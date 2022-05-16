A man in love! As Jason Momoa rose to stardom, his romantic life quickly became a topic of conversation.

After over a decade together, Momoa and Lisa Bonet, who wed in 2017, surprised fans when they confirmed their decision to end their relationship in a joint statement.

“We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times … A revolution is unfolding ~and our family is of no exception … feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring,” the Aquaman star and the actress wrote via Instagram in January 2022. “And so~ We share our Family news~ That we are parting ways in marriage. We share this not because we think it’s newsworthy ~ But so that~ as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty.”

At the time, the former couple noted that “the love between” them would continue to exist following four years of marriage. “We free each other ~to be who we are learning to become,” the message concluded. “Our devotion unwavering to this sacred life & our Children. Teaching our Children. What’s possible ~ Living the Prayer. May Love Prevail ✨ J & L.”

Momoa and Bonet share two children: Lola (born in 2007) and and Nakoa-Wolf (born in 2009).

A source exclusively revealed to Us Weekly that Momoa and Bonet calling it quits came from them growing apart. “He was jovial, loud and the center of attention, and Lisa was always cool, calm and subdued,” the insider noted. “That energy really started to cause friction because they wanted to live different lives. Jason wanted to travel and adventure much more. Lisa, she would rather read, write poetry and cook at home.”

Shortly after the major life change, the Justice League star made headlines when photos surfaced of him giving his jacket to Kate Beckinsale. “It was cray. [I] have a conversation with a woman about her country, I was in England doing Aquaman 2. Everyone is like, ‘Are you dating?’” he clarified to Extra about the April 2022 outing to the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty. “No, no, it was chivalry. The woman was cold. … She is very nice. I was being very nice, just being a gentleman. Now I am not giving my coat to anyone.”

That same month, the Hawaii native was spotted at the premiere of Ambulance — which stars Eiza González. Us later confirmed that Momoa was seeing the From Dusk Till Dawn actress amid his divorce.

“Eiza and Jason are dating, it’s very casual,” a source shared in May 2022. “But they are having fun and getting to know each other. Ever since they met, there has been an attraction. Both of them are very attracted to each other and they’re seeing where things go.”

Scroll down for a look back at Momoa’s complete dating history: