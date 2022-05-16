Jason Momoa Is Dating Eiza Gonzalez: They're 'Very Attracted to Each Other’

Officially moving on. Jason Momoa and Eiza González are an item amid his divorce from Lisa Bonet, Us Weekly can confirm.

“Eiza and Jason are dating, it’s very casual,” a source exclusively tells Us. “But they are having fun and getting to know each other. Ever since they met, there has been an attraction. Both of them are very attracted to each other and they’re seeing where things go.”

Confirmation of the 42-year-old Aquaman star’s new romance comes after he was spotted at the premiere of 32-year-old González’s movie Ambulance in April. That same month, Momoa shut down speculation that he was dating Kate Beckinsale after photos surfaced of him giving the Underworld star his jacket at the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty.

“It was cray. [I] have a conversation with a woman about her country, I was in England doing Aquaman 2. Everyone is like, ‘Are you dating?’” he told Extra on April 4. “No, no, it was chivalry. The woman was cold. … She is very nice. I was being very nice, just being a gentleman. Now I am not giving my coat to anyone.”

The Game of Thrones alum and his estranged wife, Bonet, announced their split in January. While they exchanged vows in October 2017, they were together for more than 15 years.

“We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times … A revolution is unfolding ~and our family is of no exception … feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring,” the twosome shared via a joint statement at the time. “And so~ We share our Family news~ That we are parting ways in marriage. We share this not because we think it’s newsworthy ~ But so that~ as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty.”

Momoa and Bonet share two children: Lola, 14, and Nakoa-Wolf, 13.

“The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived,” the statement continued. “We free each other ~to be who we are learning to become … Our devotion unwavering to this sacred life & our Children Teaching our Children What’s possible ~ Living the Prayer May Love Prevail J & L.”

A source later told Us that their differences became too much for the spouses.

“Jason and Lisa worked because they were so different. He was jovial, loud and the center of attention, and Lisa was always cool, calm and subdued,” the source said. “That energy really started to cause friction because they wanted to live different lives. Jason wanted to travel and adventure much more. Lisa, she would rather read, write poetry and cook at home.”

González, for her part, has been linked to Liam Hemsworth, Josh Duhamel and Timothée Chalamet.

