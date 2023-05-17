15 Best Nordstrom Spring Sale Picks — Starting at $13

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

It’s time to refresh your wardrobe with the best Nordstrom spring sale picks! We’re talking markdowns on fashion finds like dresses, skirts, shorts, tops, etc. — and don’t you dare forget about shoes and accessories. Sandals and sneakers, jewelry and handbags… we have a lot of deals to cover!

From in-house brands like Open Edit and BP. to notable, globally-loved names like Tory Burch and Nike, Nordstrom’s sale section is filled with thousands upon thousands of stylish finds marked down to low prices. Deals reach up to 80% off! There are so many ways to save, but sellouts are imminent — so we need to act fast if we want to nab the best Nordstrom spring sale picks around!

Best Nordstrom Spring Sale Picks

1. Best Nordstrom Spring Sale Casual Dress: BP. Floral Smocked Asymmetric Dress

Top Highlights:

Midi length

92% cotton, 8% modal

Ditsy floral print

Pros:

Lightweight, breathable for warm spring weather

Stretchy smocking at the waist

Perfect spring colors

Cons:

XS-XL only

Only one colorway

With its frilly trim, tie accent and asymmetrical hem, this BP. dress is a magical frock you can slip on in seconds for an instantly stylish look. Extra points for being lined — and for being washer/dryer-friendly!

Was $55 On Sale: $36 You Save 35% See it!

2. Best Nordstrom Spring Sale Wedding Guest Dress: Vince Camuto Floral Cotton Poplin Midi Dress

Top Highlights:

Midi length

100% cotton

Designer

Pros:

Great for outdoor spring weddings

Stunning floral print

Flattering ruching and tiers

Cons:

Requires either strapless bra or no bra

Must dry flat

If you’re celebrating loved ones’ nuptials in the spring — especially at an outdoor wedding — this Vince Camuto dress will make you the star of the photo booth. The structured V-neckline and “flower-powered” design provide the perfect fun and fancy look for a semi-formal event!

Was $148 On Sale: $111 You Save 25% See it!

3. Best Nordstrom Spring Sale Top: Caslon Long Sleeve Gauze Button-Up Shirt

Top Highlights:

100% gauzy, crinkled cotton

Two chest pockets

Curved high-low hem

Pros:

On sale in multiple colors

Relaxed fit

Reviewers say it looks great with leggings

Cons:

May be a little heavy once summer hits

White color isn’t marked down

Meet your go-to spring shirt with maximum versatility. Wear this button-up open over a tee or tank or closed with your favorite pants, skirt or shorts. Coral Tide, Blue Ensign and Blue Cashmere are all discounted right now!

Was $59 On Sale: $41 You Save 31% See it!

4. Best Nordstrom Spring Sale Shorts: Nike Air High Waist Bike Shorts

Top Highlights:

61% cotton, 33% polyester, 6% spandex

Nike Air graphics

Three colors

Pros:

Second skin-like fit

8-inch inseam is not too long, not too short

One shopper noted they’re not see-through

Cons:

XS-XL only

Line-dry only

Say goodbye to stiff denim shorts that ride up non-stop and say hello to these wildly comfortable Nike bike shorts. Wear them as activewear for training purposes or stay street style trendy by pairing them with an oversized tee. Available in black, brown and purple!

Was $48 On Sale: $36 You Save 25% See it!

5. Best Nordstrom Spring Sale Skirt: Roxy Golden Poppy Floral Mini Skirt

Top Highlights:

Mini length

100% viscose

Bold floral print

Pros:

Viscose is very breathable and drapey

Fun, fluttery design

Smocked-back waist

Cons:

No reviews

Only one colorway

This flowy, ultra-smooth mini skirt by Roxy is taking floral prints to new levels with its vivid, bold design. You can dress this skirt up or down with ease, and the best part is, you’ll love wearing it. The partially smocked waist ensures your comfort all day long!

Was $50 On Sale: $38 You Save 24% See it!

6. Best Nordstrom Spring Sale Sweater: Free People Erica Ribbed Cutout Cardigan

Top Highlights:

Cropped hem

50% acrylic, 18% cotton, 16% viscose, 16% polyamide

Button-front closure

Pros:

Lighter knit and less coverage are excellent for spring weather

Flirty cutouts are on trend

Adorable lettuce edges

Cons:

Hand wash, dry flat only

Only one color currently available

When it’s too warm for your winter sweaters but too breezy for a tank top, this knit sweater top will be your go-to. Wear it on its own or as a layer if you want to show a little less skin. Such a great twist on a traditional button cardigan!

Was $98 On Sale: $69 You Save 30% See it!

7. Best Nordstrom Spring Sale Romper: Vero Moda Stripe Lace-Up Romper

Top Highlights:

55% viscose, 45% linen

Sustainable

Two colorways

Pros:

Adjustable straps

Extremely comfortable

Lenzing EcoVero viscose is a sustainably produced fiber using pulp made from renewable wood sources

Cons:

One color is more marked down than the other

Only one review so far

Why waste time pairing a top and bottom when you can have an entire outfit in one with this romper? Grab it either in a cream shade with dainty polka dots or in a white and green skinny stripe. Both versions of this “linen-kissed” piece are on major sale!

