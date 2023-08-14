Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny’s romance is getting more serious after their PDA-packed outing to see Drake.

“Kendall had an amazing time with Bad Bunny at the Drake concert and she feels very close to him,” an insider exclusively tells Us Weekly of Jenner, 27.

The duo have kept their romance relatively under the radar since they were first linked earlier this year, but they engaged in some rare PDA at the Sunday, August 13, show at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California.

“Kendall has been getting much closer with Bad Bunny over the past several months,” the source explains. “Things were more casual when they first started dating, but after a short period of time she saw long-term potential in their relationship.”

Since those early days, the insider adds, the twosome’s “connection has grown even stronger.”

Jenner and Bad Bunny, 29, first sparked romance rumors in February when they were spotted hanging out in Beverly Hills, possibly on a double date with Justin Bieber and his wife, Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin).

The following month, an insider told Us the pair were “not official” yet but had started seeing each other regularly. “It’s not super serious, but she likes him and is open to seeing where things go with him,” the source added. “Kendall appreciates how he treats her with respect and he makes her laugh.”

In June, Bad Bunny — whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio — said that he wasn’t interested in sharing too many details about his personal life, in part because it’s the only thing he’s still able to keep to himself as his profile rises around the world.

“I know something is going to come out,” he told Rolling Stone. “I know [people are] going to say something. People know everything about me, so what’s left for me to protect? My private life, my personal life.”

When asked whether he wanted to clarify where he stands with Jenner, he replied: “That’s the only answer. In the end, the only thing I have is my privacy.”

Prior to her romance with Bad Bunny, Jenner dated Devin Booker off and on for nearly two years. Us confirmed in November 2022 that the duo pulled the plug on their relationship about a month prior.

​​“Things are amicable after the breakup,” an insider told Us at the time. “There’s no bad blood between them.”

In March, Bad Bunny seemingly threw shade at Booker, 26, on his song “Coco Chanel” with Eladio Carrión. “I’m not bad, baby that’s a gimmick,” read a translated version of the lyrics. “But the sun in Puerto Rico is hotter than in Phoenix / She knows it.”

Booker has played for the Phoenix Suns since 2015.