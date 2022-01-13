A shocking turn of events. Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet have split after four years of marriage.

“We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times … A revolution is unfolding ~and our family is of no exception … feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring,” the pair wrote in a joint statement shared via Instagram on Wednesday, January 12. “And so~ We share our Family news~ That we are parting ways in marriage. We share this not because we think it’s newsworthy ~ But so that~ as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty.”

The Aquaman star, 42, and the actress, 54, noted that they hope to set a good example for their children: daughter Lola, 14, and son Nakoa-Wolf, 13.

“The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived,” the statement continued. “We free each other ~to be who we are learning to become … Our devotion unwavering to this sacred life & our Children Teaching our Children What’s possible ~ Living the Prayer May Love Prevail J & L.”

The estranged couple began dating in 2004 and went on to welcome Lola in July 2007 and Nakoa-Wolf in December 2008. They tied the knot in October 2017.

Momoa had his eye on Bonet for years before they met. “[She was] literally my childhood crush,” he told Esquire in October 2019. “I mean, I didn’t tell her that. I didn’t let her know I was a stalker until after we had the kids.”

The Game of Thrones alum also joked at the time about getting a confidence boost when it came to his career thanks to his relationship with the Cosby Show alum. “If someone says something isn’t possible, I’m like, ‘Listen here, I married Lisa Bonet. Anything is f–king possible,’” he quipped.

Bonet was equally enamored by Momoa when they met. “I can’t say it was full-on from the moment we saw each other, but we have been together from the day we met,” she told Porter magazine in March 2018. “In that moment, love came and it came big, and he did not run as I think a lot of men do. He basically picked me up and threw me over his shoulder, caveman style!”

Bonet was previously married to Lenny Kravitz from 1987 to 1993. The exes are parents of daughter Zoë Kravitz, 33.

The singer, 57, and Momoa often made headlines for their close relationship. “It’s fantastic,” Bonet told Porter of her then-husband and ex’s friendship. “It’s full-on family love.”