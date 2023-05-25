15 Best Shorts That Conceal Cellulite for a Summer Confidence Boost

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
Who wears short shorts? Not Us! We prefer to keep our thighs covered up so our stretch marks stay hidden. But once temperatures start to rise, pants become a problem. So, we decided to find the best shorts that conceal cellulite so we can feel confident in the summer sun. Luckily, longer shorts are on trend this season! Daisy Dukes are done and Bermudas are back!
When determining which shorts made the cut, we looked for styles that are comfy, contemporary and cost-effective. And all of these options will take care of those trouble areas we try to hide. Peace out, lumpy legs! Hello, smooth skin!
From linen to cotton, these shorts will keep you cool while looking even cooler. Long story short: here are the 15 best shorts that conceal cellulite!
15 Best Shorts That Hide Cellulite
1. Best Denim Shorts: Wit & Wisdom ‘Ab’Solution Denim Shorts
- Shaping and smoothing technology
- Five-pocket style
- High-waisted
Pros:
- Tummy control
- Comfortable
- Available in sizes 00 to 18
Cons:
- Frayed hem looks a little sloppy
- Not very stretchy
“Love these shorts,” one shopper gushed. “Super comfy with the right amount of stretch and tummy control.” What else do you need to know? They’re a hit!
2. Best Faux Leather Shorts: Hutch Faux Leather Shorts
- Bright blue and ivory shades
- Wide-leg cut in a relaxed fit
- Faux leather material
Pros:
- So chic
- On sale
- Side pockets
Cons:
- Thicker material
- May be hot for the summer
If you ask Us, it’s always faux-leather weather! These long shorts are a great summer alternative to our favorite faux leather pants. Haute high-fashion!
3. Best Bermuda Shorts: NYDJ Linen-Blend Shorts
- Linen-blend fabric
- High-rise fit
- Elastic waistband
Pros:
- Very comfortable
- Lightweight
- Come in four neutral colors
Cons:
- Will stretch with wear, so order one size down
- May wrinkle
According to one glowing review, “They fit like a glove in a nice material. I love the cotton on my old skin. This is a quality made product and will me nice to have this summer heat. Very comfortable on.”
4. Best Pull-On Shorts: Free People Poplin Pull-On Shorts
- Smocked waistband with side pockets
- Six color options
- Lightweight cotton blend
Pros:
- Wear-anywhere style
- Easy on-off access
Cons:
- Runs large
- Shoppers say pockets fit oddly
One shopper proclaimed that these are “the perfect summer shorts.” Oversized yet flattering, these pull-on shorts are effortlessly breezy and stylish.
5. Best White Shorts: Winding Road Poplin Shorts
- Utility-inspired design
- Mid-rise cut
- Deep pockets
Pros:
- Effortlessly cool
- Super lightweight for summer
- Comfortable
Cons:
- Fabric is thin
- Runs big
White shorts are a summer staple! These oversized Free People poplin shorts are a mix of coastal cool with modern edge. One reviewer remarked, “First time that I’ve been comfortable wearing shorts in decades.” Love that!
6. Best Linen Shorts: Pilcro Relaxed Wide-Leg Shorts
- Linen-blend fabric
- Front and back pockets
- Adjustable tie-waist
Pros:
- Relaxed fit
- Lightweight
- Comfortable
Cons:
- Some sizes are sold out
- Fit a little big
These lightweight linen shorts are so breezy for a beach day! And the beige color will go with any outfit.
7, Best Shiny Shorts: Hutch Pleated Utility Shorts
- Utility-inspired design
- Front pockets and one side pocket
- Polyester and Spandex-blend
Pros:
- Elegant and trendy
- Slight stretch for comfort
- Relaxed fit
Cons:
- Very long (we love this style, but it’s not for everyone)
- No reviews to go off of
Shorts are usually not suitable for a dressy occasion, but this satin pair is the rare exception! Featuring a relaxed fit with a utility-inspired design, these long shorts will elevate your summer style. Also available in neutral and navy.
