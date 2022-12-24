A memorable gift. Kendall Jenner shared a Christmas morning memory like no other — receiving a pony.

“Core memory,” she captioned the footage via her Instagram Story, shared by a fan account, along with several crying and red heart emojis on Saturday, December 24.

In the home video, parents Caitlyn Jenner and Kris Jenner tell her to go to the driveway. The future 818 Tequila founder screams and runs to the front of the house with her siblings in tow. Sure enough, there’s a pony in the driveway.

Kendall immediately bursts into tears as she hugs the horse, who had red bows in her braided mane. Rob Kardashian, who seems to be manning the camera, calls the pony “beautiful” while the I Am Cait star explains that they had to keep Kendall distracted in the back of the house to keep their equine secret.

The model still has horses. Kendall revealed in a season 2 episode of The Kardashians that she was expecting another. “Oh my God, I’m having a baby!” she said told her glam squad while getting ready for the 2022 Met Gala — before quickly clarifying she meant a horse.

“I just got the news it took,” Kendall added. “They just texted me that we have an embryo!”

The California native asked hairstylist Jen Atkin for horse sperm as a birthday gift. “Remember when I asked you for sperm?” she recalled. “Jen was like, ‘I really wanna get something great for Kendall for her birthday.’ And I was like, ‘Sperm. Horse sperm.’”

She even turned to her riding experience when collaborating with sister Kim Kardashian on a fragrance collection. “@kimkardashian and i put together 3 of my all time favorite scents i’ve ever smelt! all inspired by my love of the outdoors and horseback riding 🤠 Amber, Olive and Blue Roan,” Kendall shared via Instagram in March 2021. “Get yourself some if you wanna smell like a nature fairy princess.”

While it isn’t known what Kris will give her kids this year, her sneak peek at the presents didn’t appear to be pony-shaped. She gave Poosh a look at her wrapped presents and explained why she chose her festive paper.

“I wanted a really classic, vintage-inspired wrap this year that felt nostalgic. I chose this shushing Santa red wrap that was fun because it’s all about the grandkids this year!”

Meanwhile, Kendall used a Santa wrap as well, but her print has a pine green background. While the momager opted for red bows, just as she did when Kendall got her pony, the FWRD creative director used biodegradable burlap to tie her presents together.