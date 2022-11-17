Showing every aspect of her big night. Kendall Jenner got honest about the ups and downs of preparing for the 2022 Met Gala.

During a new episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians, which aired on Thursday, November 17, Kendall, 27, got nervous while on her way to the event in New York City.

“I am legit going to cry — but it is fine. I don’t know, I am just having a panic attack,” the model explained to her glam team as they made their way to the red carpet. “The weirdest part about anxiety and panic attacks is they just come sometimes for me and there’s no rhyme or reason. I didn’t invite it. It just happens.”

The reality star attempted to calm down with water and a bathroom break. “Do you actually have [an ice bucket]? That is so mortifying for whoever has to deal with my pee later. I am so sorry,” Kendall said while peeing on camera. “It is going to happen, but someone needs to throw on music because I can’t let you all listen to me pee.”

Weeks ahead of the Met Gala, which took place in May, the businesswoman opened up about her mental health struggles.

“It’s important to have a space that’s just for you where you can let out your happiness. Your anger, frustrations, and stress, the things that are freaking you out, the things that are making you happy and even just ideas,” the Hulu personality, who is currently dating Devin Booker, told i-D magazine in February. “I was having a panic attack two nights ago, and I was just like, ‘Oh, but you know what? I’m just going to pick up this book and try to forget.'”

At the time, Kendall admitted she was always working on her battle with issues including panic attacks and depression.

“I have struggled with anxiety for years and it can have good and bad days,” she shared during an interview with Vogue in August. “If I need to wind down, I really make a point to take 15 minutes to meditate to settle my anxiety so I can get a good night’s rest.”

One month later, the TV personality recalled how her mental health led her to briefly stop modeling. “I just knew that if I had gone any further, I was going to lose myself. I was on the teeter-totter edge where, had I gone any further, I was probably not going to be [in a good place],” she said on Jay Shetty‘s “On Purpose” podcast in September. “It was so important to me to feel good that I knew it was something I needed to do.”

