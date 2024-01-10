Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet have officially settled their divorce.

According to documents obtained by TMZ on Tuesday, January 9, the exes reached a settlement just one day after Bonet, 56, filed for divorce from Momoa, 44.

The former couple have agreed to share custody of their two children — daughter Lola, 16, and son Nakoa-Wolf, 15 — without any formal child support pay. They have also waived their rights to spousal support and will each have their single status restored on July 9, per the docs.

Bonet filed for divorce on Monday, January 8, two years after the estranged duo announced they had called it quits. In documents obtained by Us Weekly, the Cosby Show alum listed the couple’s date of separation as October 7, 2020, her and Momoa’s three-year wedding anniversary. She cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split.

Momoa and Bonet were first linked in 2005 after meeting through mutual friends. They tied the knot 13 years later in October 2017. In January 2022, they announced their separation after nearly five years of marriage.

“We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times … A revolution is unfolding ~and our family is of no exception … feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring,” the pair wrote in a joint Instagram statement at the time. “And so~ We share our Family news~ That we are parting ways in marriage. We share this not because we think it’s newsworthy ~ But so that~ as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty.”

They continued, “We free each other ~to be who we are learning to become,” the message continued. “Our devotion unwavering to this sacred life & our Children. Teaching our Children. What’s possible ~ Living the Prayer. May Love Prevail ✨ J & L.”

Shortly after news of Momoa and Bonet’s split made headlines, a source exclusively told Us that it was the duo’s personality differences that played a role in their split.

“He was jovial, loud and the center of attention, and Lisa was always cool, calm and subdued,” the insider explained. “That energy really started to cause friction because they wanted to live different lives. Jason wanted to travel and adventure much more. Lisa, she would rather read, write poetry and cook at home.”

Despite pulling the plug on their romance, Bonet and Momoa have seemingly remained amicable in their coparenting relationship. In December 2022, the Aquaman star even delivered a Christmas tree to Bonet’s home. He’s also maintained a friendship with Bonet’s first husband, Lenny Kravitz. The pair were married from 1987 to 19973 and share daughter Zoë Kravitz.

“Ride or die. Brothers for life,” Lenny, 59, captioned a March 2022 Instagram snap of him and Momoa riding motorcycles. Momoa, for his part, replied: “Love u bro. Ohana for life. ♥️ ♥️”