Reunited! Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny each walked the red carpet solo at the Met Gala on Monday, May 1, but they met up later for an afterparty.

After the festivities ended at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the model, 27, and the Grammy winner, 29, were photographed entering the Ritz-Carlton in New York City late Monday night. They both changed into slightly more casual looks before stepping out again to head to an afterparty.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

Jenner traded her sequined Marc Jacobs look for a sheer, strapless bodysuit by Nensi Dojaka, which she accessorized with a black thong worn over the the romper. The “Tití Me Preguntó” singer, meanwhile, swapped his white Jacquemus suit for black jeans, a white T-shirt and a brown jacket.

Some fans wondered whether the couple would make their red carpet debut at the Met Gala, but they arrived separately and didn’t take photos together before entering the museum. The reality star instead posed with sisters Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, who were the only other members of her family in attendance at the star-studded event.

Kendall and the reggaeton superstar were first linked in February after they were spotted leaving a restaurant in Beverly Hills. One month later, they were seen having dinner with friends in West Hollywood. When they left the restaurant, the 818 Tequila founder was photographed giving the “Booker T” musician a hug and seemingly leaning in for a kiss.

“Things are not official between Kendall and Bad Bunny, but they’re seeing each other on a regular basis and getting to know each other better,” an insider exclusively told Us Weekly in March, adding that the Hulu personality wasn’t “really looking to date anybody” following her split last year from Devin Booker. After “spending more time” with the Puerto Rico native, however, her feelings were “starting to grow.”

Bad Bunny — who real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio — seemingly gave a shady shout-out to Booker, 26, on the song “Coco Chanel” with Eladio Carrión. Singing in Spanish, the Bullet Train actor teased, “Yo no soy malo, nah, bebé, eso e’ un gimmick / Pero el sol de PR calienta má’ que el de Phoenix / Ella lo sabe.”

The verse translates to: “I’m not bad, baby that’s a gimmick / But the sun in Puerto Rico is hotter than in Phoenix / She knows it.”

Booker, who dated Kendall off and on from 2020 to late 2022, has played for the Phoenix Suns since 2015.

Last month, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum attended Coachella, where Bad Bunny was one of the headliners. In social media footage, Kendall was spotted dancing as her beau took the stage.

Weeks later, the pair linked up again in New York City for a date night at Carbone. After exiting the restaurant, the duo left in the same vehicle.