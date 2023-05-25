Cancel OK
Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the

Top 5

Stories

Summer Style

15 Best Shorts That Conceal Cellulite for a Summer Confidence Boost

By
long shorts
Anthropologie

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Who wears short shorts? Not Us! We prefer to keep our thighs covered up so our stretch marks stay hidden. But once temperatures start to rise, pants become a problem. So, we decided to find the best shorts that conceal cellulite so we can feel confident in the summer sun. Luckily, longer shorts are on trend this season! Daisy Dukes are done and Bermudas are back!

When determining which shorts made the cut, we looked for styles that are comfy, contemporary and cost-effective. And all of these options will take care of those trouble areas we try to hide. Peace out, lumpy legs! Hello, smooth skin!

From linen to cotton, these shorts will keep you cool while looking even cooler. Long story short: here are the 15 best shorts that conceal cellulite!

15 Best Shorts That Hide Cellulite

 1. Best Denim Shorts: Wit & Wisdom ‘Ab’Solution Denim Shorts

Nordstrom
Nordstrom

  • Shaping and smoothing technology
  • Five-pocket style
  • High-waisted

Pros:

  • Tummy control
  • Comfortable
  • Available in sizes 00 to 18

Cons:

  • Frayed hem looks a little sloppy
  • Not very stretchy

“Love these shorts,” one shopper gushed. “Super comfy with the right amount of stretch and tummy control.” What else do you need to know? They’re a hit!

$64.00
See It!

2. Best Faux Leather Shorts: Hutch Faux Leather Shorts

faux leather shorts
Anthropologie

  • Bright blue and ivory shades
  • Wide-leg cut in a relaxed fit
  • Faux leather material 

Pros:

  • So chic
  • On sale
  • Side pockets

Cons:

  • Thicker material
  • May be hot for the summer

If you ask Us, it’s always faux-leather weather! These long shorts are a great summer alternative to our favorite faux leather pants. Haute high-fashion!

Was $148On Sale: $90You Save 39%
See It!

 3. Best Bermuda Shorts: NYDJ Linen-Blend Shorts

bermuda shorts
Nordstrom

 

  • Linen-blend fabric
  • High-rise fit
  • Elastic waistband

Pros:

  • Very comfortable
  • Lightweight
  • Come in four neutral colors

Cons:

  • Will stretch with wear, so order one size down
  • May wrinkle

According to one glowing review, “They fit like a glove in a nice material. I love the cotton on my old skin. This is a quality made product and will me nice to have this summer heat. Very comfortable on.”

$69.00
See It!

4. Best Pull-On Shorts: Free People Poplin Pull-On Shorts

pull-on poplin shorts
Free People

  • Smocked waistband with side pockets
  • Six color options
  • Lightweight cotton blend 

Pros:

  • Wear-anywhere style
  • Easy on-off access

Cons:

  • Runs large
  • Shoppers say pockets fit oddly

One shopper proclaimed that these are “the perfect summer shorts.” Oversized yet flattering, these pull-on shorts are effortlessly breezy and stylish.

$58.00
See It!

5. Best White Shorts: Winding Road Poplin Shorts

white shorts
Anthropologie

  • Utility-inspired design
  • Mid-rise cut
  • Deep pockets

Pros:

  • Effortlessly cool
  • Super lightweight for summer
  • Comfortable

Cons:

  • Fabric is thin
  • Runs big 

White shorts are a summer staple! These oversized Free People poplin shorts are a mix of coastal cool with modern edge. One reviewer remarked, “First time that I’ve been comfortable wearing shorts in decades.” Love that!

$78.00
See It!

6. Best Linen Shorts: Pilcro Relaxed Wide-Leg Shorts

linen shorts
Anthropologie

 

  • Linen-blend fabric
  • Front and back pockets
  • Adjustable tie-waist

Pros:

  • Relaxed fit
  • Lightweight
  • Comfortable 

Cons:

  • Some sizes are sold out
  • Fit a little big

These lightweight linen shorts are so breezy for a beach day! And the beige color will go with any outfit.

$98.00
See It!

7, Best Shiny Shorts: Hutch Pleated Utility Shorts

red shiny shorts
Anthropologie

  • Utility-inspired design
  • Front pockets and one side pocket
  • Polyester and Spandex-blend

Pros:

  • Elegant and trendy
  • Slight stretch for comfort
  • Relaxed fit

Cons:

  • Very long (we love this style, but it’s not for everyone)
  • No reviews to go off of

Shorts are usually not suitable for a dressy occasion, but this satin pair is the rare exception! Featuring a relaxed fit with a utility-inspired design, these long shorts will elevate your summer style. Also available in neutral and navy.

$148.00
See It!

