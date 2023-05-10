Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
Looking for the best spring and summer jumpsuits for women? You’re not alone. But what does “best” mean to you? Do you want something lightweight and breezy? Something figure-flattering? Something high in quality but low in price? “Best” can definitely be a subjective word — but that doesn’t mean you can’t find exactly what you’re looking for. We’re here to help with that!
When curating this list, we considered all of the potential top priorities of shoppers looking for new spring and summer jumpsuits. Obviously, we avoided anything super heavy, long-sleeved or made with thick knits or velvets. We concentrated on finds you can wear to the park, to the beach or to brunch with friends during these warmer seasons. We made sure to look out for stylish details too. Comfort and fashion are of equal importance to Us! Ready to see the best spring and summer jumpsuits for women? Shop below!
15 Best Spring and Summer Jumpsuits for Women
1. All-Around Best Spring and Summer Jumpsuit: Apafes Cotton Bib Overall Jumpsuit
Top Highlights:
- 100% cotton
- 10 color options
- Side pockets
Pros:
- Comfy, relaxed fit
- Hundreds of reviews
- Adjustable straps
Cons:
- Needs a top or bralette underneath
- Cotton may shrink — careful when washing!
When we picture a perfect spring or summer jumpsuit, this Apafes pick is in our mind’s eye. The cotton material will keep things light and cool for summer, and we love how there are both neutral colors and brighter pops. It’s very affordable too!
2. Best Denim Jumpsuit: Everlane Supersoft Jean Coverall
Top Highlights:
- 60% organic cotton
- 40% lyocell
- Short sleeves
Pros:
- Produced using 95% less water than conventional cotton production
- Chest pockets, side pockets, back pockets
- 60% off!
Cons:
- No length options
- Final sale (no returns or exchanges)
Prepare to positively crush the utility trend in this jean coverall! With its collar and button-up front, this jumpsuit will have you feeling like a fashionista in seconds. Don’t miss out while it’s on sale!
3. Best Cooling Jumpsuit: Eberjey Finley Eco Bamboo Jumpsuit
Top Highlights:
- 93% viscose from bamboo, 7% spandex
- Tie detail at waist
- Elasticized pant cuffs
Pros:
- Plant-based fabric is very breathable and lightweight
- Effortless fit
- Adjustable straps
Cons:
- Fairly pricy, even on sale
- Somewhat limited size range
If you tend to overheat very easily in warm weather, a bamboo jumpsuit is a must. Sustainable shoppers and vegans will love the plant-based, eco-friendly fabric too!
4. Best Budget Jumpsuit Under $20: Auliné Collection Cap Sleeve Jumpsuit
Top Highlights:
- On sale for under $20
- Flexible sizing: S/M or L/XL
- Wrap design
Pros:
- Affordable with great ratings
- Very versatile
- Stretchy fabric
This patterned jumpsuit, which comes in 10 floral varieties, has fluttery cap sleeves, a flattering wrap design and a dress-up, dress-down look that will quickly turn it into a new go-to for you!
5. Best Luxury Jumpsuit: Zimmermann Devi Cropped Strapless Jumpsuit
Top Highlights:
- Strapless
- 100% linen shell with 100% cotton lining
- Removable woven buckle belt
Pros:
- Two ways to wear: with or without the belt
- Side pockets
- Perfect for vacations
Cons:
- Designer pricing
- Dry clean only
If you have a larger budget or have been waiting for the perfect splurge, this white Zimmermann jumpsuit is likely to be your winner. We love how it’s lined so you don’t need to layer up underneath in the heat!
6. Best Wedding Guest Jumpsuit: Lulus Power of Love Jumpsuit
Top Highlights:
- Strapless
- Back zipper and hook clasp
- Seven color options
Pros:
- No-slip strips keep neckline in place
- Flattering, fluttering torso
- Over 2,600 reviews
Cons:
- May require hemming if you’re petite
- Hand wash/line dry
Attending a wedding during the height of the season? Who needs a dress when you can wear this jumpsuit instead? This fan-favorite pick is going to earn you so many compliments!
7. Best Cutout Jumpsuit: Universal Thread Sleeveless Jumpsuit
Top Highlights:
- Cutout back
- Cinched waist
- Linen/rayon blend
Pros:
- Breathable, lightweight fabric
- Pedicure-friendly length
- Functional pockets
Cons:
- Some shoppers wish it had a zipper
- Olive green colorway is currently out of stock
When we think about cutouts in jumpsuits, we usually expect a small triangle of exposed skin under the bust in front. This Target jumpsuit, however, switches things around, adding a lower back cutout instead — plus a keyhole detail!
