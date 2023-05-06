17 Oversized Clothing Pieces That Are Actually Super Slimming

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Putting together an outfit that appears ultra-flattering isn’t easy. Honestly, it requires a great deal of thought! Generally, we like to go for an all-black ensemble — but we had the realization that baggier, oversized pieces might be able to accomplish the goal as well.

It may seem strange to think that a looser silhouette will make your personal silhouette appear slimmer, but with the proper clothing items, it’s an effective method. Interested? Check out which tops, bottoms and more flattering picks we love below — all bound to collect compliments as we approach the summer months!

Tops and Jackets

1. The voluminous bodice and short sleeves on this simple Free People top will pair perfectly with shorts or fitted jeans — $68 at Nordstrom!

2. Throw this linen Open Edit blazer over a bralette and jeans, and you’ve got yourself a stylish, slimming ensemble — $79 at Nordstrom!

3. Another sleek blazer we love is this one from The Drop that’s extra long and extra chic — starting at $44 on Amazon!

4. Oversized sweaters like this ANRABESS cardigan are not only flattering, they’re a true cozy girl staple — $36 at Amazon!

5. We adore a classic sweater vest, and this one from Viottiset is a fantastic year-round staple — starting at $33 on Amazon!

6. If you have a form-fitting look you want to make feel more casual and slimming, this denim trucker jacket from Levi’s is the ideal layer — starting at $90 on Amazon!

7. You’d be surprised by how slimming a baggy sweatshirt like this ANRABESS half-zip can truly be — $39 at Amazon!

Bottoms

8. Get into the Y2K trend with these EDIKTED cargo pants — they’re retro in the best way possible — $78 at Nordstrom!

9. These high-waisted, drawstring wide-leg knit pants from Open Edit work as both casual and chic bottoms — starting at $39 at Nordstrom!

10. If you want to feel seriously comfy, check out these Amazon Essentials knit pants that are snagging rave reviews — starting at $21!

Dresses and Jumpsuits

11. The flouncy design of this boho-inspired Free People maxi dress looks like an absolute dream to wear — $108 at Nordstrom!

12. If you want a mini dress that’s loose and breezy, this frock from ASOS is an excellent choice — $35 at Nordstrom!

13. You’d be surprised by how flattering a loose shirt dress like this Nordstrom style actually is — $89 at Nordstrom!

14. Although this Steve Madden maxi dress is beyond flowy, it has an open back which balances out the look — $39 at Nordstrom!

15. We always love a lightweight maxi dress for the hot summer months, and this Treasure & Bond pick is perfection — $39 at Nordstrom!

16. Shoppers are totally obsessed with this FP Movement jumpsuit, which looks great on its own or layered with tees and tanks — $70 at Nordstrom!

17. Another fabulous jumpsuit option is this wide-leg style from Aedvoouer which shoppers say is their new “summer go-to” — starting at $26 on Amazon!

