The comfort of a pet. Kendall Jenner candidly opened up about her struggle to “quiet [her] mind” — and revealed that her fur babies help to ease her into a state of mindfulness.

“I’ve had some down time these last couple days and sometimes i find it hard to wind down,” the Kardashians star, 26, shared via a carousel of Instagram videos and images of her self-care tools on Tuesday, June 7. She listed a series of activities that “help me be more present and quiet my mind.”

Her favorites include “workouts/ nature walks, being with my animal children, meditation/ my sound bowls :), journaling” and “organizing,” the 818 Tequila founder shared, encouraging her 241 million followers to find the rituals that speak to them. (Jenner has two dogs, Pyro and Mew, as well as a snake named Son.)

“Go outside, pick up a new hobby, hug someone you love, keep a smile on yuh face!” she concluded. “Great thing[s] are coming to you.”

Jenner posted the message alongside representations of each hobby, including a video of her meditating poolside in a bikini, rubbing the striker around the sound bowl. She also posted an image of her “Wellness Journal,” which was engraved with her nickname, “Kenny.”

The reality star has divulged some of her recent stressors in a May episode of The Kardashians — namely, her mom, Kris Jenner, pressuring her to have children. (The model, who is the only one of her Kardashian-Jenner siblings without kids, has been linked to boyfriend Devin Booker since 2020.)

Kendall opened up about her feelings when it comes to Kris, 66, putting on the maternal pressure, telling her mother that she feels “uncomfortable” when the momager asks her about having children.

“You keep telling me, ‘You’re not getting any younger.’ But guess what? It’s my life,” the Kendall + Kylie designer told Kris in the episode. “I don’t know if I’m ready yet.”

Kris, however, didn’t let Kendall’s remarks stop her from calling an OBGYN on her daughter’s behalf, asking if the 26-year-old should freeze her eggs.

“I still have a lot to figure out before I can, like, welcome a child into my life,” Kendall said in response to her mom’s phone call. “I’m still, like, enjoying life on my own. And I’m OK with that right now.”

In addition to revealing her candid thoughts on motherhood, the California native has long been open about her struggles with anxiety.

In May 2020, two months into the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Kendall discussed feeling lonely during quarantine.

“The days that I don’t really have as much going on, I tend to get a bit anxious,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum said via Instagram at the time, sharing with followers some more of her favorite ways of soothing herself. “To calm myself down I usually read a book or meditate, or even sit outside and enjoy nature or something. I’m off and on.”

She added: “I will say my bad days aren’t the greatest. I’m trying to get through them, I’m trying to find my little remedies and not feel alone.”

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health, please contact the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741, call the National Alliance on Mental Illness helpline at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264), or visit the National Institute of Mental Health website.

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!