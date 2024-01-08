Your account
Celebrity News

Lisa Bonet Files for Divorce From Jason Momoa Nearly 2 Years After Announcing Split

By and
Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet
Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Lisa Bonet has officially filed for divorce from Jason Momoa nearly two years after the estranged duo announced their separation.

Bonet, 56, listed the couple’s date of separation as October 7, 2020, in her Monday, January 8, court filing and cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split. According to court documents obtained by Us Weekly, Bonet is seeking joint physical and legal custody of her and Momoa’s children, and neither party is asking for spousal support.

Momoa, 44, and Bonet tied the knot in October 2017 after 13 years of dating. Bonet shares daughter Lola, 16, and son Nakoa-Wolf, 15, with the Aquaman star. She was previously married to Lenny Kravitz from 1987 to 1993. The exes share daughter Zoë Kravitz, 35.

In January 2022, Momoa took to social media to announce the breakup in a joint statement from the pair.

“We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times … A revolution is unfolding ~and our family is of no exception … feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring,” the duo wrote via Instagram. “And so~ We share our Family news~ That we are parting ways in marriage. We share this not because we think it’s newsworthy ~ But so that~ as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty.”

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet
Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet NICK AGRO/AFP via Getty Images

Momoa and Bonet noted at the time that “the love between” them would continue to exist as they faced the major life change. “We free each other ~to be who we are learning to become,” the message continued. “Our devotion unwavering to this sacred life & our Children. Teaching our Children. What’s possible ~ Living the Prayer. May Love Prevail ✨ J & L.”

Ahead of the news, the California native hinted at the split while answering a question about what was “calling” to her.

“Definitely learning how to be authentically me, learning to be new, and following this invitation from the universe to step into this river of uncertainty,” Bonet told Marisa Tomei for Interview magazine in December 2021. “We’ve eliminated all this extra noise, and now it’s time to grow our roots deeper into our own values.”

Not long after the split news made headlines, a source exclusively told Us that the estranged couple’s differences played a role in their decision to part ways. “He was jovial, loud and the center of attention, and Lisa was always cool, calm and subdued,” the insider revealed in January 2022. “That energy really started to cause friction because they wanted to live different lives. Jason wanted to travel and adventure much more. Lisa, she would rather read, write poetry and cook at home.”