8. Best Parachute Shorts: By Anthropologie Bermuda Parachute Shorts
- Cotton material
- Front and back pockets
- Tie-waist styling
Pros:
- Trendy style
- Comfortable
- Adjustable waistband
Cons:
- Run large
- Might not be flattering on all figures
The ‘90s called — parachute pants are back in style! “These shorts are comfortable, yet stylish,” one customer commented. “Due to the volume of the shorts, I ordered down one size from my usual and they were perfect.”
9. Best Corduroy Shorts: Free People Cord Shorts
- Mid-rise cut
- Corduroy fabric
- Relaxed fit
Pros:
- Timeless with a modern twist
- Slouchy and soft
- Pretty yellow and pale pink shades
Cons:
- Corduroy may be too warm for summer
- One shopper doesn’t find the fit flattering
These comfy corduroy shorts are classic and cool! Rock this textured style with a graphic tee or solid tank for a fashion-forward ensemble.
10. Best Bike Shorts: IUGA High-Waisted Biker Shorts
- Spandex-blend fabric
- Hidden waist pocket
- Tummy control
Pros:
- Super soft and stretchy
- Don’t ride up
- Extremely affordable
Cons:
- Tight fit
- Thin material
These biker shorts feel like a second skin! “One of the most comfortable pair of shorts I’ve bought,” one customer declared. “Truly high waisted, great length.”
11. Best Cargo Shorts: Four Steeds Multi-Pocket Cargo Shorts
- 100% cotton twill fabric
- Multiple pockets
- Drawstring legs
Pros:
- Trendy
- Very comfortable
- Pockets provide storage
Cons:
- Runs small
- More of a tomboy style
Cargo shorts are one of the top trends right now! Stay fashion-forward in these multi-pocket cargo shorts in a relaxed fit.
12. Best Shaping Shorts: Spanx Stretch Twill Shorts
- 15 different colors
- Four-way stretch
- Hidden tummy shaping
Pros:
- Ultra-soft and comfy
- Pull-on design — easy on-off access
- Functional front and back pockets
Cons:
- Might be too short for some shoppers
- Many sizes are sold out
While Spanx may be best known for shapewear, the brand also sells clothing with secret shaping technology! Featuring four-way stretch and tummy control, these pull-on shorts are fashionable and flattering.
13. Best Work-Appropriate Shorts: Everlane Way-High Drape Shorts
- High-rise fit
- Front pleats
- Tencel Lyocell and cotton-blend fabric
Pros:
- Sleek and sophisticated
- Soft and lightweight
Cons:
- Runs small
- Some shoppers don’t love the fit
One customer called this drapey style “the perfect summer short. I love how high-waisted these are and at the same time have a longer length without seeming frumpy.” Take these shorts from the office to happy hour!
14. Best Chino Shorts: J.Crew Stretch Chino Shorts
- Mid-rise fit
- Cotton and elastane fabric
- 10 inch inseam
Pros:
- Flattering fit
- Comfortable and stretchy
- Classy
Cons:
- May be too long for some shoppers
- Customers wish these shorts came in more colors
Sick of shopping for short shorts? These Bermuda shorts from J.Crew are classy, comfortable and concealing. “The 10” inseam is perfect for the woman who doesn’t want to wear the popular shorter shorts,” one shopper said. “These shorts have enough stretch to prevent a baggy look, and come in colors that I can wear with any top.”
15. Best Sweat Shorts: Alo Yoga High Waist Sweat Shorts
- Extra high-waist
- Adjustable elastic drawstrings
- Soft fleece fabric
Pros:
- Seriously soft and comfy
- Perfect for lounging or running errands
- Flattering
Cons:
- “Ridiculously long drawstrings”
- Fabric may pill
Keep it comfy in these Alo Yoga sweat shorts! Designed to flatter every size and tested by Alo’s in-house team for the perfect fit, these soft shorts will elevate your off-duty style.
