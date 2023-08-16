The start of something. Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny turned heads when they sparked romance speculation.

The Kardashians star was seen with the “Tití Me Preguntó” performer — whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio — for the first time in February 2023. They were photographed leaving Wally’s in Beverly Hills. At the time, E! News reported that Justin Bieber and wife Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) were spotted at the same restaurant that night, hinting at a possible double date.

The following month, Jenner and Bad Bunny were pictured having dinner with friends in West Hollywood. After leaving the restaurant, the 818 Tequila founder gave the reggaeton artist a hug and seemingly leaned in for a kiss before leaving.

While the pair seemed to be progressing in their relationship, a source exclusively told Us Weekly in March 2023 that Jenner wasn’t “really looking to date anybody” after her split from Devin Booker. Us confirmed the former couple broke up in 2022 after two years of dating.

“Things are not official between Kendall and Bad Bunny, but they’re seeing each other on a regular basis and getting to know each other better,” the insider shared at the time.

However, the source told Us that Jenner’s feelings for the Puerto Rico native were “starting to grow” after “spending more time” with him.

“It’s not super serious, but she likes him and is open to seeing where things go with him. Kendall appreciates how he treats her with respect and he makes her laugh,” the insider said. “He’s very charming and she thinks he’s a great guy. Although things are still fairly new, she definitely sees potential.”

The following week, Bad Bunny seemingly shaded the NBA Star — who plays for the Phoenix Suns — during his featured verse on Eladio Carrión‘s new song “Coco Chanel.” On the track, the Latin crooner sings, “Yo no soy malo, nah, bebé, eso e’ un gimmick / Pero el sol de PR calienta má’ que el de Phoenix / Ella lo sabe.”

The lyrics translate to: “I’m not bad, baby that’s a gimmick / But the sun in Puerto Rico is hotter than in Phoenix / She knows it.”

The “Party” musician also gives a nod to his new flame on the track by calling out “Scorpio women” — the reality star’s astrological sign.

Following the release of the song, Jenner and Bad Bunny were seen on another date in late March 2023. An eyewitness exclusively told Us that the couple were “openly kissing” and “being very affectionate” during their dinner. Months later, they packed on the PDA at a Drake concert in August 2023.

Keep scrolling for Jenner and Bad Bunny’s relationship timeline: