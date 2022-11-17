“I am legit going to cry — but it is fine. I don’t know, I am just having a panic attack,” the model explained to her glam team as they made their way to the red carpet. “The weirdest part about anxiety and panic attacks is they just come sometimes for me and there’s no rhyme or reason. I didn’t invite it. It just happens.”
Scroll down for a glimpse at Kendall’s big night at the Met Gala:
Credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock
Showing every aspect of her big night. Kendall Jennergot honest about the ups and downs of preparing for the 2022 Met Gala.
During a new episode of Hulu's The Kardashians, which aired on Thursday, November 17, Kendall, 27, got nervous while on her way to the event in New York City.
"I am legit going to cry — but it is fine. I don't know, I am just having a panic attack," the model explained to her glam team as they made their way to the red carpet. "The weirdest part about anxiety and panic attacks is they just come sometimes for me and there's no rhyme or reason. I didn't invite it. It just happens."
The reality star attempted to calm down with water and a bathroom break. "Do you actually have [an ice bucket]? That is so mortifying for whoever has to deal with my pee later. I am so sorry," Kendall said while peeing on camera. "It is going to happen, but someone needs to throw on music because I can't let you all listen to me pee."
Weeks ahead of the Met Gala, which took place in May, the businesswoman opened up about her mental health struggles.
"It’s important to have a space that’s just for you where you can let out your happiness. Your anger, frustrations, and stress, the things that are freaking you out, the things that are making you happy and even just ideas,” the Hulu personality, who is currently dating Devin Booker, told i-D magazine in February. “I was having a panic attack two nights ago, and I was just like, ‘Oh, but you know what? I’m just going to pick up this book and try to forget.'"
At the time, Kendall admitted she was always working on her battle with issues including panic attacks and depression.
"I have struggled with anxiety for years and it can have good and bad days,” she shared during an interview with Vogue in August. “If I need to wind down, I really make a point to take 15 minutes to meditate to settle my anxiety so I can get a good night's rest."
One month later, the TV personality recalled how her mental health led her to briefly stop modeling. "I just knew that if I had gone any further, I was going to lose myself. I was on the teeter-totter edge where, had I gone any further, I was probably not going to be [in a good place]," she said on Jay Shetty's "On Purpose" podcast in September. "It was so important to me to feel good that I knew it was something I needed to do."
Credit: Frank Micelotta/Shutterstock
Expanding Her Family
While getting ready for the biggest night in fashion, Kendall teased a major milestone in her life. "Oh my gosh, I am having a baby ... horse," she shared during a confessional. "I just got the news it took! He just texted me that we have an embryo."
The California native continued: "We are doing it via surrogacy which is interesting. So, you buy sperm — you find a stud — and mine was an Olympian. Do you think I didn't think this through? Only Olympians around here." (Kendall's dad, Caitlyn Jenner, is a gold medalist.)
Later in the episode, Kendall elaborated on her bold appearance, saying, "My eyebrows are definitely a riskier choice [with me] bleaching them. But it is the Met. That is kind of the point and why not just go for it. I know by the end of the night I am going to want my brown eyebrows back, but I love them for the moment."
Credit: DNPhotography/ABACA/Shutterstock
Working Through Her Issues
The 818 Tequila founder broke down her concerns about her look, telling the cameras, "My skirt was so big and so heavy because there was so much stuff under it that I literally was out of breath by the time I got into the sprinter van. On top of being completely out of breath and thinking I was missing the carpet — I think I just started to panic and honestly just needed air."
Credit: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
Addressing Her Panic Attack
During the drive to the Metropolitan Museum of Art, Kendall admitted she was "going to cry" because of her nerves. "The weirdest part about anxiety and panic attacks is they just come sometimes for me and there's no rhyme or reason," she detailed. "I didn't invite it. It just happens."
"Do you actually have [an ice bucket]? That is so mortifying for whoever has to deal with my pee later. I am so sorry," she said. "It is going to happen, but someone needs to throw on music because I can't let you all listen to me pee."
Kendall noted she made the "best decision," adding, "I don't know what I would have done when I got inside."
Credit: Diggzy/Jesal/Shutterstock
Her Mom's Point of View
In a post-credits scene, Kris Jenner joked about Kendall's appearance on the red carpet. "I had not seen Kendall's look before she arrived at the Met. Kendall, she is like a little pony," the momager, 67, told the cameras before she started to laugh. "That is not a good thing. She looks so sexy just like a pony."