Amid Bad Bunny’s newfound romance with Kendall Jenner, the reggaeton star has offered a subtle update on how he’s doing.

“I just enjoy my life right now,” the “Party” rapper, 29, told Apple Music 1’s Zane Lowe during a Thursday, May 18, interview. “[I] do what I feel. What’s next? I don’t know. I’m just enjoying my life right now, I’m just living and breathing.”

One of the things that Bad Bunny — real name Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio — enjoys is creating music and accompanying videos. His latest single, “Where She Goes,” dropped on Thursday. “This song just came to my mind and I recorded and I’m going to drop it now, so that’s how I want to still doing the thing, just enjoying, just feeling it,” he gushed to the 49-year-old DJ. “I can’t say that I’m working because I enjoy it too much. Do this thing, create music, create videos.”

The “Party” crooner further revealed that he had “fun” making the new track, noting that he “just felt” the idea come to him. “I said, ‘F—k, let’s do it. ‘So that’s what music is about, to have fun, so that’s what I like so much, this track, I love it. I’ve been listening 100 times every day. The video is crazy too, so I’m really excited to show the world my new work.”

Upon the music video’s release, eagle-eyed fans noticed several supposed references to Jenner, 27, including a model wearing a pair of feathered angel wings that could represent the Kardashians star’s past as a Victoria’s Secret Angel and several horse imagery. Jenner, for her part, is a longtime equestrian.

“The ‘Where She Goes’ video is dedicated to Kendall,” a social media user tweeted in Spanish. “In the video, there are horses all the time and Kendall loves horses. A scorpion comes out and KENDALL IS A SCORPIO. The queen of theories is me.”

Jenner and the Puerto Rico native have been linked since February after getting cozy on a series of date nights. The pair were even spotted leaving the Met Gala side-by-side earlier this month after walking the carpet solo, weeks before they cuddled courtside at a Los Angeles Lakers game.

“Things are going really well for Kendall and Bad Bunny and she definitely sees long-term potential with him,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in May. “She feels like he’s the complete package and he treats her like a total gentleman.”

The insider noted that the 818 Tequila founder is “really attracted” to Bad Bunny’s confidence and that they are “having a great time together.” The source added at the time: “They complement each other on so many levels and she’s enjoying getting to know him better every day.”

Prior to her romance with the rap star, Jenner dated Devin Booker for nearly two years. She also was linked to Harry Styles, Jordan Clarkson, Blake Griffin and Ben Simmons. Bad Bunny, for his part, previously dated Gabriela Berlingeri between 2017 and 2022.