8. Best Parachute Shorts: By Anthropologie Bermuda Parachute Shorts

parachute shorts
Anthropologie

 

  • Cotton material
  • Front and back pockets
  • Tie-waist styling

Pros:

  • Trendy style
  • Comfortable
  • Adjustable waistband

Cons:

  • Run large
  • Might not be flattering on all figures

The ‘90s called — parachute pants are back in style! “These shorts are comfortable, yet stylish,” one customer commented. “Due to the volume of the shorts, I ordered down one size from my usual and they were perfect.”

$120.00
See It!

9. Best Corduroy Shorts: Free People Cord Shorts

corduroy shorts
Free People

  • Mid-rise cut
  • Corduroy fabric
  • Relaxed fit

Pros:

  • Timeless with a modern twist
  • Slouchy and soft
  • Pretty yellow and pale pink shades

Cons:

  • Corduroy may be too warm for summer
  • One shopper doesn’t find the fit flattering

These comfy corduroy shorts are classic and cool! Rock this textured style with a graphic tee or solid tank for a fashion-forward ensemble.

$88.00
See It!

10. Best Bike Shorts: IUGA High-Waisted Biker Shorts

bike shorts
Amazon

  • Spandex-blend fabric
  • Hidden waist pocket
  • Tummy control 

Pros:

  • Super soft and stretchy
  • Don’t ride up
  • Extremely affordable

Cons:

  • Tight fit
  • Thin material

These biker shorts feel like a second skin! “One of the most comfortable pair of shorts I’ve bought,” one customer declared. “Truly high waisted, great length.”

Was $12On Sale: $10You Save 17%
See It!

11. Best Cargo Shorts: Four Steeds Multi-Pocket Cargo Shorts

cargo shorts
Amazon

  • 100% cotton twill fabric
  • Multiple pockets
  • Drawstring legs

Pros:

  • Trendy
  • Very comfortable
  • Pockets provide storage 

Cons:

  • Runs small
  • More of a tomboy style 

Cargo shorts are one of the top trends right now! Stay fashion-forward in these multi-pocket cargo shorts in a relaxed fit.

$40.00
See It!

12. Best Shaping Shorts: Spanx Stretch Twill Shorts

Spanx shorts
Spanx

  • 15 different colors
  • Four-way stretch
  • Hidden tummy shaping

Pros:

  • Ultra-soft and comfy
  • Pull-on design — easy on-off access
  • Functional front and back pockets

Cons:

  • Might be too short for some shoppers
  • Many sizes are sold out 

While Spanx may be best known for shapewear, the brand also sells clothing with secret shaping technology! Featuring four-way stretch and tummy control, these pull-on shorts are fashionable and flattering.

$78.00
See It!

13. Best Work-Appropriate Shorts: Everlane Way-High Drape Shorts

Everlane shorts
Everlane
  • High-rise fit
  • Front pleats
  • Tencel Lyocell and cotton-blend fabric

Pros:

  • Sleek and sophisticated
  • Soft and lightweight 

Cons:

  • Runs small
  • Some shoppers don’t love the fit

One customer called this drapey style “the perfect summer short. I love how high-waisted these are and at the same time have a longer length without seeming frumpy.” Take these shorts from the office to happy hour!

$78.00
See It!

14. Best Chino Shorts: J.Crew Stretch Chino Shorts

J.Crew bermuda shorts
J.Crew

 

  • Mid-rise fit
  • Cotton and elastane fabric
  • 10 inch inseam 

Pros:

  • Flattering fit
  • Comfortable and stretchy
  • Classy 

Cons:

  • May be too long for some shoppers
  • Customers wish these shorts came in more colors

Sick of shopping for short shorts? These Bermuda shorts from J.Crew are classy, comfortable and concealing. “The 10” inseam is perfect for the woman who doesn’t want to wear the popular shorter shorts,” one shopper said. “These shorts have enough stretch to prevent a baggy look, and come in colors that I can wear with any top.”

$60.00
See It!

15. Best Sweat Shorts: Alo Yoga High Waist Sweat Shorts

sweat shorts
Alo Yoga

  • Extra high-waist
  • Adjustable elastic drawstrings
  • Soft fleece fabric

Pros:

  • Seriously soft and comfy
  • Perfect for lounging or running errands
  • Flattering

Cons:

  • “Ridiculously long drawstrings”
  • Fabric may pill

Keep it comfy in these Alo Yoga sweat shorts! Designed to flatter every size and tested by Alo’s in-house team for the perfect fit, these soft shorts will elevate your off-duty style.

$74.00
See It!

Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below:

best-nordstrom-spring-sale-picks

15 Best Nordstrom Spring Sale Picks — Starting at $13

Read article
best-spring-summer-jumpsuits-women

15 Best Spring and Summer Jumpsuits for Women

Read article
Woman-Wearing-Chiffon-Dress-Stock-Photo

21 Best Free People-Style Dresses on Amazon — Starting at Just $19!

Read article

See more Us Weekly Shopping

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!