On the mend! Jason Momoa is “recovering well” after a scary head-on vehicle collision earlier this month, a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly.

“He’s still extremely shaken up by the trauma of it all,” the insider says, noting that the Aquaman star “knows he’s lucky to be alive.”

The 42-year-old actor is “grateful he got away relatively unscathed and that the other driver is OK too,” the source explains.

Momoa was involved in a crash on Sunday, July 24, in Los Angeles that left him unharmed, according to the incident report. The Game of Thrones alum was driving on Old Topanga Road when another motorist crossed over the double yellow lines and ran into his 1970 Oldsmobile.

The other driver was on a motorcycle and was ejected from the bike during the collision. The 21-year-old man was treated for minor injuries at nearby Northridge Hospital, per the California Highway Patrol. The accident is currently under investigation.

The near-death experience came six months after Momoa split from Lisa Bonet in January after four years of marriage. The exes — who share daughter Lola, 15, and son Nakoa-Wolf, 13 — were together for 13 years before they officially wed in October 2017.

The Dune actor has had an “extremely turbulent time over the past couple of years,” the insider tells Us, explaining that Momoa’s been “charging around like crazy at times whilst dealing with his various dramas as well as his hectic career.”

The crash, however, has “put everything into perspective,” the source says, adding, “Jason is now very much at the stage of his life where he knows he needs to make the most of every day and watch out for danger at every turn.”

While the Hawaii native was driving a car when the collision occurred, he is a longtime fan and lover of motorcycles. In fact, just two days before the accident, Momoa announced how “excited” he was to release his second Harley Davidson collection.

“[It is] inspired by my love for vintage bikes and my home,” the See star wrote via Instagram on Friday, July 22, sharing glimpses of the near gear. “We shot everything while racing in the dirt with my friends filming our new show On The Roam.”

He added: “Can’t wait for you to see. I hope u enjoy the collection everything looks better dirty. mahalo nui loa harley aloha j.”

