Find Out Why Bella Ramsey and Savvy Shoppers Love These Vegan Sneakers

Stellar shoes! Bella Ramsey was spotted ditching their formal footwear and rocking a pair of Cariuma Vallely Pros at the Met Gala after party.

The Game of Thrones actor, 19, was snapped in the trendy sneakers on Monday, May 1. They slayed the stylish shoes with a scribble printed top and black trousers with a white stripe. Let’s face it: It can be hard to find a pair of skate sneakers which are not only functional — but fashionable too. Some sneakers wear and tear too quickly, and others simply may not suit your personal style. Luckily for Us, these Cariuma shoes aren’t just the best combination of a subtle-but-chic design, but they’re comfortable and timeless too.

Get the Vallely Pro sneakers from Cariuma today for just $89!

The footwear features a 100 percent vegan suede design — which is three times more resilient than animal suede — and more recycled materials to top it off. The natural rubber soles prevent slipping while walking or skating, and the heavy duty recycled fabric will keep the shoes sturdy. Plus, they’re lined with a recycled mesh fabric for added comfort. The insole is made with a cushioned cork and bio-based foam made from mamona oil. The sustainable shoes don’t stop there! Even the laces are made with recycled plastic and organic cotton. Oh, and one of the best parts about purchasing the shoe is that Cariuma will plant two trees in return!

In black, ivory, tan and blue, the Vallely Pro sneakers offer every eye-catching color for you to fall in love with. The trendy shades will see you through every season thanks to how versatile they are. The shoes will instantly become the new staple kicks in your closet! Not sure how to style them on a casual day? Team these bad boys with jeans or exercise shorts to instantly elevate your ensemble.

The Vallely Pro sneakers range in sizes five to 13 for men and women — retailing for an affordable $89. Cariuma offers free shipping to their customers, and if you’re not completely satisfied with the shoes, you can return them up to 60 days later. How easy is that?

At the end of the day, there’s a reason the Vallely Pro’s are rated so highly! Check out these ecstatic customer reviews:

One wrote, “These are the softest shoes I’ve ever worn … they are so stinking cute. I get compliments all the time. #winning.” A second customer gushed, “The shoes are great looking and really comfortable at the same time. Great fit too. I’ve already worn it for hours on a few occasions without any trouble.” A third praised, “GREAT FOR SKATING. THEY ARE THE BEST SHOES FOR SKATING YOU WILL MOST LIKELY LAND EVERY TRICK.” That’s enthusiasm to Us!

