Jason Momoa had a family night out with his two kids following news of his and Lisa Bonet’s divorce.

Momoa, 44, stepped out on Thursday, January 11, for a screening of his documentary Common Ground in Los Angeles. The actor posed alongside some famous friends — including Ian Somerhalder and Nikki Reed — on the red carpet, and alongside daughter Lola Iolani, 16 and son Nakoa-Wolf, 15.

The teens looked all grown up as they posed next to their dad, who wore a yellow sweater and white pants. Lola Iolani looked cute in a neutral-colored dress and white trench coat. Her brother had on dark pants and a matching jacket thrown over his white T-shirt.

Per Momoa, Thursday’s event was not the first time his kids had seen the environmental documentary, which details the importance of sustainable and eco-friendly farming.

“I took it to their school, and we played it at their school, and it was fun to watch all their friends watching it, but I’m like, secretly, I wish they even took it more to the next level,” Momoa told People at the event. “I want the next generation to take it even more. And they are, some people are, but you just got to deal with what feels good to you and it just fuels me. That’s what I’m fighting for.”

This family outing comes days after Bonet, 56, filed for divorce from Momoa on January 8, nearly two years after they announced their split. Divorce documents obtained by Us Weekly revealed their date of separation as October 7, 2020, their third wedding anniversary. She cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for their split.

The following day, the exes reached a divorce settlement.

Momoa and Bonet agreed to share custody of their two children without formal child support. They also waived their rights to spousal support. Court documents obtained by Us revealed that they will be declared legally single on July 9.

The former couple met in 2005 and were together for 13 years before tying the knot in October 2017. Momoa and Bonet officially announced their separation in January 2022.

“We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times … A revolution is unfolding ~and our family is of no exception … feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring,” they wrote in a joint Instagram statement at the time. “And so~ We share our Family news~ That we are parting ways in marriage. We share this not because we think it’s newsworthy ~ But so that~ as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty.”