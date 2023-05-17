Cancel OK
15 Best Nordstrom Spring Sale Picks — Starting at $13

It’s time to refresh your wardrobe with the best Nordstrom spring sale picks! We’re talking markdowns on fashion finds like dresses, skirts, shorts, tops, etc. — and don’t you dare forget about shoes and accessories. Sandals and sneakers, jewelry and handbags… we have a lot of deals to cover!

From in-house brands like Open Edit and BP. to notable, globally-loved names like Tory Burch and Nike, Nordstrom’s sale section is filled with thousands upon thousands of stylish finds marked down to low prices. Deals reach up to 80% off! There are so many ways to save, but sellouts are imminent — so we need to act fast if we want to nab the best Nordstrom spring sale picks around!

Best Nordstrom Spring Sale Picks

1. Best Nordstrom Spring Sale Casual Dress: BP. Floral Smocked Asymmetric Dress

Top Highlights:

  • Midi length
  • 92% cotton, 8% modal
  • Ditsy floral print

Pros:

  • Lightweight, breathable for warm spring weather
  • Stretchy smocking at the waist
  • Perfect spring colors

Cons:

  • XS-XL only
  • Only one colorway

With its frilly trim, tie accent and asymmetrical hem, this BP. dress is a magical frock you can slip on in seconds for an instantly stylish look. Extra points for being lined — and for being washer/dryer-friendly!

Was $55On Sale: $36You Save 35%
See it!

2. Best Nordstrom Spring Sale Wedding Guest Dress: Vince Camuto Floral Cotton Poplin Midi Dress

Top Highlights:

  • Midi length
  • 100% cotton
  • Designer

Pros:

  • Great for outdoor spring weddings
  • Stunning floral print
  • Flattering ruching and tiers

Cons:

  • Requires either strapless bra or no bra
  • Must dry flat

If you’re celebrating loved ones’ nuptials in the spring — especially at an outdoor wedding — this Vince Camuto dress will make you the star of the photo booth. The structured V-neckline and “flower-powered” design provide the perfect fun and fancy look for a semi-formal event!

Was $148On Sale: $111You Save 25%
See it!

3. Best Nordstrom Spring Sale Top: Caslon Long Sleeve Gauze Button-Up Shirt

Top Highlights:

  • 100% gauzy, crinkled cotton
  • Two chest pockets
  • Curved high-low hem

Pros:

  • On sale in multiple colors
  • Relaxed fit
  • Reviewers say it looks great with leggings

Cons:

  • May be a little heavy once summer hits
  • White color isn’t marked down

Meet your go-to spring shirt with maximum versatility. Wear this button-up open over a tee or tank or closed with your favorite pants, skirt or shorts. Coral Tide, Blue Ensign and Blue Cashmere are all discounted right now!

Was $59On Sale: $41You Save 31%
See it!

4. Best Nordstrom Spring Sale Shorts: Nike Air High Waist Bike Shorts

Top Highlights:

  • 61% cotton, 33% polyester, 6% spandex
  • Nike Air graphics
  • Three colors

Pros:

  • Second skin-like fit
  • 8-inch inseam is not too long, not too short
  • One shopper noted they’re not see-through

Cons:

  • XS-XL only
  • Line-dry only

Say goodbye to stiff denim shorts that ride up non-stop and say hello to these wildly comfortable Nike bike shorts. Wear them as activewear for training purposes or stay street style trendy by pairing them with an oversized tee. Available in black, brown and purple!

Was $48On Sale: $36You Save 25%
See it!

5. Best Nordstrom Spring Sale Skirt: Roxy Golden Poppy Floral Mini Skirt

Top Highlights:

  • Mini length
  • 100% viscose
  • Bold floral print

Pros:

  • Viscose is very breathable and drapey
  • Fun, fluttery design
  • Smocked-back waist

Cons:

  • No reviews
  • Only one colorway

This flowy, ultra-smooth mini skirt by Roxy is taking floral prints to new levels with its vivid, bold design. You can dress this skirt up or down with ease, and the best part is, you’ll love wearing it. The partially smocked waist ensures your comfort all day long!

Was $50On Sale: $38You Save 24%
See it!

6. Best Nordstrom Spring Sale Sweater: Free People Erica Ribbed Cutout Cardigan

Top Highlights:

  • Cropped hem
  • 50% acrylic, 18% cotton, 16% viscose, 16% polyamide
  • Button-front closure

Pros:

  • Lighter knit and less coverage are excellent for spring weather
  • Flirty cutouts are on trend
  • Adorable lettuce edges

Cons:

  • Hand wash, dry flat only
  • Only one color currently available

When it’s too warm for your winter sweaters but too breezy for a tank top, this knit sweater top will be your go-to. Wear it on its own or as a layer if you want to show a little less skin. Such a great twist on a traditional button cardigan!

Was $98On Sale: $69You Save 30%
See it!

7. Best Nordstrom Spring Sale Romper: Vero Moda Stripe Lace-Up Romper

Top Highlights:

  • 55% viscose, 45% linen
  • Sustainable
  • Two colorways

Pros:

  • Adjustable straps
  • Extremely comfortable
  • Lenzing EcoVero viscose is a sustainably produced fiber using pulp made from renewable wood sources

Cons:

  • One color is more marked down than the other
  • Only one review so far

Why waste time pairing a top and bottom when you can have an entire outfit in one with this romper? Grab it either in a cream shade with dainty polka dots or in a white and green skinny stripe. Both versions of this “linen-kissed” piece are on major sale!

