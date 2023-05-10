Cancel OK
15 Best Spring and Summer Jumpsuits for Women

By
best-spring-summer-jumpsuits-women
Lisa HahnbuckCornel Cristian Petrus/Shutterstock

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Looking for the best spring and summer jumpsuits for women? You’re not alone. But what does “best” mean to you? Do you want something lightweight and breezy? Something figure-flattering? Something high in quality but low in price? “Best” can definitely be a subjective word — but that doesn’t mean you can’t find exactly what you’re looking for. We’re here to help with that!

When curating this list, we considered all of the potential top priorities of shoppers looking for new spring and summer jumpsuits. Obviously, we avoided anything super heavy, long-sleeved or made with thick knits or velvets. We concentrated on finds you can wear to the park, to the beach or to brunch with friends during these warmer seasons. We made sure to look out for stylish details too. Comfort and fashion are of equal importance to Us! Ready to see the best spring and summer jumpsuits for women? Shop below!

15 Best Spring and Summer Jumpsuits for Women

1. All-Around Best Spring and Summer Jumpsuit: Apafes Cotton Bib Overall Jumpsuit

best-spring-summer-jumpsuits-amazon-overall
Amazon

Top Highlights:

  • 100% cotton
  • 10 color options
  • Side pockets

Pros:

  • Comfy, relaxed fit
  • Hundreds of reviews
  • Adjustable straps

Cons:

  • Needs a top or bralette underneath
  • Cotton may shrink — careful when washing!

When we picture a perfect spring or summer jumpsuit, this Apafes pick is in our mind’s eye. The cotton material will keep things light and cool for summer, and we love how there are both neutral colors and brighter pops. It’s very affordable too!

Starting at $24.00
See it!

2. Best Denim Jumpsuit: Everlane Supersoft Jean Coverall

best-spring-summer-jumpsuits-everlane-denim
Everlane

Top Highlights:

  • 60% organic cotton
  • 40% lyocell
  • Short sleeves

Pros:

  • Produced using 95% less water than conventional cotton production
  • Chest pockets, side pockets, back pockets
  • 60% off!

Cons:

  • No length options
  • Final sale (no returns or exchanges)

Prepare to positively crush the utility trend in this jean coverall! With its collar and button-up front, this jumpsuit will have you feeling like a fashionista in seconds. Don’t miss out while it’s on sale!

Was $148On Sale: $59You Save 60%
See it!

3. Best Cooling Jumpsuit: Eberjey Finley Eco Bamboo Jumpsuit

best-spring-summer-jumpsuits-eberjey-cooling
Eberjey

Top Highlights:

  • 93% viscose from bamboo, 7% spandex
  • Tie detail at waist
  • Elasticized pant cuffs

Pros:

  • Plant-based fabric is very breathable and lightweight
  • Effortless fit
  • Adjustable straps

Cons:

  • Fairly pricy, even on sale
  • Somewhat limited size range

If you tend to overheat very easily in warm weather, a bamboo jumpsuit is a must. Sustainable shoppers and vegans will love the plant-based, eco-friendly fabric too!

Was $148On Sale: $97You Save 34%
See it!

4. Best Budget Jumpsuit Under $20: Auliné Collection Cap Sleeve Jumpsuit

best-spring-summer-jumpsuits-amazon-budget
Amazon

Top Highlights:

  • On sale for under $20
  • Flexible sizing: S/M or L/XL
  • Wrap design

Pros:

  • Affordable with great ratings
  • Very versatile
  • Stretchy fabric

This patterned jumpsuit, which comes in 10 floral varieties, has fluttery cap sleeves, a flattering wrap design and a dress-up, dress-down look that will quickly turn it into a new go-to for you!

Was $30On Sale: $19You Save 37%
See it!

5. Best Luxury Jumpsuit: Zimmermann Devi Cropped Strapless Jumpsuit

best-spring-summer-jumpsuits-saks-zimmermann-luxury
Saks Fifth Avenue

Top Highlights:

  • Strapless
  • 100% linen shell with 100% cotton lining
  • Removable woven buckle belt

Pros:

  • Two ways to wear: with or without the belt
  • Side pockets
  • Perfect for vacations

Cons:

  • Designer pricing
  • Dry clean only

If you have a larger budget or have been waiting for the perfect splurge, this white Zimmermann jumpsuit is likely to be your winner. We love how it’s lined so you don’t need to layer up underneath in the heat!

$595.00
See it!

6. Best Wedding Guest Jumpsuit: Lulus Power of Love Jumpsuit

best-spring-summer-jumpsuits-lulus-wedding-guest
Lulus

Top Highlights:

  • Strapless
  • Back zipper and hook clasp
  • Seven color options

Pros:

  • No-slip strips keep neckline in place
  • Flattering, fluttering torso
  • Over 2,600 reviews

Cons:

  • May require hemming if you’re petite
  • Hand wash/line dry

Attending a wedding during the height of the season? Who needs a dress when you can wear this jumpsuit instead? This fan-favorite pick is going to earn you so many compliments!

$66.00
See it!

7. Best Cutout Jumpsuit: Universal Thread Sleeveless Jumpsuit

best-spring-summer-jumpsuits-target-cutout
Target

Top Highlights:

  • Cutout back
  • Cinched waist
  • Linen/rayon blend

Pros:

  • Breathable, lightweight fabric
  • Pedicure-friendly length
  • Functional pockets

Cons:

  • Some shoppers wish it had a zipper
  • Olive green colorway is currently out of stock

When we think about cutouts in jumpsuits, we usually expect a small triangle of exposed skin under the bust in front. This Target jumpsuit, however, switches things around, adding a lower back cutout instead — plus a keyhole detail!

