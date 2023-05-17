15 Best Nordstrom Spring Sale Picks — Starting at $13

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
It’s time to refresh your wardrobe with the best Nordstrom spring sale picks! We’re talking markdowns on fashion finds like dresses, skirts, shorts, tops, etc. — and don’t you dare forget about shoes and accessories. Sandals and sneakers, jewelry and handbags… we have a lot of deals to cover!
From in-house brands like Open Edit and BP. to notable, globally-loved names like Tory Burch and Nike, Nordstrom’s sale section is filled with thousands upon thousands of stylish finds marked down to low prices. Deals reach up to 80% off! There are so many ways to save, but sellouts are imminent — so we need to act fast if we want to nab the best Nordstrom spring sale picks around!
Best Nordstrom Spring Sale Picks
1. Best Nordstrom Spring Sale Casual Dress: BP. Floral Smocked Asymmetric Dress
Top Highlights:
- Midi length
- 92% cotton, 8% modal
- Ditsy floral print
Pros:
- Lightweight, breathable for warm spring weather
- Stretchy smocking at the waist
- Perfect spring colors
Cons:
- XS-XL only
- Only one colorway
With its frilly trim, tie accent and asymmetrical hem, this BP. dress is a magical frock you can slip on in seconds for an instantly stylish look. Extra points for being lined — and for being washer/dryer-friendly!
2. Best Nordstrom Spring Sale Wedding Guest Dress: Vince Camuto Floral Cotton Poplin Midi Dress
Top Highlights:
- Midi length
- 100% cotton
- Designer
Pros:
- Great for outdoor spring weddings
- Stunning floral print
- Flattering ruching and tiers
Cons:
- Requires either strapless bra or no bra
- Must dry flat
If you’re celebrating loved ones’ nuptials in the spring — especially at an outdoor wedding — this Vince Camuto dress will make you the star of the photo booth. The structured V-neckline and “flower-powered” design provide the perfect fun and fancy look for a semi-formal event!
3. Best Nordstrom Spring Sale Top: Caslon Long Sleeve Gauze Button-Up Shirt
Top Highlights:
- 100% gauzy, crinkled cotton
- Two chest pockets
- Curved high-low hem
Pros:
- On sale in multiple colors
- Relaxed fit
- Reviewers say it looks great with leggings
Cons:
- May be a little heavy once summer hits
- White color isn’t marked down
Meet your go-to spring shirt with maximum versatility. Wear this button-up open over a tee or tank or closed with your favorite pants, skirt or shorts. Coral Tide, Blue Ensign and Blue Cashmere are all discounted right now!
4. Best Nordstrom Spring Sale Shorts: Nike Air High Waist Bike Shorts
Top Highlights:
- 61% cotton, 33% polyester, 6% spandex
- Nike Air graphics
- Three colors
Pros:
- Second skin-like fit
- 8-inch inseam is not too long, not too short
- One shopper noted they’re not see-through
Cons:
- XS-XL only
- Line-dry only
Say goodbye to stiff denim shorts that ride up non-stop and say hello to these wildly comfortable Nike bike shorts. Wear them as activewear for training purposes or stay street style trendy by pairing them with an oversized tee. Available in black, brown and purple!
5. Best Nordstrom Spring Sale Skirt: Roxy Golden Poppy Floral Mini Skirt
Top Highlights:
- Mini length
- 100% viscose
- Bold floral print
Pros:
- Viscose is very breathable and drapey
- Fun, fluttery design
- Smocked-back waist
Cons:
- No reviews
- Only one colorway
This flowy, ultra-smooth mini skirt by Roxy is taking floral prints to new levels with its vivid, bold design. You can dress this skirt up or down with ease, and the best part is, you’ll love wearing it. The partially smocked waist ensures your comfort all day long!
6. Best Nordstrom Spring Sale Sweater: Free People Erica Ribbed Cutout Cardigan
Top Highlights:
- Cropped hem
- 50% acrylic, 18% cotton, 16% viscose, 16% polyamide
- Button-front closure
Pros:
- Lighter knit and less coverage are excellent for spring weather
- Flirty cutouts are on trend
- Adorable lettuce edges
Cons:
- Hand wash, dry flat only
- Only one color currently available
When it’s too warm for your winter sweaters but too breezy for a tank top, this knit sweater top will be your go-to. Wear it on its own or as a layer if you want to show a little less skin. Such a great twist on a traditional button cardigan!
7. Best Nordstrom Spring Sale Romper: Vero Moda Stripe Lace-Up Romper
Top Highlights:
- 55% viscose, 45% linen
- Sustainable
- Two colorways
Pros:
- Adjustable straps
- Extremely comfortable
- Lenzing EcoVero viscose is a sustainably produced fiber using pulp made from renewable wood sources
Cons:
- One color is more marked down than the other
- Only one review so far
Why waste time pairing a top and bottom when you can have an entire outfit in one with this romper? Grab it either in a cream shade with dainty polka dots or in a white and green skinny stripe. Both versions of this “linen-kissed” piece are on major sale!
8. Best Nordstrom Spring Sale Sleepwear: Room Service PJs Print Short Pajamas
Top Highlights:
- Cropped cami and shorts set
- 94% polyester, 6% spandex
- Adjustable straps
Pros:
- Machine wash, tumble dry
- Stretchy drawstring shorts
- Pretty green floral design
Cons:
- No reviews yet
- Only one colorway
Spring may bring night sweats, so keep things light and flowy with this matching pajama set. Both the top and bottom are adjustable, and the lettuce edging and floral print will have you feeling way cuter than an old tee and mesh shorts would!
9. Best Nordstrom Spring Sale Jacket: Thread & Supply Color-Block Corduroy Jacket
Top Highlights:
- Shirt jacket/shacket
- 100% polyester
- Color-block design
Pros:
- Easy snap buttons
- One reviewer said they receive compliments “left and right” while wearing it
- Can be worn as a top or as a jacket
Cons:
- Only one colorway
- Lacking reviews
Corduroy was practically made for spring, filling in that fashion gap as Mother Nature transitions from cold to hot weather. The sage green and ivory color-block design is also wonderfully suitable for the season. This unlined shacket is a can’t-miss essential!
10. Best Nordstrom Spring Sale Pants: Open Edit Wide Leg Pajama Pants
Top Highlights:
- 60% cotton, 40% Tencel modal
- Wide leg silhouette
- Stretchy waistband
Pros:
- Side pockets
- Ankle-framing slits
- Machine wash, tumble dry
Cons:
- Only one colorway
- XS-XL only
Storing away your sweats but don’t want to switch to jeans? Keep comfortable in these cotton-blend, wide leg pants. Are they technically pajama pants? Yes. Do they look like pajama pants? Not at all. You could even pair these pants with heels!
11. Best Nordstrom Spring Sale Sandals: Tory Burch Miller Cloud Sandal
Top Highlights:
- Contoured footbed
- Leather upper and lining
- Rubber sole
Pros:
- Designer deal!
- Iconic logo medallion
- Half sizes available
Cons:
- Only one colorway
- Still a pricy pick overall
When it comes to spring and summer shoes, no sandal is more iconic than the Tory Burch Miller. This Cloud version, however, is our specific pick because of its comfortable footbed. You’ll want to wear these backless shoes everywhere!
12. Best Nordstrom Spring Sale Sneakers: Rykä Classic Low Top Sneaker
Top Highlights:
- Subtle 3/4-inch heel
- Synthetic upper, textile lining, rubber sole
- Four colors
Pros:
- “Exceptional” cushioning
- Roomy toe box
- One reviewer said there’s “no breaking in time”
Cons:
- No width options
- A few reviewers didn’t like the toe seam
White sneakers will forever be on trend for spring, and this vegan-friendly Rykä pair will take you from farmers’ markets to sight-seeing. They’re on sale in every color, so you can also opt for the white version with yellow accents, or perhaps the light blue or neutral beige!
13. Best Nordstrom Spring Sale Handbag: Michael Michael Kors Large Talia Tote
Top Highlights:
- Woven design with leather trim highlights
- Structured silhouette
- Logo-jacquard lining
Pros:
- Designer deal!
- Protective metal feet
- Spacious but not gigantic
Cons:
- No reviews yet
- Only one colorway
Spring calls for switching from a black or dark brown bag for something lighter. The creamy, natural shade of this beachy yet sophisticated Michael Kors tote nails the aesthetic. The braided, rope-like straps are going to have compliments flying your way!
14. Best Nordstrom Spring Sale Jewelry: Nadri Modern Luv Cubic Zirconia Earrings
Top Highlights:
- Stud earrings
- Rhodium plating
- Pear-cut CZ stones
Pros:
- Prong design keeps stone in place
- An extremely affordable alternative to diamonds
- Dress up or dress down
Cons:
- Not currently available in the gold-plated version
- Some shoppers may prefer real diamonds
Can you believe these sparkling earrings are currently under $15? The pear shape is magnificently elegant, and the rhodium is allergy-friendly, tarnish-free, super durable and very shiny. It won’t turn your ears green either!
15. Best Nordstrom Spring Sale Sunglasses: Givenchy 57mm Aviator Sunglasses
Top Highlights:
- Aviator design
- Brow bar
- Two colors
Pros:
- Designer deal!
- 100% UV protection
- Aviators look good on every face shape
Cons:
- Good ratings but no actual reviews yet
- No prescription option
Who doesn’t want to save nearly $80 on a pair of Givenchy sunglasses? These sleek shades, available in either gold with brown mirror lenses or palladium with smoky lenses, are an everyday accessory that’s fully worth the (discounted) splurge!
Looking for more? Explore the rest of the Nordstrom sale section here!
Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below:
This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.
The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!