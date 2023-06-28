Cancel OK
TV

Us Weekly’s Emmys 2023 Predictions: HBO Will Dominate Nominations With ‘Succession,’ ‘The Last of Us’ and More

By
Us Weekly s Emmys 2023 Predictions- HBO Will Dominate Nominations With Succession The Last of Us and More-Feature
Jeremy Strong, Jeremy Allen White, Pedro Pascal, Jennifer Coolidge. HBO (3) ; Courtesy of FX

Us Weekly is predicting who will be in the running for a golden statuette at the 2023 Emmys — and HBO is likely set up to dominate across the board.

The network’s biggest juggernaut, Succession, wrapped up its fourth and final season in May. While the show has a whopping 48 Emmy nominations and 13 awards overall so far, only three of those wins have been for acting. Matthew Macfadyen took home the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series trophy in 2022 for his portrayal of Tom Wambsgans, while Jeremy Strong won in 2020 for Oustanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for Kendall Roy. That same year, Cherry Jones nabbed an award for Oustanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series for her role as Nan Pierce.

This year, however, the show will likely see a great number of acting nods in all categories alongside its Oustanding Drama Series nomination due to the cast’s heavyweight performances. The lead actor race is particularly loaded with Kieran Culkin, who portrays youngest sibling Roman Roy, moving himself up from supporting actor to join Roy family patriarch Brian Cox and Strong. Alexander Skarsgård and Nicholas Braun — who play tech titan Lukas Matsson and Cousin Greg, respectively — may also land in the supporting category next to Macfadyen.

Sarah Snook, meanwhile, is a frontrunner in the lead actress race for her complicated role as Shiv Roy. Some of the show’s guest stars— including Harriet Walter, Hiam Abbess and James Cromwell — may also see nominations.

While other shows will be recognized following their final seasons — Ted Lasso, Barry, Better Call Saul and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel to name a few — some newcomers will undoubtedly make a splash. HBO’s The Last of Us, a sci-fi adventure series that premiered in January, has been praised as the greatest video game adaptation ever made and one of the best TV shows of the year.

Pedro Pascal — who is at the center of the story as grieving father Joel — delivered a nuanced performance that will almost certainly earn him a nomination along with his costar Bella Ramsey, whose portrayal of Ellie serves as both a moving and hilarious foil to Pascal and the show’s overall darker tone.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

Another HBO fan favorite — Mike White’s anthology series, The White Lotus — was initially entered in the Outstanding Limited Series/Anthology category in 2022. For its second season, however, the show is jumping to the Outstanding Drama Series category. Along with being tapped for an overall honor, The White Lotus will also likely catapult stars Meghann Fahy, Aubrey Plaza and Jennifer Coolidge — who took home Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie in 2022 — to potential wins.

HBO becomes less of a heavyweight in the comedy categories, but Bill Hader’s Barry — which wrapped up its fourth and final season in June — is a frontrunner alongside the likes of Apple TV+ hits Shrinking and Ted Lasso. FX’s The Bear — led by Jeremy Allen White, who won both a Golden Globe and SAG Award earlier this year — is also likely to garner recognition.

While it remains to be seen whether The Bear sweeps the 2023 Emmys, the chef-driven comedy is a shoo-in to overtake the awards ceremony in 2024. Season 2 premiered with a perfect score  on Rotten Tomatoes in June and features a slew of A-list guest stars including Jamie Lee Curtis, Will Poulter, John Mulaney, Sarah Paulson and the return John Bernthal throughout its 10 episodes.

Keep scrolling to see the complete list of Us’ 2023 Emmys predictions:

Us Weekly s Emmys 2023 Predictions- HBO Will Dominate Nominations With Succession The Last of Us and More-255
Alex Bailey/Netflix ; HBO (3)

Outstanding Drama Series 

Better Call Saul – AMC

Succession – HBO

The White Lotus – HBO

The Last of Us  – HBO

The Crown  – Netflix

Yellowjackets – Showtime

House of Dragon – HBO

Andor – Disney+

Us Weekly s Emmys 2023 Predictions- HBO Will Dominate Nominations With Succession The Last of Us and More-254
Prashant Gupta/ABC ; Courtesy of FX ; Courtesy of Apple TV+

