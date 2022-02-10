Positively platinum! We’ve seen barely-there brows, bushy boy brows and sky-high arches, but now, it looks like celebs are trying to make bleached eyebrows go mainstream.

Over the past few months, stars have been taking to social media, walking runways and executing photoshoots with bleached brows. And it kind of, sort of, most definitely seems like the look is catching on.

Seriously, even beauty queen Kim Kardashian is in on the trend. The 41-year-old reality star decided to make bleached brows the vibe for her Skims Outdoor Basics photo shoot. And she didn’t just make the models go platinum — she got in on the action too.

The KKW Beauty founder took to Instagram Stories to document her transformation and let Us just say, the end result was pretty jarring. “It’s really cute, guys. My bleached brows — I’m into it. Can’t wait to show yo guys the final look,” she said to her followers in April 2021.

Fans quickly took to social media to emphasize their love for Kardashian’s temporary look. “Kim Kardashian bleached her eyebrows so now I wanna bleach my eyebrows,” someone wrote, while another said, “Kim Kardashian has bleached her eyebrows and we reckon she’s just started a trend.”

The latter couldn’t have been more accurate, as the following months a slew of celebs got on board with the look.

Lizzo, who’s always embracing wild beauty looks, took bleached brows for a test run in June 2021. She added a blonde pixie wig to complete the look. The 33-year-old singer’s total transformation threw fans for a loop, with many claiming that the star now gave off “blonde Kris Jenner vibes.” She also drew comparison to Trisha Paytas and Mary J. Blige.

The bleached brow trend even made its way into the high fashion scene. Amelia Gray Hamlin for instance was tasked with rocking the look for the Richard Quinn fashion show in September 2021 during London Fashion Week.

The 20-year-old model took to Instagram Stories earlier in the day to give her followers a glimpse at how the whole process went down, documenting the bleach being applied and the end result. “What should we name her,” the unrecognizable DNA cofounder captioned a selfie.

To see all these celebs and more of your favorite stars embrace the bleached eyebrows trend, keep scrolling. Because from Charli XCX to Lady Gaga, we’re rounding them all up, ahead.