Was $65 On Sale: $39 You Save 40% See it!

8. Best Nordstrom Spring Sale Sleepwear: Room Service PJs Print Short Pajamas

Top Highlights:

Cropped cami and shorts set

94% polyester, 6% spandex

Adjustable straps

Pros:

Machine wash, tumble dry

Stretchy drawstring shorts

Pretty green floral design

Cons:

No reviews yet

Only one colorway

Spring may bring night sweats, so keep things light and flowy with this matching pajama set. Both the top and bottom are adjustable, and the lettuce edging and floral print will have you feeling way cuter than an old tee and mesh shorts would!

Was $48 On Sale: $34 You Save 29% See it!

9. Best Nordstrom Spring Sale Jacket: Thread & Supply Color-Block Corduroy Jacket

Top Highlights:

Shirt jacket/shacket

100% polyester

Color-block design

Pros:

Easy snap buttons

One reviewer said they receive compliments “left and right” while wearing it

Can be worn as a top or as a jacket

Cons:

Only one colorway

Lacking reviews

Corduroy was practically made for spring, filling in that fashion gap as Mother Nature transitions from cold to hot weather. The sage green and ivory color-block design is also wonderfully suitable for the season. This unlined shacket is a can’t-miss essential!

Was $55 On Sale: $34 You Save 38% See it!

10. Best Nordstrom Spring Sale Pants: Open Edit Wide Leg Pajama Pants

Top Highlights:

60% cotton, 40% Tencel modal

Wide leg silhouette

Stretchy waistband

Pros:

Side pockets

Ankle-framing slits

Machine wash, tumble dry

Cons:

Only one colorway

XS-XL only

Storing away your sweats but don’t want to switch to jeans? Keep comfortable in these cotton-blend, wide leg pants. Are they technically pajama pants? Yes. Do they look like pajama pants? Not at all. You could even pair these pants with heels!

Was $45 On Sale: $36 You Save 20% See it!

11. Best Nordstrom Spring Sale Sandals: Tory Burch Miller Cloud Sandal

Top Highlights:

Contoured footbed

Leather upper and lining

Rubber sole

Pros:

Designer deal!

Iconic logo medallion

Half sizes available

Cons:

Only one colorway

Still a pricy pick overall

When it comes to spring and summer shoes, no sandal is more iconic than the Tory Burch Miller. This Cloud version, however, is our specific pick because of its comfortable footbed. You’ll want to wear these backless shoes everywhere!

Was $198 On Sale: $139 You Save 30% See it!

12. Best Nordstrom Spring Sale Sneakers: Rykä Classic Low Top Sneaker

Top Highlights:

Subtle 3/4-inch heel

Synthetic upper, textile lining, rubber sole

Four colors

Pros:

“Exceptional” cushioning

Roomy toe box

One reviewer said there’s “no breaking in time”

Cons:

No width options

A few reviewers didn’t like the toe seam

White sneakers will forever be on trend for spring, and this vegan-friendly Rykä pair will take you from farmers’ markets to sight-seeing. They’re on sale in every color, so you can also opt for the white version with yellow accents, or perhaps the light blue or neutral beige!

Was $80 On Sale: $60 You Save 25% See it!

13. Best Nordstrom Spring Sale Handbag: Michael Michael Kors Large Talia Tote

Top Highlights:

Woven design with leather trim highlights

Structured silhouette

Logo-jacquard lining

Pros:

Designer deal!

Protective metal feet

Spacious but not gigantic

Cons:

No reviews yet

Only one colorway

Spring calls for switching from a black or dark brown bag for something lighter. The creamy, natural shade of this beachy yet sophisticated Michael Kors tote nails the aesthetic. The braided, rope-like straps are going to have compliments flying your way!

Was $258 On Sale: $198 You Save 23% See it!

14. Best Nordstrom Spring Sale Jewelry: Nadri Modern Luv Cubic Zirconia Earrings

Top Highlights:

Stud earrings

Rhodium plating

Pear-cut CZ stones

Pros:

Prong design keeps stone in place

An extremely affordable alternative to diamonds

Dress up or dress down

Cons:

Not currently available in the gold-plated version

Some shoppers may prefer real diamonds

Can you believe these sparkling earrings are currently under $15? The pear shape is magnificently elegant, and the rhodium is allergy-friendly, tarnish-free, super durable and very shiny. It won’t turn your ears green either!

Was $30 On Sale: $13 You Save 57% See it!

15. Best Nordstrom Spring Sale Sunglasses: Givenchy 57mm Aviator Sunglasses

Top Highlights:

Aviator design

Brow bar

Two colors

Pros:

Designer deal!

100% UV protection

Aviators look good on every face shape

Cons:

Good ratings but no actual reviews yet

No prescription option

Who doesn’t want to save nearly $80 on a pair of Givenchy sunglasses? These sleek shades, available in either gold with brown mirror lenses or palladium with smoky lenses, are an everyday accessory that’s fully worth the (discounted) splurge!

Was $260 On Sale: $182 You Save 30% See it!