Outstanding Comedy Series

Shrinking – AppleTV+

Ted Lasso – AppleTV+

Barry – HBO

The Bear – FX

Abbott Elementary – ABC

Only Murders in the Building – Hulu

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel  – Amazon Prime

Wednesday – Netflix

Us Weekly s Emmys 2023 Predictions- HBO Will Dominate Nominations With Succession The Last of Us and More-253
Prime Video ; Jake Giles Netter/HBO ; Ser Baffo/Netflix

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

Daisy Jones & the Six – Amazon Prime

Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story – Netflix

Beef – Netflix

Black Bird – AppleTV+

Love & Death – Max

Us Weekly s Emmys 2023 Predictions- HBO Will Dominate Nominations With Succession The Last of Us and More-252
Jeong Park/Searchlight ; David Bukach/Hulu

Outstanding TV Movie

Prey – Hulu

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story – Roku Channel

Do Revenge  – Netflix

Reality  – HBO

Fire Island – Hulu

Us Weekly s Emmys 2023 Predictions- HBO Will Dominate Nominations With Succession The Last of Us and More-251
Macall Polay/HBO ; Christopher Saunders/Paramount+ ; Liane Hentscher/HBO

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Pedro Pascal – The Last of Us

Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul

Brian Cox – Succession

Kieran Culkin – Succession

Jeremy Strong – Succession

Harrison Ford – 1923

Us Weekly s Emmys 2023 Predictions- HBO Will Dominate Nominations With Succession The Last of Us and More-250
Colin Hutton/Apple TV+ ; Courtesy of FX ; Beth Dubber/Apple TV+ ; Courtesy of HBO

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Bill Hader – Barry

Jeremy Allen White – The Bear

Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso

Steve Marin – Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building

Jason Segal – Shrinking

Us Weekly s Emmys 2023 Predictions- HBO Will Dominate Nominations With Succession The Last of Us and More-249
HBO (2) ; Sophie Giraud/Hulu

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Melanie Lynsey – Yellowjackets

Bella Ramsey – The Last of Us

Sarah Snook – Succession

Elisabeth Moss – The Handmaid’s Tale

Helen Mirren – 1923

Sophie Nélisse – Yellowjackets

Us Weekly s Emmys 2023 Predictions- HBO Will Dominate Nominations With Succession The Last of Us and More-248
ABC/Eric Liebowitz ; Matthias Clamer/Netflix ; Philippe Antonello/Prime Video ; Craig Blankenhorn /Hulu

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Rachel Brosnahan – Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary

Jenna Ortega – Wednesday

Selena Gomez – Only Murders in the Building

Linda Cardellini – Dead to Me

Natasha Lyonne – Poker Face

Us Weekly s Emmys 2023 Predictions- HBO Will Dominate Nominations With Succession The Last of Us and More-247
Graeme Hunter Pictures/HBO ; Greg Lewis/AMC/Sony Pictures Television ; Fabio Lovino/HBO

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Matthew Macfadyen – Succession

Alan Ruck – Succession

Alexander Skarsgård – Succession

F. Murray Abraham – The White Lotus

Nicholas Braun – Succession

Jonathan Banks – Better Call Saul

Us Weekly s Emmys 2023 Predictions- HBO Will Dominate Nominations With Succession The Last of Us and More-246
Beth Dubber/Apple TV+ ; Eric Liebowitz/ABC ; Photograph by Merrick Morton/HBO

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series 

Phil Dunster – Ted Lasso

Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso

Tyler James Williams – Abbott Elementary

Henry Winkler – Barry

Harrison Ford – Shrinking

Tony Shalhoub – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Us Weekly s Emmys 2023 Predictions- HBO Will Dominate Nominations With Succession The Last of Us and More-245
Keith Bernstein/Netflix ; Greg Lewis/AMC/Sony Pictures Television ; Fabio Lovino/HBO

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus

Aubrey Plaza – The White Lotus

Meghann Fahy – The White Lotus

Carol Burnett – Better Call Saul

Elizabeth Debicki – The Crown

Christina Ricci – Yellowjackets

Us Weekly s Emmys 2023 Predictions- HBO Will Dominate Nominations With Succession The Last of Us and More-244
Colin Hutton/Apple TV+ ; ABC/Gilles Mingasson ; Courtesy of FX

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series 

Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso

Janelle James – Abbott Elementary

Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary

Aya Edebiri – The Bear

Sarah Goldberg – Barry

Jessica Williams – Shrinking

Us Weekly s Emmys 2023 Predictions- HBO Will Dominate Nominations With Succession The Last of Us and More-243
Courtesy Of Netflix ; Suzanne Tenner/FX

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie 

Steve Carell – The Patient

Evan Peters – Monster: The Jeffery Dahmer Story

Steven Yeun – Beef

Taron Egerton – Black Bird

Jesse Eisenberg – Fleishman Is in Trouble

Daniel Radcliffe – Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

Us Weekly s Emmys 2023 Predictions- HBO Will Dominate Nominations With Succession The Last of Us and More-242
Lacey Terrell/Prime Video ; Jake Giles Netter/HBO Max

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series of Movie 

Ali Wong – Beef

Kathryn Hahn – Tiny Beautiful Things

Elizabeth Olsen – Love & Death

Riley Keough – Daisy Jones & the Six

Jessica Chastain – George & Tammy

Amber Midthunder – Prey

Us Weekly s Emmys 2023 Predictions- HBO Will Dominate Nominations With Succession The Last of Us and More-241
David M. Russell/HBO ; Lucasfilm Ltd.

Outstanding Guest Actor Drama 

Murray Bartlett – The Last of Us

Nick Offerman – The Last of Us

Bryan Cranston – Better Call Saul

James Cromwell – Succession

Arian Moayed –  Succession

Jack Black – The Mandalorian

Us Weekly s Emmys 2023 Predictions- HBO Will Dominate Nominations With Succession The Last of Us and More-240
HBO (2)

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Melanie Lynskey – The Last of Us

Harriet Walter – Succession

Fiona Shaw – Andor

Anna Torv – The Last of Us

Hiam Abbass – Succession

Betsy Brandt – Better Call Saul

Us Weekly s Emmys 2023 Predictions- HBO Will Dominate Nominations With Succession The Last of Us and More-239
Philippe Antonello/Prime Video ; Kyle Dubiel/NBC

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Charlie Cox – She-Hulk

Luke Kirby – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Maximilian Osinski – Ted Lasso

Brad Pitt – Dave

Pedro Pascal – Saturday Night Live

Nathan Lane – Only Murders in the Building

Us Weekly s Emmys 2023 Predictions- HBO Will Dominate Nominations With Succession The Last of Us and More-238
Kyle Dubiel/NBC ; Peacock

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Shirley MacLaine – Only Murders in the Building

Taraji P Henderson – Abbott Elementary

Judith Light – Poker Face

Quinta Brunson – Saturday Night Live

Cherry Jones – Poker Face

Us Weekly s Emmys 2023 Predictions- HBO Will Dominate Nominations With Succession The Last of Us and More-237
Photograph by Jake Giles Netter/HBO Max ; Lacey Terrell/Prime Video

Outstanding Supporting Actress in Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Claire Danes – Fleishman Is in Trouble

Camila Morrone – Daisy Jones & the Six

Lily Rabe – Love & Death

Niecy Nash-Betts – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Lena Headey – White House Plumbers

Nabiyah Be – Daisy Jones & the Six

Olivia Colman – Great Expectations

Us Weekly s Emmys 2023 Predictions- HBO Will Dominate Nominations With Succession The Last of Us and More-236
Jake Giles Netter/Max ; Alfonso Bresciani/Apple Tv+

Outstanding Supporting Actor in Limited or Anthology Seires or Movie

Jesse Plemons – Love & Death

Ray Liotta – Black Bird

Paul Walter Hauser – Black Bird

Tom Pelphery – Love & Death

Richard Jenkins – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Domhnall Gleeson – The Patient

Young Mazino – Beef

Us Weekly s Emmys 2023 Predictions- HBO Will Dominate Nominations With Succession The Last of Us and More-235
ABC/Randy Holmes ; Scott Kowalchyk/CBS ; Lloyd Bishop/NBC

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

Late Night With Seth Meyers

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Us Weekly s Emmys 2023 Predictions- HBO Will Dominate Nominations With Succession The Last of Us and More-234
Will Heath/NBC ; Tina Thorpe/HBO

Outstanding Variety Sketch Series

A Black Lady Sketch Show  – HBO

Saturday Night Live – NBC

History of the World Part II – Hulu

