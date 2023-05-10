Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Looking for the best spring and summer jumpsuits for women? You’re not alone. But what does “best” mean to you? Do you want something lightweight and breezy? Something figure-flattering? Something high in quality but low in price? “Best” can definitely be a subjective word — but that doesn’t mean you can’t find exactly what you’re looking for. We’re here to help with that!

When curating this list, we considered all of the potential top priorities of shoppers looking for new spring and summer jumpsuits. Obviously, we avoided anything super heavy, long-sleeved or made with thick knits or velvets. We concentrated on finds you can wear to the park, to the beach or to brunch with friends during these warmer seasons. We made sure to look out for stylish details too. Comfort and fashion are of equal importance to Us! Ready to see the best spring and summer jumpsuits for women? Shop below!

15 Best Spring and Summer Jumpsuits for Women

1. All-Around Best Spring and Summer Jumpsuit: Apafes Cotton Bib Overall Jumpsuit

Top Highlights:

100% cotton

10 color options

Side pockets

Pros:

Comfy, relaxed fit

Hundreds of reviews

Adjustable straps

Cons:

Needs a top or bralette underneath

Cotton may shrink — careful when washing!

When we picture a perfect spring or summer jumpsuit, this Apafes pick is in our mind’s eye. The cotton material will keep things light and cool for summer, and we love how there are both neutral colors and brighter pops. It’s very affordable too!

Starting at $24.00 See it!

2. Best Denim Jumpsuit: Everlane Supersoft Jean Coverall

Top Highlights:

60% organic cotton

40% lyocell

Short sleeves

Pros:

Produced using 95% less water than conventional cotton production

Chest pockets, side pockets, back pockets

60% off!

Cons:

No length options

Final sale (no returns or exchanges)

Prepare to positively crush the utility trend in this jean coverall! With its collar and button-up front, this jumpsuit will have you feeling like a fashionista in seconds. Don’t miss out while it’s on sale!

Was $148 On Sale: $59 You Save 60% See it!

3. Best Cooling Jumpsuit: Eberjey Finley Eco Bamboo Jumpsuit

Top Highlights:

93% viscose from bamboo, 7% spandex

Tie detail at waist

Elasticized pant cuffs

Pros:

Plant-based fabric is very breathable and lightweight

Effortless fit

Adjustable straps

Cons:

Fairly pricy, even on sale

Somewhat limited size range

If you tend to overheat very easily in warm weather, a bamboo jumpsuit is a must. Sustainable shoppers and vegans will love the plant-based, eco-friendly fabric too!

Was $148 On Sale: $97 You Save 34% See it!

4. Best Budget Jumpsuit Under $20: Auliné Collection Cap Sleeve Jumpsuit

Top Highlights:

On sale for under $20

Flexible sizing: S/M or L/XL

Wrap design

Pros:

Affordable with great ratings

Very versatile

Stretchy fabric

This patterned jumpsuit, which comes in 10 floral varieties, has fluttery cap sleeves, a flattering wrap design and a dress-up, dress-down look that will quickly turn it into a new go-to for you!

Was $30 On Sale: $19 You Save 37% See it!

5. Best Luxury Jumpsuit: Zimmermann Devi Cropped Strapless Jumpsuit

Top Highlights:

Strapless

100% linen shell with 100% cotton lining

Removable woven buckle belt

Pros:

Two ways to wear: with or without the belt

Side pockets

Perfect for vacations

Cons:

Designer pricing

Dry clean only

If you have a larger budget or have been waiting for the perfect splurge, this white Zimmermann jumpsuit is likely to be your winner. We love how it’s lined so you don’t need to layer up underneath in the heat!

$595.00 See it!

6. Best Wedding Guest Jumpsuit: Lulus Power of Love Jumpsuit

Top Highlights:

Strapless

Back zipper and hook clasp

Seven color options

Pros:

No-slip strips keep neckline in place

Flattering, fluttering torso

Over 2,600 reviews

Cons:

May require hemming if you’re petite

Hand wash/line dry

Attending a wedding during the height of the season? Who needs a dress when you can wear this jumpsuit instead? This fan-favorite pick is going to earn you so many compliments!

$66.00 See it!

7. Best Cutout Jumpsuit: Universal Thread Sleeveless Jumpsuit

Top Highlights:

Cutout back

Cinched waist

Linen/rayon blend

Pros:

Breathable, lightweight fabric

Pedicure-friendly length

Functional pockets

Cons:

Some shoppers wish it had a zipper

Olive green colorway is currently out of stock

When we think about cutouts in jumpsuits, we usually expect a small triangle of exposed skin under the bust in front. This Target jumpsuit, however, switches things around, adding a lower back cutout instead — plus a keyhole detail!

