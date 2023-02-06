A new romance? Eiza González was spotted on a night out with Kendall Jenner’s ex Ben Simmons in New York City.

The Ambulance actress, 33, and the NBA player, 26, were photographed leaving a restaurant together on Friday, February 3, after reportedly having dinner with a group of friends, sparking rumors that the duo might be more than platonic pals.

Before being linked to González, the Brooklyn Nets star dated Jenner, 27, off and on for two years. Us Weekly confirmed the pair’s romance in May 2018. While they were seen on multiple dates, the athlete and the reality star managed to keep their relationship low-key.

“I got a glimpse of how my sisters dealt with [the attention] and it’s cool to learn from that,” Jenner said in her June 2019 Vogue Australia cover story, describing her preference to keep her partners off camera. “For me, a lot of things are very special and very sacred, like my friends and relationships, and I personally think that bringing things into the public makes everything so much messier.

The Kardashians star split from Simmons in September 2018, but the duo got back together two months later. The point guard and Jenner called it quits again in May 2019 and seemingly rekindled their romance the following February when they were seen together at Super Bowl LIV in Miami.

A source told Us at the time that the twosome were exploring a “no-strings-attached type of relationship” due to their conflicting schedules.

After splitting from Simmons for good, the 818 Tequila founder moved on with Devin Booker, whom she dated off and on from 2020 to 2022.

González, for her part, was linked to Jason Momoa in May 2022 after his split from Lisa Bonet. The Aquaman star, 43, and Bonet, 55, announced their separation in January 2022 after 15 years of marriage.

The Baby Driver actress and Momoa had a “very casual” connection, a source exclusively told Us last year. “But they are having fun and getting to know each other. Ever since they met, there has been an attraction. Both of them are very attracted to each other and they’re seeing where things go.”

While the two never publicly commented on their status, González was seen riding with the Game of Thrones alum on his motorcycle in July 2022 via photos obtained by the Daily Mail. The bike ride took place nearly one week after he was involved in a head-on collision in Los Angeles.

In addition to Momoa, the former telenovela star has romantic histories with Liam Hemsworth, Josh Duhamel, Timothée Chalamet and professional lacrosse player Paul Rabil.