Us Weekly is predicting who will be in the running for a golden statuette at the 2023 Emmys — and HBO is likely set up to dominate across the board.
The network’s biggest juggernaut, Succession, wrapped up its fourth and final season in May. While the show has a whopping 48 Emmy nominations and 13 awards overall so far, only three of those wins have been for acting. Matthew Macfadyen took home the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series trophy in 2022 for his portrayal of Tom Wambsgans, while Jeremy Strong won in 2020 for Oustanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for Kendall Roy. That same year, Cherry Jones nabbed an award for Oustanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series for her role as Nan Pierce.
This year, however, the show will likely see a great number of acting nods in all categories alongside its Oustanding Drama Series nomination due to the cast’s heavyweight performances. The lead actor race is particularly loaded with Kieran Culkin, who portrays youngest sibling Roman Roy, moving himself up from supporting actor to join Roy family patriarch Brian Cox and Strong. Alexander Skarsgård and Nicholas Braun — who play tech titan Lukas Matsson and Cousin Greg, respectively — may also land in the supporting category next to Macfadyen.
Sarah Snook, meanwhile, is a frontrunner in the lead actress race for her complicated role as Shiv Roy. Some of the show’s guest stars— including Harriet Walter, Hiam Abbess and James Cromwell — may also see nominations.
While other shows will be recognized following their final seasons — Ted Lasso, Barry, Better Call Saul and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel to name a few — some newcomers will undoubtedly make a splash. HBO’s The Last of Us, a sci-fi adventure series that premiered in January, has been praised as the greatest video game adaptation ever made and one of the best TV shows of the year.
Pedro Pascal — who is at the center of the story as grieving father Joel — delivered a nuanced performance that will almost certainly earn him a nomination along with his costar Bella Ramsey, whose portrayal of Ellie serves as both a moving and hilarious foil to Pascal and the show’s overall darker tone.
Another HBO fan favorite — Mike White’s anthology series, The White Lotus — was initially entered in the Outstanding Limited Series/Anthology category in 2022. For its second season, however, the show is jumping to the Outstanding Drama Series category. Along with being tapped for an overall honor, The White Lotus will also likely catapult stars Meghann Fahy, Aubrey Plaza and Jennifer Coolidge — who took home Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie in 2022 — to potential wins.
HBO becomes less of a heavyweight in the comedy categories, but Bill Hader’s Barry — which wrapped up its fourth and final season in June — is a frontrunner alongside the likes of Apple TV+ hits Shrinking and Ted Lasso. FX’s The Bear — led by Jeremy Allen White, who won both a Golden Globe and SAG Award earlier this year — is also likely to garner recognition.
While it remains to be seen whether The Bear sweeps the 2023 Emmys, the chef-driven comedy is a shoo-in to overtake the awards ceremony in 2024. Season 2 premiered with a perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes in June and features a slew of A-list guest stars including Jamie Lee Curtis, Will Poulter, John Mulaney, Sarah Paulson and the return John Bernthal throughout its 10 episodes.
