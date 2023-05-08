Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
You know when the perfect sale comes at the perfect time? This is one of those rare occurrences! Sure, it’s nothing new for Target to treat us to stylish finds at fabulous prices, but it still feels like a seriously sweet treat every time!
For a limited time, Target has marked down select dresses by 20%, meaning now is the time to stock up that summer wardrobe. During this event, there are actually over 1,500 dresses on sale for 20% off (or more)! Don’t want to look through them all? How about we show you our absolute faves? Shop below!
Knox Rose Short Sleeve Wrap Dress
Pros
- Flattering wrap design
- Fully elasticized waistband
- 100% cotton
A New Day Crepe Puff Short Sleeve Dress
Pros
- Great for dressier occasions
- Easy side zipper closure
- Lightweight crepe fabric
Wild Fable Ruffle Tiered Dress
Pros
- Straps can be worn on or off the shoulders
- Flowy asymmetrical hem
- Made with 99% recycled material
Universal Thread Long Sleeve Button-Down Shirtdress
Pros
- Twill cotton delivers comfort and breathability
- Timeless and versatile
- Patch pocket and welt pockets
A New Day Sleeveless Tennis Dress
Pros
- On trend
- Reinforced stitching
- Five color options
A New Day Sleeveless Ruched Babydoll Dress
Pros
- Adorable flared silhouette
- Square neckline
- Side pocket
Wild Fable Sleeveless Strappy Sweater Slip Dress
Pros
- Great beach cover-up
- Easy pullover style
- Available in multicolor stripes or solid shades
Looking for something else? Explore more sale dresses at Target here! Still not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below:
