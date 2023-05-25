15 Best Shorts That Conceal Cellulite for a Summer Confidence Boost

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Who wears short shorts? Not Us! We prefer to keep our thighs covered up so our stretch marks stay hidden. But once temperatures start to rise, pants become a problem. So, we decided to find the best shorts that conceal cellulite so we can feel confident in the summer sun. Luckily, longer shorts are on trend this season! Daisy Dukes are done and Bermudas are back!

When determining which shorts made the cut, we looked for styles that are comfy, contemporary and cost-effective. And all of these options will take care of those trouble areas we try to hide. Peace out, lumpy legs! Hello, smooth skin!

From linen to cotton, these shorts will keep you cool while looking even cooler. Long story short: here are the 15 best shorts that conceal cellulite!

15 Best Shorts That Hide Cellulite

Shaping and smoothing technology

Five-pocket style

High-waisted

Pros:

Tummy control

Comfortable

Available in sizes 00 to 18

Cons:

Frayed hem looks a little sloppy

Not very stretchy

“Love these shorts,” one shopper gushed. “Super comfy with the right amount of stretch and tummy control.” What else do you need to know? They’re a hit!

2. Best Faux Leather Shorts: Hutch Faux Leather Shorts

Bright blue and ivory shades

Wide-leg cut in a relaxed fit

Faux leather material

Pros:

So chic

On sale

Side pockets

Cons:

Thicker material

May be hot for the summer

If you ask Us, it’s always faux-leather weather! These long shorts are a great summer alternative to our favorite faux leather pants. Haute high-fashion!

3. Best Bermuda Shorts: NYDJ Linen-Blend Shorts

Linen-blend fabric

High-rise fit

Elastic waistband

Pros:

Very comfortable

Lightweight

Come in four neutral colors

Cons:

Will stretch with wear, so order one size down

May wrinkle

According to one glowing review, “They fit like a glove in a nice material. I love the cotton on my old skin. This is a quality made product and will me nice to have this summer heat. Very comfortable on.”

Smocked waistband with side pockets

Six color options

Lightweight cotton blend

Pros:

Wear-anywhere style

Easy on-off access

Cons:

Runs large

Shoppers say pockets fit oddly

One shopper proclaimed that these are “the perfect summer shorts.” Oversized yet flattering, these pull-on shorts are effortlessly breezy and stylish.

5. Best White Shorts: Winding Road Poplin Shorts

Utility-inspired design

Mid-rise cut

Deep pockets

Pros:

Effortlessly cool

Super lightweight for summer

Comfortable

Cons:

Fabric is thin

Runs big

White shorts are a summer staple! These oversized Free People poplin shorts are a mix of coastal cool with modern edge. One reviewer remarked, “First time that I’ve been comfortable wearing shorts in decades.” Love that!

6. Best Linen Shorts: Pilcro Relaxed Wide-Leg Shorts

Linen-blend fabric

Front and back pockets

Adjustable tie-waist

Pros:

Relaxed fit

Lightweight

Comfortable

Cons:

Some sizes are sold out

Fit a little big

These lightweight linen shorts are so breezy for a beach day! And the beige color will go with any outfit.

7, Best Shiny Shorts: Hutch Pleated Utility Shorts

Utility-inspired design

Front pockets and one side pocket

Polyester and Spandex-blend

Pros:

Elegant and trendy

Slight stretch for comfort

Relaxed fit

Cons:

Very long (we love this style, but it’s not for everyone)

No reviews to go off of

Shorts are usually not suitable for a dressy occasion, but this satin pair is the rare exception! Featuring a relaxed fit with a utility-inspired design, these long shorts will elevate your summer style. Also available in neutral and navy.

8. Best Parachute Shorts: By Anthropologie Bermuda Parachute Shorts

Cotton material

Front and back pockets

Tie-waist styling

Pros:

Trendy style

Comfortable

Adjustable waistband

Cons:

Run large

Might not be flattering on all figures

The ‘90s called — parachute pants are back in style! “These shorts are comfortable, yet stylish,” one customer commented. “Due to the volume of the shorts, I ordered down one size from my usual and they were perfect.”

9. Best Corduroy Shorts: Free People Cord Shorts

Mid-rise cut

Corduroy fabric

Relaxed fit

Pros:

Timeless with a modern twist

Slouchy and soft

Pretty yellow and pale pink shades

Cons:

Corduroy may be too warm for summer

One shopper doesn’t find the fit flattering

These comfy corduroy shorts are classic and cool! Rock this textured style with a graphic tee or solid tank for a fashion-forward ensemble.

10. Best Bike Shorts: IUGA High-Waisted Biker Shorts

Spandex-blend fabric

Hidden waist pocket

Tummy control

Pros:

Super soft and stretchy

Don’t ride up

Extremely affordable

Cons:

Tight fit

Thin material

These biker shorts feel like a second skin! “One of the most comfortable pair of shorts I’ve bought,” one customer declared. “Truly high waisted, great length.”

11. Best Cargo Shorts: Four Steeds Multi-Pocket Cargo Shorts

100% cotton twill fabric

Multiple pockets

Drawstring legs

Pros:

Trendy

Very comfortable

Pockets provide storage

Cons:

Runs small

More of a tomboy style

Cargo shorts are one of the top trends right now! Stay fashion-forward in these multi-pocket cargo shorts in a relaxed fit.

12. Best Shaping Shorts: Spanx Stretch Twill Shorts

15 different colors

Four-way stretch

Hidden tummy shaping

Pros:

Ultra-soft and comfy

Pull-on design — easy on-off access

Functional front and back pockets

Cons:

Might be too short for some shoppers

Many sizes are sold out

While Spanx may be best known for shapewear, the brand also sells clothing with secret shaping technology! Featuring four-way stretch and tummy control, these pull-on shorts are fashionable and flattering.

High-rise fit

Front pleats

Tencel Lyocell and cotton-blend fabric

Pros:

Sleek and sophisticated

Soft and lightweight

Cons:

Runs small

Some shoppers don’t love the fit

One customer called this drapey style “the perfect summer short. I love how high-waisted these are and at the same time have a longer length without seeming frumpy.” Take these shorts from the office to happy hour!

14. Best Chino Shorts: J.Crew Stretch Chino Shorts

Mid-rise fit

Cotton and elastane fabric

10 inch inseam

Pros:

Flattering fit

Comfortable and stretchy

Classy

Cons:

May be too long for some shoppers

Customers wish these shorts came in more colors

Sick of shopping for short shorts? These Bermuda shorts from J.Crew are classy, comfortable and concealing. “The 10” inseam is perfect for the woman who doesn’t want to wear the popular shorter shorts,” one shopper said. “These shorts have enough stretch to prevent a baggy look, and come in colors that I can wear with any top.”

15. Best Sweat Shorts: Alo Yoga High Waist Sweat Shorts

Extra high-waist

Adjustable elastic drawstrings

Soft fleece fabric

Pros:

Seriously soft and comfy

Perfect for lounging or running errands

Flattering

Cons:

“Ridiculously long drawstrings”

Fabric may pill

Keep it comfy in these Alo Yoga sweat shorts! Designed to flatter every size and tested by Alo’s in-house team for the perfect fit, these soft shorts will elevate your off-duty style.

