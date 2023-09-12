Bad Bunny is “not interested” in clarifying what’s going on between him and Kendall Jenner — no matter what fans say.

“They don’t know how you feel, they don’t know how you live, they don’t know anything, and I really don’t want them to know,” Bad Bunny — whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio — told Vanity Fair in his October 2023 cover story, which was published online on Tuesday, September 12. “I’m not really interested in clarifying anything because I have no commitment to clarify anything to anyone.”

He went on to say that things are “clear” with his friends and family.

“They are the only ones to whom I have to clarify anything,” Bad Bunny, 29, added. “As for [fan] Juliana Dominguez from Mississippi, I have nothing I need to clarify to her. Never. About anything.”

Related: Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny’s Relationship Timeline The start of something. Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny turned heads when they sparked romance speculation. The Kardashians star was seen with the “Tití Me Preguntó” performer — whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio — for the first time in February 2023. They were photographed leaving Wally’s in Beverly Hills. At the time, […]

The singer asserted that his personal life is no one’s business and he doesn’t have to put up with the backlash he receives even though he’s in the public eye.

“I don’t have to accept anything and everything because I wanted to be an artist,” Bad Bunny explained. “At the end of the day, you listen to me because you want to. I don’t force you to.”

Bad Bunny was first linked to Jenner, 27, in February when they were photographed leaving Wally’s in Beverly Hills. The following month, they were seen on another outing — which appeared to end with a kiss.

“Things are not official between Kendall and Bad Bunny, but they’re seeing each other on a regular basis and getting to know each other better,” a source told Us Weekly in March, noting that Jenner wasn’t “really looking to date anybody” following her 2022 split from Devin Booker.

When attending a Drake concert in August, the pair were spotted packing on some major PDA. At the time, a source told Us that Jenner and Bad Bunny’s “connection has grown even stronger” throughout their time together.

Related: Kendall Jenner’s Love Life: Musicians, Basketball Players, More Keeping things casual! Kendall Jenner has been linked to many famous musicians and athletes over the years and has managed to keep most of her romances private. From singers Harry Styles and Nick Jonas to basketball stars Ben Simmons and Devin Booker, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s dating history is made up of […]

“Kendall has been getting much closer with Bad Bunny over the past several months,” the insider added. “Things were more casual when they first started dating, but after a short period of time she saw long-term potential in their relationship.”

That same month, Bad Bunny posted an Instagram Story in which he was wearing a necklace that featured a “K” pendant — seemingly referring to his relationship with Jenner. The same piece of jewelry was also featured in his Vanity Fair cover story. However, it was noted that his publicist asked him to take it off before any photographs were taken.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

“It used to be a guy with a camera and a flash and they f–k with your eyes like that. Nowadays, everybody is a paparazzo,” Bad Bunny shared in the interview. “Everyone is taking photos, everyone is recording.”

He added: “Nobody respects anybody’s privacy, and not only my privacy as a celebrity, but yours.”