Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

You know when the perfect sale comes at the perfect time? This is one of those rare occurrences! Sure, it’s nothing new for Target to treat us to stylish finds at fabulous prices, but it still feels like a seriously sweet treat every time!

For a limited time, Target has marked down select dresses by 20%, meaning now is the time to stock up that summer wardrobe. During this event, there are actually over 1,500 dresses on sale for 20% off (or more)! Don’t want to look through them all? How about we show you our absolute faves? Shop below!

A New Day Crepe Puff Short Sleeve Dress Pros Great for dressier occasions

Easy side zipper closure

Lightweight crepe fabric Was $35 On Sale: $28 You Save 20% See it!

Wild Fable Ruffle Tiered Dress Pros Straps can be worn on or off the shoulders

Flowy asymmetrical hem

Made with 99% recycled material Was $25 On Sale: $17 You Save 32% See it!

Universal Thread Long Sleeve Button-Down Shirtdress Pros Twill cotton delivers comfort and breathability

Timeless and versatile

Patch pocket and welt pockets Was $35 On Sale: $28 You Save 20% See it!

Wild Fable Sleeveless Strappy Sweater Slip Dress Pros Great beach cover-up

Easy pullover style

Available in multicolor stripes or solid shades Was $28 On Sale: $22 You Save 21% See it!

Looking for something else? Explore more sale dresses at Target here! Still not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!