Was $30 On Sale: $24 You Save 20% See it!

8. Best Lounge Jumpsuit: Aoysky Onesie Button-Up Jumpsuit

Top Highlights:

94% cotton, 6% spandex

Button-up design

Patch pockets

Pros:

Machine-washable

Functional buttons for different styling opportunities

Also has the approval of pregnant shoppers

Cons:

Not for defining your figure (unless you add a belt)

Ultra-casual design limits versatility

This comfy-cozy jumpsuit, which comes in both long and short-sleeve variations, is perfect for lazy mornings, movie nights or even working from home. Check out all of the color options!

Starting at $37.00 See it!

9. Best Activewear Jumpsuit: Girlfriend Collective Cami Unitard

Top Highlights:

Sizes XXS-6XL

Two length options

79% recycled plastic bottles (RPET), 21% spandex

Pros:

Great for a variety of workouts

Over 1,100 reviews

Can be styled for casual wear too

Cons:

Some shoppers say it runs small

Doesn’t qualify for free shipping

Say hello to your new uniform for yoga, lifting weights, etc.! This sustainable unitard is a trendy street style find too. Just add an unbuttoned white shirt on top and a cute pair of shoes!

$88.00 See it!

10. Best One-Shoulder Jumpsuit: Caracilia One-Shoulder Jumpsuit

Top Highlights:

Dual-strap design

Wide legs

Smocked waist

Pros:

High-waist silhouette

Hidden pockets

17 color options

Cons:

Somewhat limited sizing

Tumble drying discouraged

The one-shoulder trend is back in full force, and thanks to pieces like this, we wouldn’t have it any other way. Dress this pleated jumpsuit up with heels or down with flat sandals!

Was $56 On Sale: $42 You Save 25% See it!

11. Best Plus-Size Jumpsuit: Maggy London Flutter Sleeve Jumpsuit

Top Highlights:

Sizes 14W-24W

Empire waistline

Up to 40% off

Pros:

Two color options

Machine-washable

Free shipping

Cons:

No reviews yet

Ivory version not on sale

This beautifully tailored plus-size jumpsuit demanded our attention with its dainty short sleeves, trendy wide legs and elongating empire waistline. Grab the Twilight Navy color while it’s on sale!

Was $168 On Sale: $99.99 You Save 40% See it!

12. Best Boho-Chic Jumpsuit: Himosyber Patchwork Bohemian Jumpsuit

Top Highlights:

Colorful patchwork print

Bib overall design

65% cotton, 35% polyester

Pros:

Side pockets and bib pocket

Can be worn with or without a top underneath

On sale

Cons:

A few shoppers noted wanting softer fabric

Hang dry only

Boho babes will love this overall-style jumpsuit for spring and summer! The patchwork features many different prints, and the relaxed fit is too comfy. Perfect for taking on an art project — or posing for IG pics!

Was $36 On Sale: $28 You Save 22% See it!

13. Best Brunch Jumpsuit: Love WeLove Smocked Jumpsuit

Top Highlights:

Bow detail in back

Smocked torso

Puff sleeves

Pros:

Can wear on or off the shoulders

Side pockets

26 colorways

Cons:

May need a strapless or convertible bra

Not real cotton

Sidewalk brunch with the girls? Slip into this flirty floral jumpsuit, grab your favorite sunglasses and start ordering the mimosas. Don’t forget to snap some photos!

Starting at $37.00 See it!

14. Best Low-Cut Jumpsuit: Lulus Make Memories Plunge Jumpsuit

Top Highlights:

Plunging V-neckline

Darted sleeveless bodice

Back cutout

Pros:

Sash belt accent

Reviewers say it’s a “showstopper”

On sale

Cons:

Hand wash/line dry

A few reviewers had issues with the zipper

Looking to show a little extra skin? You’ll stun on your next night out with this plunging Lulus jumpsuit on. Low-cut in the front, partially open in the back — this is a sultry must-own!

Was $66 On Sale: $27 You Save 59% See it!

15. Best Professional Jumpsuit: Blencot Belted Jumpsuit

Top Highlights:

Tie-belt at waist

V-neckline

Ruched short sleeves

Pros:

Enough coverage without being heavy

Nine colors — plus more long-sleeve options

Thousands of reviews

Cons:

Less comfortable than more casual options

A few reviewers couldn’t find the right length

Whether you’re back in the office every day or have a hybrid work schedule, this sophisticated jumpsuit will give you confidence during meetings and presentations. No need to wear boring suits when this jumpsuit exists!

Was $70 On Sale: $40 You Save 43% See it!

