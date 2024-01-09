Celebrities are shaking up 2024 with hair makeovers. From cuts to colors and extensions, fan-favorite stars are providing Us with major beauty inspiration on the red carpet and beyond.

Jennifer Aniston proved that layers are always a good idea when she graced the Golden Globes red carpet on January 7 with a subtle chop. Her newly shaped blonde tresses perfectly framed her face and reminded Us of her beloved Friends ‘do, “The Rachel.”

Aniston isn’t the only star to say goodbye to length, Julianne Hough also switched things up — and took over her own hair appointment. She revealed on January 7 that while at the salon, she took the scissors in her own hand and cut her long locks into a bob. “Felt like it was the right time to cut off some old energy and start fresh,” Hough wrote via Instagram.

To see Aniston, Hough and more celebrity hair changes, keep scrolling: