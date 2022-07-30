Jason Momoa and Eiza Gonzalez’s Relationship Timeline

A rebound romance or the real thing? Jason Momoa and Eiza González were linked following his split from Lisa Bonet and their relationship hasn’t stopped making headlines.

The Aquaman star announced he was getting a divorce via a joint statement with Bonet in January 2022.

“We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times … A revolution is unfolding ~and our family is of no exception … feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring. And so~ We share our Family news~ That we are parting ways in marriage. We share this not because we think it’s newsworthy ~ But so that~ as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty,” the statement read. “The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived.”

Momoa and Bonet, who wed in 2017 after more than 15 years together, share two kids: Lola and Nakoa-Wolf.

Their message concluded: “We free each other ~to be who we are learning to become … Our devotion unwavering to this sacred life & our Children Teaching our Children What’s possible ~ Living the Prayer May Love Prevail J & L.”

That May, a source told Us Weekly that the Game of Thrones alum had started “dating” González.

“It’s very casual,” the source said. “But they are having fun and getting to know each other. Ever since they met, there has been an attraction. Both of them are very attracted to each other and they’re seeing where things go.”

While they have yet to publicly comment on their romance, the Baby Driver actress was the first one spotted with Momoa as he recovered from his Los Angeles motorcycle crash in July 2022.

“He’s still extremely shaken up by the trauma of it all. He knows he’s lucky to be alive,” a second insider told Us, adding that the actor is “grateful he got away relatively unscathed and that the other driver is OK too.”

The source added that Momoa has experienced an “extremely turbulent time over the past couple of years” as he’s “charging around like crazy at times whilst dealing with his various dramas as well as his hectic career.”

The accident, however, “put everything into perspective.”

“Jason is now very much at the stage of his life where he knows he needs to make the most of every day and watch out for danger at every turn,” the source said.

Scroll through for their relationship timeline: