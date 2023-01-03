Whimsical in the winter! Kendall Jenner showed off the chicest look while on vacation in Aspen for the holidays.

The 818 Tequila founder, 27, took to Instagram on Monday, January 2, to share a glimpse of her glamorous trip. In a carousel of images, Jenner is seen smiling while riding a horse. Her brunette locks were styled in a half-up look, and she accessorized with fluffy black earmuffs and stylish shades.

To stay bundled up, the supermodel donned a cool aviator jacket that featured a fuzzy trim, boots tucked into her leather pants and an oversized scarf thrown over her neck. “:)))),” the TV personality captioned her post.

Family and friends were quick to share their praise for the winter wonderland post in her comments. Sister Khloé Kardashian wrote, “This is a dream.” Jenner’s makeup artist, Mary Phillips, said, “I’m so jealous,” and cofounder of Wildflower Cases Devon Lee Carlson added wintery emojis to her comments: “🌨️🥹🌨️.”

The brunette beauty enjoyed the icy getaway with sister Kylie Jenner and friends Hailey Bieber, Anastasia Karanikolaou and more.

Kylie, 25, shared her own memories from the trip via social media also on Monday. The carousel of photos showed her trekking through the snow in a vintage fur-trimmed coat by Alaïaa. To accessorize, she wore a textured bucket hat. The Kylie Baby founder also shared adorable pictures of her four-year-old daughter, Stormi, sitting underneath a Christmas tree and cuddling with her famous mom.

Kendall, meanwhile, showed off another winter look via Instagram on Monday, December 12. In the photos, the California native sported a vibrant orange faux fur hat, puffy green jacket and blue jeans. While posing with a dramatic mountain scape behind her, Jenner looked into the camera. She rocked a soft glam look, including pink lips, blushed cheeks and long lashes.

“Kendall Nicole!!!!! Can you be any cooler, prettier, sweeter, amazing?!?! Ugh I am obsessed with you.” Khloé, 38, lovingly wrote in the comments.

The horse enthusiast revealed on the season 2 finale of The Kardashians that she plans on converting to the cowgirl life. “I have a lot of ideas and a lot of things I would love to do in life, so I’m excited to continue to explore all these things, but … I’m moving to a ranch,” she revealed during a confessional on the November 24 episode.

Kendall even has a new horse on the way and shared on a November 17 episode of the reality show that she’s bought sperm from “an Olympian” stallion to impregnate a mare. She excitedly told her glam squad while getting ready for the 2022 Met Gala that “we have an embryo!”