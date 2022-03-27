Date night for the stars! Hollywood’s hottest couples hit the red carpet at the 2022 Oscars — and there was no shortage of PDA.

As in years past, the 94th annual Academy Awards were held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Celebrities lined up for their closeups on Sunday, March 27, before heading into the ceremony to honor the best and brightest in film.

From Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban to Amy Schumer and Chris Fischer, celebrity couples put their best feet forward on the carpet. Also among the A-listers in attendance were Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker. The reality star was divine in a vintage Mugler gown, while her fiancé opted for a Maison Margiela suit.

Not only were plenty of pairs stunning in front of the step and repeat, but some were even nominated together. Jesse Plemons and his fiancée, Kirsten Dunst, costarred in The Power of the Dog and each earned nods for their respective roles in the Jane Campion-directed drama.

“To be honored by the Academy is a truly humbling experience. For both Jesse and I to get our first nominations together is beyond our wildest dreams,” the Bring It On actress, 39, gushed in a statement to Us Weekly as nominations were announced in February.

The couple began dating in 2016 after working together on FX’s Fargo. Plemons, 33, proposed in January 2017, but the pair haven’t planned their dream wedding just yet.

“We have to get married at this point. It’s ridiculous,” the On Becoming a God in Central Florida star joked during an interview with the Los Angeles Times last month, citing COVID-19 as a major reason for the delay in exchanging vows. “I didn’t want to be pregnant, get married, have a party and not be able to have fun with everybody.”

Dunst gave birth to the couple’s first child, son Ennis, in May 2018. Son James joined the family in 2021. Along with raising their boys, the twosome are a dynamic team on the big screen.

“They’ve started working together on projects and it’s made their relationship even stronger,” a source exclusively told Us in December 2021. “They love to spend as much time together as possible.”

The Friday Night Lights alum is “very different from every guy she’s ever dated,” the insider added. “Kirsten used to be in some more dramatic and toxic type of relationships, but Jesse is different. He’s more quiet, supportive and really lets Kirsten shine.”

Dunst and Plemons weren’t the only couple to celebrate joint Oscar nominations this year. Penélope Cruz and husband Javier Bardem both earned recognition for their work in Parallel Mothers and Being the Ricardos, respectively.

Scroll down to see the steamiest couples on the 2022 Academy Awards red carpet: