Beef (“Figures of Light”)

Writing (Limited or Anthology Series or TV Movie)

Lee Sung Jin, Beef (“The Birds Don’t Sing, They Screech in Pain”)

Joel Kim Booster, Fire Island

Taffy Brodesser-Akner, Fleishman Is in Trouble (“Me-Time”)

Patrick Aison and Dan Trachtenberg, Prey

Janine Nabers and Donald Glover, Swarm (“Stung”)

Eric Appel and “Weird Al” Yankovic, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

Variety Talk Series

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Late Night with Seth Meyers

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

The Problem With Jon Stewart

Variety Sketch Series

A Black Lady Sketch Show

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

Saturday Night Live

Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)

Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter + Love

John Mulaney: Baby J

Lizzo: Live in Concert

Norman Lear: 100 Years of Music & Laughter

Trevor Noah: I Wish You Would

Wanda Sykes: I’m an Entertainer

Variety Special (Live)

The Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Starring Rihanna

Chris Rock: Selective Outrage

Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium

The Oscars

75th Annual Tony Awards

Reality Competition Program

The Amazing Race

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Survivor

Top Chef

The Voice

Documentary (Series)

Dear Mama

100 Foot Wave

Secrets of the Elephants

The 1619 Project

The U.S. and the Holocaust

Documentary (Special)

Being Mary Tyler Moore

Judy Blume Forever

My Transparent Life

Pamela, A Love Story

Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie

Reality Series (Structured)

Antiques Roadshow

Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives

Love Is Blind

Queer Eye

Shark Tank

Reality Series (Unstructured)

Indian Matchmaking

Selling Sunset

Vanderpump Rules

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked

Welcome to Wrexham

Host (Reality or Competition Series)

Nicole Byer, Nailed It!

Amy Poehler and Maya Rudolph, Baking It

Padma Lakshmi, Top Chef

RuPaul, RuPaul’s Drag Race

Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski and Jonathan Van Ness, Queer Eye

Animated Program

The Simpsons

Bob’s Burgers

Rick and Morty

Entergalactic

Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal