Nothing to it! Jason Momoa is clarifying his relationship status after he was spotted offering his jacket to Kate Beckinsale outside of the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty.

The Aquaman star, 42, told Extra on Monday, April 4, that he and Beckinsale, 48, were simply having a friendly chat after the March 27 awards show. “It was cray,” Momoa said of the speculation. “[I] have a conversation with a woman about her country, I was in England doing Aquaman 2. Everyone is like, ‘Are you dating?’ No, no, it was chivalry. The woman was cold.”

Fans began to wonder whether the Hawaii native had already moved on after splitting from estranged wife Lisa Bonet when he was photographed with the Underworld actress in Los Angeles last month. In pics published by the Daily Mail, Momoa and Beckinsale gazed into each other’s eyes while they were deep in conversation. Though the twosome appeared cozy, the Game of Thrones alum denies it was anything more than platonic.

“Absolutely not, not together,” he told Extra. “She is very nice. I was being very nice, just being a gentleman. Now I am not giving my coat to anyone.”

Momoa shares children Lola, 14, and Nakoa-Wolf, 13, with Bonet, 54, whom he wed in 2017 after more than a decade together. The pair announced their separation via Instagram in January.

“We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times… A revolution is unfolding ~and our family is of no exception… feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring And so~ We share our Family news~ That we are parting ways in marriage,” they noted in a joint statement. “We share this not because we think it’s newsworthy ~ But so that~ as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty.”

The duo added, “The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived. We free each other ~to be who we are learning to become. Our devotion unwavering to this sacred life and our Children. Teaching our Children What’s possible.”

Fans were shocked to see the High Fidelity actress and the Dune star go their separate ways, but a source exclusively told Us Weekly that the now-estranged couple were “different” in major ways. “He was jovial, loud and the center of attention, and Lisa was always cool, calm and subdued,” the insider explained in January. “That energy really started to cause friction because they wanted to live different lives.”

Despite their breakup, Momoa has made it clear that he and Bonet will always be part of each other’s lives. The Baywatch: Hawaii alum even supported former stepdaughter Zoë Kravitz at the premiere of her movie The Batman last month.

“We’re just so proud. Lisa couldn’t be here so we’re representing, me and the babies,” he told Entertainment Tonight at the event, which he attended with Lola and Nakoa-Wolf. “We’re very excited to just be here. … It’s still family, you know?”

Beckinsale, for her part, was previously married to Len Wiseman from 2004 to 2019. She shares daughter Lily, 23, with ex Michael Sheen. The Serendipity star has since been linked to Machine Gun Kelly, Pete Davidson and Goody Grace.