8. Best Lounge Jumpsuit: Aoysky Onesie Button-Up Jumpsuit
Top Highlights:
- 94% cotton, 6% spandex
- Button-up design
- Patch pockets
Pros:
- Machine-washable
- Functional buttons for different styling opportunities
- Also has the approval of pregnant shoppers
Cons:
- Not for defining your figure (unless you add a belt)
- Ultra-casual design limits versatility
This comfy-cozy jumpsuit, which comes in both long and short-sleeve variations, is perfect for lazy mornings, movie nights or even working from home. Check out all of the color options!
9. Best Activewear Jumpsuit: Girlfriend Collective Cami Unitard
Top Highlights:
- Sizes XXS-6XL
- Two length options
- 79% recycled plastic bottles (RPET), 21% spandex
Pros:
- Great for a variety of workouts
- Over 1,100 reviews
- Can be styled for casual wear too
Cons:
- Some shoppers say it runs small
- Doesn’t qualify for free shipping
Say hello to your new uniform for yoga, lifting weights, etc.! This sustainable unitard is a trendy street style find too. Just add an unbuttoned white shirt on top and a cute pair of shoes!
10. Best One-Shoulder Jumpsuit: Caracilia One-Shoulder Jumpsuit
Top Highlights:
- Dual-strap design
- Wide legs
- Smocked waist
Pros:
- High-waist silhouette
- Hidden pockets
- 17 color options
Cons:
- Somewhat limited sizing
- Tumble drying discouraged
The one-shoulder trend is back in full force, and thanks to pieces like this, we wouldn’t have it any other way. Dress this pleated jumpsuit up with heels or down with flat sandals!
11. Best Plus-Size Jumpsuit: Maggy London Flutter Sleeve Jumpsuit
Top Highlights:
- Sizes 14W-24W
- Empire waistline
- Up to 40% off
Pros:
- Two color options
- Machine-washable
- Free shipping
Cons:
- No reviews yet
- Ivory version not on sale
This beautifully tailored plus-size jumpsuit demanded our attention with its dainty short sleeves, trendy wide legs and elongating empire waistline. Grab the Twilight Navy color while it’s on sale!
12. Best Boho-Chic Jumpsuit: Himosyber Patchwork Bohemian Jumpsuit
Top Highlights:
- Colorful patchwork print
- Bib overall design
- 65% cotton, 35% polyester
Pros:
- Side pockets and bib pocket
- Can be worn with or without a top underneath
- On sale
Cons:
- A few shoppers noted wanting softer fabric
- Hang dry only
Boho babes will love this overall-style jumpsuit for spring and summer! The patchwork features many different prints, and the relaxed fit is too comfy. Perfect for taking on an art project — or posing for IG pics!
13. Best Brunch Jumpsuit: Love WeLove Smocked Jumpsuit
Top Highlights:
- Bow detail in back
- Smocked torso
- Puff sleeves
Pros:
- Can wear on or off the shoulders
- Side pockets
- 26 colorways
Cons:
- May need a strapless or convertible bra
- Not real cotton
Sidewalk brunch with the girls? Slip into this flirty floral jumpsuit, grab your favorite sunglasses and start ordering the mimosas. Don’t forget to snap some photos!
14. Best Low-Cut Jumpsuit: Lulus Make Memories Plunge Jumpsuit
Top Highlights:
- Plunging V-neckline
- Darted sleeveless bodice
- Back cutout
Pros:
- Sash belt accent
- Reviewers say it’s a “showstopper”
- On sale
Cons:
- Hand wash/line dry
- A few reviewers had issues with the zipper
Looking to show a little extra skin? You’ll stun on your next night out with this plunging Lulus jumpsuit on. Low-cut in the front, partially open in the back — this is a sultry must-own!
15. Best Professional Jumpsuit: Blencot Belted Jumpsuit
Top Highlights:
- Tie-belt at waist
- V-neckline
- Ruched short sleeves
Pros:
- Enough coverage without being heavy
- Nine colors — plus more long-sleeve options
- Thousands of reviews
Cons:
- Less comfortable than more casual options
- A few reviewers couldn’t find the right length
Whether you’re back in the office every day or have a hybrid work schedule, this sophisticated jumpsuit will give you confidence during meetings and presentations. No need to wear boring suits when this jumpsuit exists!
Not done shopping? Explore more of our favorite products below:
This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.
The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!