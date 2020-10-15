Keeping it light! Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker are going strong five months after they were first linked.

“Kendall and Devin are still seeing each other, but it’s not super serious and they’re just having fun together,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

In fact, that is the way Jenner, 24, prefers her love life to play out. “Kendall likes to float around and not be tied down to one person,” the insider reveals.

Us confirmed in June that the model and Booker, 23 — who previously dated Kylie Jenner’s former BFF Jordyn Woods — were “hooking up” casually. “She’s talking to a couple different guys,” a source noted at the time. “She has so many men after her it’s crazy.”

Jenner and the NBA player initially sparked romance rumors in April when they were seen on a road trip to Sedona, Arizona. They were spotted together again in May when she picked him up at the Van Nuys Airport in Los Angeles.

The twosome took their flirtation to Instagram in August after she captioned a video of herself with a strawberry emoji. “I like strawberries,” Booker replied in the comments section, to which Jenner responded with four more emojis of the fruit. Later that month, Jenner and the Phoenix Suns player stepped out for dinner at Nobu in Malibu.

“It’s easy because they get along well and he also gets along great with her family,” an insider told Us of the relationship in August, while insisting the pair “aren’t serious.”

Jenner and Booker took the next step in September, traveling to Idaho with her friends Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin). The foursome were spotted taking a stroll outside and riding around in a golf cart.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star dated Ben Simmons on and off from 2018 to 2019. The now-exes went on a double date with Booker and Woods, 23, in May 2018.

Jenner clapped back in April at trolls who called out her history of dating NBA players. “They act like I’m not in full control of where I throw this cooch,” she tweeted in response to social media users who claimed the athletes are “passing” her around or “maybe she [is] passing them around.”