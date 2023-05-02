After the party is the afterparty! Following fashion’s biggest night, fan-favorite stars ditched their red carpet garbs for after-dark attire to attend post-Met Gala 2023 shindigs.

While Hollywood’s biggest names honored the evening’s “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty Explained” theme with fierce black and white gowns that paid tribute to the late designer’s love of the timeless aesthetic on the carpet — all bets were off after attendees left the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday, May 1.

Take Kendall Jenner, for example. The 27-year-old supermodel ascended the famous steps in a sequin bodysuit by Marc Jacobs. Jenner’s ensemble was the perfect tribute to Lagerfeld as it featured a sharp collar — a look the former Chanel creative director was known for. Afterward, however, the 818 Tequila founder opted to show even more skin in a “naked” romper by Nensi Dojaka at the ApresMET Afterparty. The alluring piece featured a sparkly, sheer construction teamed with a connected high-rise thong. The garment was completed with pearl straps.

The California native hit up the soirée with her new beau, Bad Bunny, who played it cool in a white T-shirt, dark pants and cowboy boots. (The pair, who have been linked since February, walked the carpet solo.) At the Met, the “Neverita” singer, 29, looked sharp in a white textured suit by Jacquemus that was equipped with protruding flowers.

Emily Ratajkowski was also present at the Apres celebration, leaving little to the imagination in a mesh corset dress. She accessorized with layers of pearls and rocked a pair of platform sandal heels by Jimmy Choo. Earlier on Monday, the My Body author looked dainty in a tulle gown by Tory Burch.

Janelle Monae, meanwhile, brought the heat as she hosted a Met Gala afterparty in the Boom Boom Room at the Standard Hotel. The “Yoga” artist, 37, showed off her curves in a crystal-covered black bra and coordinating underwear. While on the Met carpet, her lingerie was covered by a black pannier dress. Before showing off the structural fit, she arrived in a large black-and-white tweet Thom Browne tuxedo suit. After taking a few photos, two handlers removed the outerwear to show off her barely-there clothes. She accessorized with a feline-shaped handbag — a nod to Lagerfeld’s cat Choupette.

Keke Palmer danced the night away at Monae’s gathering, showing off her post-baby curves in a colorful mini dress by Sergio Hudson. She styled the flirty frock with a hot pink coat and fuchsia earrings. (The Scream Queens alum, 29, welcomed her first child — a baby boy named Leodis — with boyfriend Darius Jackson in February.)

Keep scrolling to see what the stars wore to the 2023 Met Gala afterparties: