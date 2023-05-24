21 Best Free People-Style Dresses on Amazon — Starting at Just $19

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We’ve been obsessed with Free People and the brand’s fabulous aesthetic for as long as we can remember, but shopping their styles is definitely more of a “treat yourself” situation. Their dresses are particularly pricey at times — so instead of waiting for these fierce frocks to go on sale, we decided to shop for more affordable options on Amazon that look similar!

As the basis for our research, we reviewed recent offerings from the perpetually popular brand and came up with some affordable alternatives — shop our dreamy discoveries below!

Solid Color Dresses

1. There are many iterations of this tiered Floerns maxi dress, but our favorite is the lilac pick with pom-poms — get it for $40!

2. Despite Free People being known for their boho aesthetic, they do also sell simple dresses like this LILLUSORY maxi — it’s yours for $43!

3. Another sleek style that works with the desired aesthetic is this flattering ANRABESS maxi dress — starting at $48!

4. This R.Vivimos halter maxi is a solid shade, but the long length and ruffle embellishments make it anything but basic — get it for $37!

5. For a shorter strapless look, this GRACE KARIN dress has a knee-length, high-low hem which you can pull down to wear as a maxi skirt — originally $57, now $49!

6. You can’t go wrong with a timeless tiered maxi dress, and this DEEP SELF tie-shoulder version is one of our favorites — starting at $39!

7. This ZESICA off-the-shoulder midi dress has more a of Victorian vibe, but it’s still boho at heart — starting at $40!

8. A spaghetti strap maxi is always in style, and this ANRABESS version is the answer for 2023 — originally $60, now $43!

Lace Dresses

9. The embroidery on this BerryGo maxi dress creates an eyelet lace that’s true to the classic boho look, and comes in a whopping 50 colors — snag it for $45!

10. If you want a touch of lace on your frock, this ECOWISH mini has overlay on the top for a subtle effect — it’s yours for $42!

11. This ZESICA strapless maxi dress has crochet lace toward the bottom of the hem for a fun sheer moment — originally $65, now on sale for $50!

12. Not all lace has to look the same, and this PRETTYGARDEN dress features a gingham-style pattern that’s fabulously unique — it’s yours for $45!

13. Traditional floral lace has a super ethereal feel, and you’ll get into the whimsical vibes in this Bdcoco short-sleeve maxi — originally $64, now $55!

14. Extra, extra! This Fabumily dress has from lace from top-to-toe, not to mention tassel and pom-pom details throughout — originally $33, now $26!

Floral Print Dresses

15. There isn’t a better example of a tried-and-true floral boho frock than this bestselling style from PRETTYGARDEN — starting at just $28!

16. This Qearal mini slip dress also has classic boho florals, but it’s far more casual and simple — starting at $19!

17. The standout feature of this CUPSHE minidress is the floral print chiffon overlay which gives you the most gorgeous sheer sleeves — starting at $43!

18. This ANRABESS dress also has the same sheer chiffon sleeve look but in full-length maxi form — get it for $46!

19. If you’re a fan of super oversized styles this super wide maxi dress from YESNO is a fabulous option — starting at $41!

20. With this PRETTYGARDEN mini dress, you get a short and sweet hem, ruffle details and a one-shoulder neckline — starting at $37!

21. Shoppers adore this ZESICA maxi dress because it’s flowy but still provides a slim silhouette — get it for $40!

