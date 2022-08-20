Celebrities or equestrians? From Julia Roberts in Runaway Bride to Kendall Jenner relaxing around the corral, many stars can mount and ride horses like professionals.

“I actually started showing under a secret name,” Kaley Cuoco revealed during a September 2016 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! of her then-newfound equestrian pursuits. “I have a little bit of an alias. I’ve been trying to steer clear of being super noticeable but it’s hard when you’re being followed around. … I just tried to come up with something simple because it’s always up on a big board so people walk by and they see the name.”

She added: “The problem is too in the horse world, a lot of people know what horses you ride and the names of them. My horses are becoming a little more famous than I am.”

The Flight Attendant star has an expansive menagerie of animal companions, including multiple dogs and equines.

“I have six horses, and they have been the biggest blessing in my life,” Cuoco told host Jimmy Kimmel at the time. “Horseback riding is why I’m so centered, especially in this business. I wouldn’t have my career without it.”

Jenner, for her part, has been riding horses since childhood and still frequently finds time to connect with her four-legged companions. “Big snuggles,” the Kardashians star captioned an August 2022 Instagram snap with her brown pony.

“I remember being like, I’m not even kidding I think I was like 3 or 4, when [I started riding],” Jenner told Kourtney Kardashian during an April 2019 interview for her sister’s Poosh blog. “We lived in that house in El Dorado and in Hidden Hills [neighborhood,] [it is] a horse community.”

While living with her famous family, the supermodel soon “fell in love with horses” after being around their neighbors’ stallions.

“I remember asking Mom and Dad to like take me to get lessons and they found a place called Fox Field which is led next to Sherwood,” Jenner added, referring to parents Kris Jenner and Caitlyn Jenner. “[I’d ride] sometimes multiple times a day. I would go every day after school and then when it was summertime, there was a woman that worked in Hidden Hills, and I would go all day long from 8 am to 8 pm and I would ride every single one of the horses. She probably had like 13 to 15 horses, and I would ride every single one for her.”