Was $30On Sale: $24You Save 20%
See it!

8. Best Lounge Jumpsuit: Aoysky Onesie Button-Up Jumpsuit

best-spring-summer-jumpsuits-amazon-lounge
Amazon

Top Highlights:

  • 94% cotton, 6% spandex
  • Button-up design
  • Patch pockets

Pros:

  • Machine-washable
  • Functional buttons for different styling opportunities
  • Also has the approval of pregnant shoppers

Cons:

  • Not for defining your figure (unless you add a belt)
  • Ultra-casual design limits versatility

This comfy-cozy jumpsuit, which comes in both long and short-sleeve variations, is perfect for lazy mornings, movie nights or even working from home. Check out all of the color options!

Starting at $37.00
See it!

9. Best Activewear Jumpsuit: Girlfriend Collective Cami Unitard

best-spring-summer-jumpsuits-girlfriend-collective-unitard-athletic
Girlfriend Collective

Top Highlights:

  • Sizes XXS-6XL
  • Two length options
  • 79% recycled plastic bottles (RPET), 21% spandex

Pros:

  • Great for a variety of workouts
  • Over 1,100 reviews
  • Can be styled for casual wear too

Cons:

  • Some shoppers say it runs small
  • Doesn’t qualify for free shipping

Say hello to your new uniform for yoga, lifting weights, etc.! This sustainable unitard is a trendy street style find too. Just add an unbuttoned white shirt on top and a cute pair of shoes!

$88.00
See it!

10. Best One-Shoulder Jumpsuit: Caracilia One-Shoulder Jumpsuit

best-spring-summer-jumpsuits-amazon-one-shoulder
Amazon

Top Highlights:

  • Dual-strap design
  • Wide legs
  • Smocked waist

Pros:

  • High-waist silhouette
  • Hidden pockets
  • 17 color options

Cons:

  • Somewhat limited sizing
  • Tumble drying discouraged

The one-shoulder trend is back in full force, and thanks to pieces like this, we wouldn’t have it any other way. Dress this pleated jumpsuit up with heels or down with flat sandals!

Was $56On Sale: $42You Save 25%
See it!

11. Best Plus-Size Jumpsuit: Maggy London Flutter Sleeve Jumpsuit

best-spring-summer-jumpsuits-nordstrom-plus-size
Nordstrom

Top Highlights:

  • Sizes 14W-24W
  • Empire waistline
  • Up to 40% off

Pros:

  • Two color options
  • Machine-washable
  • Free shipping

Cons:

  • No reviews yet
  • Ivory version not on sale

This beautifully tailored plus-size jumpsuit demanded our attention with its dainty short sleeves, trendy wide legs and elongating empire waistline. Grab the Twilight Navy color while it’s on sale!

Was $168On Sale: $99.99You Save 40%
See it!

12. Best Boho-Chic Jumpsuit: Himosyber Patchwork Bohemian Jumpsuit

best-spring-summer-jumpsuits-amazon-boho-chic
Amazon

Top Highlights:

  • Colorful patchwork print
  • Bib overall design
  • 65% cotton, 35% polyester

Pros:

  • Side pockets and bib pocket
  • Can be worn with or without a top underneath
  • On sale

Cons:

  • A few shoppers noted wanting softer fabric
  • Hang dry only

Boho babes will love this overall-style jumpsuit for spring and summer! The patchwork features many different prints, and the relaxed fit is too comfy. Perfect for taking on an art project — or posing for IG pics!

Was $36On Sale: $28You Save 22%
See it!

13. Best Brunch Jumpsuit: Love WeLove Smocked Jumpsuit

best-spring-summer-jumpsuits-amazon-brunch
Amazon

Top Highlights:

  • Bow detail in back
  • Smocked torso
  • Puff sleeves

Pros:

  • Can wear on or off the shoulders
  • Side pockets
  • 26 colorways

Cons:

  • May need a strapless or convertible bra
  • Not real cotton

Sidewalk brunch with the girls? Slip into this flirty floral jumpsuit, grab your favorite sunglasses and start ordering the mimosas. Don’t forget to snap some photos!

Starting at $37.00
See it!

14. Best Low-Cut Jumpsuit: Lulus Make Memories Plunge Jumpsuit

best-spring-summer-jumpsuits-lulus-plunging
Lulus

Top Highlights:

  • Plunging V-neckline
  • Darted sleeveless bodice
  • Back cutout

Pros:

  • Sash belt accent
  • Reviewers say it’s a “showstopper”
  • On sale

Cons:

  • Hand wash/line dry
  • A few reviewers had issues with the zipper

Looking to show a little extra skin? You’ll stun on your next night out with this plunging Lulus jumpsuit on. Low-cut in the front, partially open in the back — this is a sultry must-own!

Was $66On Sale: $27You Save 59%
See it!

15. Best Professional Jumpsuit: Blencot Belted Jumpsuit

best-spring-summer-jumpsuits-amazon-professional
Amazon

Top Highlights:

  • Tie-belt at waist
  • V-neckline
  • Ruched short sleeves

Pros:

  • Enough coverage without being heavy
  • Nine colors — plus more long-sleeve options
  • Thousands of reviews

Cons:

  • Less comfortable than more casual options
  • A few reviewers couldn’t find the right length

Whether you’re back in the office every day or have a hybrid work schedule, this sophisticated jumpsuit will give you confidence during meetings and presentations. No need to wear boring suits when this jumpsuit exists!

Was $70On Sale: $40You Save 43%
See it!

