Jason Momoa is officially off the market once again

The actor, 44, went Instagram official with fellow star Adria Arjona on Monday, May 20, calling her “mi amor.”

“Japan, you are a dream come true you blew my mind,” Momoa captioned a series of photos on Monday, tagging Arjona, 32, in the post. “We’re so thankful for everyone who opened their homes, making memories with new friends and old friends, sharing another amazing adventure with mi amor. ON THE ROAM motorcycles and mayhem. All my aloha j.”

One telling photo showed Momoa with his arms wrapped around Arjona’s midsection as they enjoyed a dinner with friends. The actress rested her hand on his arms, hinting that they’re more than friends.

Related: Stars Who Actually Dated Their Celebrity Crushes Jason Momoa, Olivia Munn and more have achieved the ultimate dream of transforming their celebrity crushes into real relationships. Momoa met Lisa Bonet in the mid-2000s when they were introduced at a Los Angeles jazz club. “I mean, I didn’t tell her that [she was my celebrity crush],” he joked in a 2019 Esquire profile. […]

A second photo of the pair showed Momoa and Arjona laughing as the wind blew their hair in front of each other’s faces. Momoa even snapped a solo shot of Arjona as she looked up at a Harley-Davidson Cycles neon sign.

Momoa hard-launched their romance after hinting that he was “very much in a relationship” during Basingstoke Comic Con in the U.K. earlier this month.

“You’ll find out very soon,” he hinted to fans at the time. “I’ve been in a relationship for a while.”

Momoa and Arjona starred together in the 2021 Netflix movie Sweet Girl. At the time, he was still legally married to Lisa Bonet, albeit they were secretly separated.

Bonet, 56, filed for divorce from Momoa on January 8, two years after the duo announced that they were officially separated. In the court docs obtained by Us Weekly at the time, Bonet actually listed her and Momoa’s date of separation as October 7, 2020. Their divorce was settled one day later.

Related: Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet’s Relationship Timeline: The Way They Were Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet’s romance was the definition of relationship goals ahead of their January 2022 split. In the early 2000s, the lovebirds were introduced through mutual friends at a Los Angeles jazz club. The Cosby Show alum told Net-A-Porter in 2018 that they “have been together” from that day on. “What’s cool about […]

The former couple got married in October 2017, after 13 years together. They welcomed daughter Lola, 16, and son Nakoa-Wolf, 15, throughout their long-term romance and now share joint custody of the kids. (Bonet also shares daughter Zoë Kravitz with ex-husband Lenny Kravtiz.)

Momoa and Bonet announced via Instagram in January 2022 that they had split.

“We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times … A revolution is unfolding ~and our family is of no exception … feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring,” the joint statement read. “And so~ We share our Family news~ That we are parting ways in marriage. We share this not because we think it’s newsworthy ~ But so that~ as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty.”