Keep scrolling to see the complete list of Us’ 2023 Emmys predictions:
Outstanding Drama Series
Better Call Saul – AMC
Succession – HBO
The White Lotus – HBO
The Last of Us – HBO
The Crown – Netflix
Yellowjackets – Showtime
House of Dragon – HBO
Andor – Disney+
Outstanding Comedy Series
Shrinking – AppleTV+
Ted Lasso – AppleTV+
Barry – HBO
The Bear – FX
Abbott Elementary – ABC
Only Murders in the Building – Hulu
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – Amazon Prime
Wednesday – Netflix
Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series
Daisy Jones & the Six – Amazon Prime
Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story – Netflix
Beef – Netflix
Black Bird – AppleTV+
Love & Death – Max
Outstanding TV Movie
Prey – Hulu
Weird: The Al Yankovic Story – Roku Channel
Do Revenge – Netflix
Reality – HBO
Fire Island – Hulu
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Pedro Pascal – The Last of Us
Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul
Brian Cox – Succession
Kieran Culkin – Succession
Jeremy Strong – Succession
Harrison Ford – 1923
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Bill Hader – Barry
Jeremy Allen White – The Bear
Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso
Steve Marin – Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building
Jason Segal – Shrinking
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Melanie Lynsey – Yellowjackets
Bella Ramsey – The Last of Us
Sarah Snook – Succession
Elisabeth Moss – The Handmaid’s Tale
Helen Mirren – 1923
Sophie Nélisse – Yellowjackets
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Rachel Brosnahan – Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary
Jenna Ortega – Wednesday
Selena Gomez – Only Murders in the Building
Linda Cardellini – Dead to Me
Natasha Lyonne – Poker Face
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Matthew Macfadyen – Succession
Alan Ruck – Succession
Alexander Skarsgård – Succession
F. Murray Abraham – The White Lotus
Nicholas Braun – Succession
Jonathan Banks – Better Call Saul
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Phil Dunster – Ted Lasso
Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso
Tyler James Williams – Abbott Elementary
Henry Winkler – Barry
Harrison Ford – Shrinking
Tony Shalhoub – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus
Aubrey Plaza – The White Lotus
Meghann Fahy – The White Lotus
Carol Burnett – Better Call Saul
Elizabeth Debicki – The Crown
Christina Ricci – Yellowjackets
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso
Janelle James – Abbott Elementary
Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary
Aya Edebiri – The Bear
Sarah Goldberg – Barry
Jessica Williams – Shrinking
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Steve Carell – The Patient
Evan Peters – Monster: The Jeffery Dahmer Story
Steven Yeun – Beef
Taron Egerton – Black Bird
Jesse Eisenberg – Fleishman Is in Trouble
Daniel Radcliffe – Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series of Movie
Ali Wong – Beef
Kathryn Hahn – Tiny Beautiful Things
Elizabeth Olsen – Love & Death
Riley Keough – Daisy Jones & the Six
Jessica Chastain – George & Tammy
Amber Midthunder – Prey
Outstanding Guest Actor Drama
Murray Bartlett – The Last of Us
Nick Offerman – The Last of Us
Bryan Cranston – Better Call Saul
James Cromwell – Succession
Arian Moayed – Succession
Jack Black – The Mandalorian
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Melanie Lynskey – The Last of Us
Harriet Walter – Succession
Fiona Shaw – Andor
Anna Torv – The Last of Us
Hiam Abbass – Succession
Betsy Brandt – Better Call Saul
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
Charlie Cox – She-Hulk
Luke Kirby – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Maximilian Osinski – Ted Lasso
Brad Pitt – Dave
Pedro Pascal – Saturday Night Live
Nathan Lane – Only Murders in the Building
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
Shirley MacLaine – Only Murders in the Building
Taraji P Henderson – Abbott Elementary
Judith Light – Poker Face
Quinta Brunson – Saturday Night Live
Cherry Jones – Poker Face
Outstanding Supporting Actress in Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Claire Danes – Fleishman Is in Trouble
Camila Morrone – Daisy Jones & the Six
Lily Rabe – Love & Death
Niecy Nash-Betts – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Lena Headey – White House Plumbers
Nabiyah Be – Daisy Jones & the Six
Olivia Colman – Great Expectations
Outstanding Supporting Actor in Limited or Anthology Seires or Movie
Jesse Plemons – Love & Death
Ray Liotta – Black Bird
Paul Walter Hauser – Black Bird
Tom Pelphery – Love & Death
Richard Jenkins – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Domhnall Gleeson – The Patient
Young Mazino – Beef
Outstanding Variety Talk Series
Late Night With Seth Meyers
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Outstanding Variety Sketch Series
A Black Lady Sketch Show – HBO
Saturday Night Live – NBC
History of the World Part II – Hulu
