Stronger Nails in 6 Days! This OPI Nail Repair Serum Is Like No Other

Nailing it? Not so much. For Us, strong nails have always been a dream, not a reality. We’ve tried strengthening polishes, we’ve tried healthy eating, we’ve tried supplements, oils and balms — nothing really seems to have the effect we want. Even when we think we’re starting to see improvement, it never, ever lasts.

Sometimes we feel like the only way we can keep our nails “strong” is to wear gel, dip powder or acrylics, but we know they’re just covering up the damage…and making it even worse. How about a solution that’s actually designed to repair nails from the inside out? It’s finally here!

Get the OPI Repair Mode Bond Building Nail Serum for just $25 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 9, 2023, but are subject to change.

This nail serum just launched, but it’s been a long time coming. The brand wrote on Instagram, “6 years ago we entered the lab with a dream of creating a nail repair treatment like no other on the market. Our goal was to create something that not only got to the root of damage, but helped prevent it. We didn’t want another band-aid solution.”

And thus, Repair Mode was born! If you have brittle, peeling or damaged nails — whether they naturally give you trouble or are recovering from environmental damage — this is the product for you. Even things like washing your hands could be weakening your nails, so this serum could help keep them in tip-top shape!

Repair Mode, the brand’s first bond building nail serum, is made with Patented Ulti-Plex Technology™ that penetrates the nail surface to build new bonds from within. The results? When used as directed, this product claims to deliver 99% nail keratin repair, four times stronger nails, smoother ridges, improved color and heightened resistance to breakage. That’s in just six days!

To use this vegan, non-toxic serum, start with clean, polish-free nails and apply one coat twice a day for six days. No need to go longer than that with bare nails! You could even use Repair Mode as a prep booster next time you paint your nails!