Was $65On Sale: $39You Save 40%
See it!

8. Best Nordstrom Spring Sale Sleepwear: Room Service PJs Print Short Pajamas

Top Highlights:

  • Cropped cami and shorts set
  • 94% polyester, 6% spandex
  • Adjustable straps

Pros:

  • Machine wash, tumble dry
  • Stretchy drawstring shorts
  • Pretty green floral design

Cons:

  • No reviews yet
  • Only one colorway

Spring may bring night sweats, so keep things light and flowy with this matching pajama set. Both the top and bottom are adjustable, and the lettuce edging and floral print will have you feeling way cuter than an old tee and mesh shorts would!

Was $48On Sale: $34You Save 29%
See it!

9. Best Nordstrom Spring Sale Jacket: Thread & Supply Color-Block Corduroy Jacket

Top Highlights:

  • Shirt jacket/shacket
  • 100% polyester
  • Color-block design

Pros:

  • Easy snap buttons
  • One reviewer said they receive compliments “left and right” while wearing it
  • Can be worn as a top or as a jacket

Cons:

  • Only one colorway
  • Lacking reviews

Corduroy was practically made for spring, filling in that fashion gap as Mother Nature transitions from cold to hot weather. The sage green and ivory color-block design is also wonderfully suitable for the season. This unlined shacket is a can’t-miss essential!

Was $55On Sale: $34You Save 38%
See it!

10. Best Nordstrom Spring Sale Pants: Open Edit Wide Leg Pajama Pants

Top Highlights:

  • 60% cotton, 40% Tencel modal
  • Wide leg silhouette
  • Stretchy waistband

Pros:

  • Side pockets
  • Ankle-framing slits
  • Machine wash, tumble dry

Cons:

  • Only one colorway
  • XS-XL only

Storing away your sweats but don’t want to switch to jeans? Keep comfortable in these cotton-blend, wide leg pants. Are they technically pajama pants? Yes. Do they look like pajama pants? Not at all. You could even pair these pants with heels!

Was $45On Sale: $36You Save 20%
See it!

11. Best Nordstrom Spring Sale Sandals: Tory Burch Miller Cloud Sandal

Top Highlights:

  • Contoured footbed
  • Leather upper and lining
  • Rubber sole

Pros:

  • Designer deal!
  • Iconic logo medallion
  • Half sizes available

Cons:

  • Only one colorway
  • Still a pricy pick overall

When it comes to spring and summer shoes, no sandal is more iconic than the Tory Burch Miller. This Cloud version, however, is our specific pick because of its comfortable footbed. You’ll want to wear these backless shoes everywhere!

Was $198On Sale: $139You Save 30%
See it!

12. Best Nordstrom Spring Sale Sneakers: Rykä Classic Low Top Sneaker

Top Highlights:

  • Subtle 3/4-inch heel
  • Synthetic upper, textile lining, rubber sole
  • Four colors

Pros:

  • “Exceptional” cushioning
  • Roomy toe box
  • One reviewer said there’s “no breaking in time”

Cons:

  • No width options
  • A few reviewers didn’t like the toe seam

White sneakers will forever be on trend for spring, and this vegan-friendly Rykä pair will take you from farmers’ markets to sight-seeing. They’re on sale in every color, so you can also opt for the white version with yellow accents, or perhaps the light blue or neutral beige!

Was $80On Sale: $60You Save 25%
See it!

13. Best Nordstrom Spring Sale Handbag: Michael Michael Kors Large Talia Tote

Top Highlights:

  • Woven design with leather trim highlights
  • Structured silhouette
  • Logo-jacquard lining

Pros:

  • Designer deal!
  • Protective metal feet
  • Spacious but not gigantic

Cons:

  • No reviews yet
  • Only one colorway

Spring calls for switching from a black or dark brown bag for something lighter. The creamy, natural shade of this beachy yet sophisticated Michael Kors tote nails the aesthetic. The braided, rope-like straps are going to have compliments flying your way!

Was $258On Sale: $198You Save 23%
See it!

14. Best Nordstrom Spring Sale Jewelry: Nadri Modern Luv Cubic Zirconia Earrings

Top Highlights:

  • Stud earrings
  • Rhodium plating
  • Pear-cut CZ stones

Pros:

  • Prong design keeps stone in place
  • An extremely affordable alternative to diamonds
  • Dress up or dress down

Cons:

  • Not currently available in the gold-plated version
  • Some shoppers may prefer real diamonds

Can you believe these sparkling earrings are currently under $15? The pear shape is magnificently elegant, and the rhodium is allergy-friendly, tarnish-free, super durable and very shiny. It won’t turn your ears green either!

Was $30On Sale: $13You Save 57%
See it!

15. Best Nordstrom Spring Sale Sunglasses: Givenchy 57mm Aviator Sunglasses

Top Highlights:

  • Aviator design
  • Brow bar
  • Two colors

Pros:

  • Designer deal!
  • 100% UV protection
  • Aviators look good on every face shape

Cons:

  • Good ratings but no actual reviews yet
  • No prescription option

Who doesn’t want to save nearly $80 on a pair of Givenchy sunglasses? These sleek shades, available in either gold with brown mirror lenses or palladium with smoky lenses, are an everyday accessory that’s fully worth the (discounted) splurge!

Was $260On Sale: $182You Save 30%
See it!

Looking for more? Explore the rest of the Nordstrom sale section here!

Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below:

