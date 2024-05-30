Alix Earle Unveils Bleached Eyebrow Transformation

Alix Earle is in her bleached eyebrow era.

Earle, 22, took to TikTok on Wednesday, May 29, to show off her new look. She kicked the clip off by showing her light brown brows covered in bleach before transitioning to her result — platinum blonde strands that blended in with her skin.

“Did a thing,” she captioned the post. “Hahahahah #bleachedbrows.”

Fans were quick to share their mixed reactions in the comments section.

“Say sike rn,” one fan wrote. A second commented, “I hope this is just for another photoshoot or something 😭.” Earle liked the comment and later shared that she temporarily bleached her brows for an “11 hour” photoshoot. “You okay babe?” another fan asked, to which Earle replied, “No.”

While some fans were not here for her new look, others praised her makeover. “Am I the only one who likes it,” one follower questioned, as a second added, “Y’all hating wait till she has a full glam [with] it it’s gonna eat.” A third social media user gushed, “Oh so u really can pull off everything.”

Alix paired her white eyebrows with a blue long sleeve T-shirt and fresh face. Her platinum blonde hair was parted down the middle and styled in a curly blowout.

Earle recently added length and volume to her tresses last month after deciding “darker and shorter” hair was not her “calling.”

At the time, she gushed over her extensions via TikTok. “They’re so good I think I’ve gaslit myself into thinking this is all my real hair because I can’t even tell [where the extensions start],” she said, admitting that it looked “a lot better” than her previous hairstyle.

While Earle has always had blonde hair, she experimented with adding lowlights and a shadow root in 2022. She later decided she liked her brighter strands better and returned to platinum.